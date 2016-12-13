By Selvin Rodas
Various officers from multiple law enforcement departments at El Camino came out to speak at the Campus Safety Forum on Tuesday. The officers from the Hawthorne, Gardena and Tor... Read More »
Dec 8
Gender-neutral bathrooms will be incorporated on campus starting next year, a Planning and Budgeting Committee council member said in a meeting Thursday, Dec. 3. To comply wi... Read More »
Dec 8
Missing El Camino student found dead
December 6, 2016
Planning and Budgeting Committee talk about raising winter enrollment
December 3, 2016
From a young age, she knew she wanted to be a singer.Initially a shy child, her mother put her in drama camps and musical theater to break her out of her shell, which is ... Read More »
Dec 7
The Marsee Auditorium hosted the ECC Concert Jazz Band and director Alan Chan on Friday night.Although the venue seats over 2,000 people, only a couple dozen people filled th... Read More »
Dec 7
Guitarist connects to audiences with his solo EP
December 7, 2016
‘Fall Dance Concert’ offers fast-paced show with variety dance pieces
December 7, 2016
Students react to Donald Trump winning Presidential Election
By Jevone Moore
On a chilly day in Sacramento, the Narbonne Gauchos from Harbor City were fired up to play their 16th game of a long high school football season."Let's play smart today."Th... Read More »
Dec 13
The clock rapidly ticks down to the last few seconds of the game and the teams are tied at 106, which has the crowd in anticipation and cheering on their feet.It’s the second game... Read More »
Dec 10
El Camino women’s volleyball team falls short of State Championship final in heartbreaking five-set loss to L.A. Pierce College
December 7, 2016
Live: Set-by-set coverage of women’s volleyball team’s State Semifinals match vs. L.A. Pierce College
December 3, 2016
As a top 10 trending song plays on the radio, she cautiously moves closer to her client while keeping her hand as steady as possible in order to create the perfect, sharp-as-a-knife, wi... Read More »
Dec 8
By Cory Schwarz
Several minutes is all it takes to change a person’s appearance and thousands of people do it everyday, whether for work or for fun. Cosplayers come in a wide varie... Read More »
Dec 8
A look behind the ‘Cats of El Camino’
December 6, 2016
Storify: Thanksgiving thoughts from El Camino
November 23, 2016
Homelessness has been a problem for many years all around the world and in many Southern California cities, a law was passed making it illegal to feed the homeless.By passing t... Read More »
Dec 7
Christmastime is the season for giving. While we so easily get caught up in what we want from our loved ones, or what to get for them for Christmas, there is a populatio... Read More »
Dec 7
Crime map for El Camino College, Gardena and Torrance. This map will be updated weekly. Expand the map to full screen for best results.
Monday, Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m. A non-student female was stopped by an EC police officer on the 16400 block of Crenshaw Boulevard for a vehicle equipment violation. The drive... Read More »
Nov 29
Vol. 70, Issue 11, Nov. 17
The student news site of El Camino College
