EC hosts campus safety forums for public

By Selvin Rodas

Various officers from multiple law enforcement departments at El Camino came out to speak at the Campus Safety Forum on Tuesday. The officers from the Hawthorne, Gardena and Tor...  Read More »

Dec 8

Gender-neutral restrooms to be incorporated on campus

By Christina Lyon

Gender-neutral bathrooms will be incorporated on campus starting next year, a Planning and Budgeting Committee council member said in a meeting Thursday, Dec. 3. To comply wi...  Read More »

Dec 8

Missing El Camino student found dead

December 6, 2016

Planning and Budgeting Committee talk about raising winter enrollment

December 3, 2016

On her way to rockstar status

By Christina Lyon

From a young age, she knew she wanted to be a singer.Initially a shy child, her mother put her in drama camps and musical theater to break her out of her shell, which is ...  Read More »

Dec 7

Who knew Jazz and Spanish went so well together?

By Nohemy Barrera

The Marsee Auditorium hosted the ECC Concert Jazz Band and director Alan Chan on Friday night.Although the venue seats over 2,000 people, only a couple dozen people filled th...  Read More »

Dec 7

Guitarist connects to audiences with his solo EP

December 7, 2016

‘Fall Dance Concert’ offers fast-paced show with variety dance pieces

December 7, 2016

Video

Students react to Donald Trump winning Presidential Election

New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program

By Jevone Moore

On a chilly day in Sacramento, the Narbonne Gauchos from Harbor City were fired up to play their 16th game of a long high school football season."Let's play smart today."Th...  Read More »

Dec 13

Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard

By Christina Lyon

The clock rapidly ticks down to the last few seconds of the game and the teams are tied at 106, which has the crowd in anticipation and cheering on their feet.It’s the second game...  Read More »

Dec 10

El Camino women’s volleyball team falls short of State Championship final in heartbreaking five-set loss to L.A. Pierce College

December 7, 2016

Live: Set-by-set coverage of women’s volleyball team’s State Semifinals match vs. L.A. Pierce College

December 3, 2016

Glammed up from top to bottom with a cosmetology student

By Rachel Escochea

As a top 10 trending song plays on the radio, she cautiously moves closer to her client while keeping her hand as steady as possible in order to create the perfect, sharp-as-a-knife, wi...  Read More »

Dec 8

Cosplay is a lifestyle and an art

By Cory Schwarz

Several minutes is all it takes to change a person’s appearance and thousands of people do it everyday, whether for work or for fun. Cosplayers come in a wide varie...  Read More »

Dec 8

A look behind the ‘Cats of El Camino’

December 6, 2016

Storify: Thanksgiving thoughts from El Camino

November 23, 2016

Homeless people have to eat too

By Carina Cardenas

Homelessness has been a problem for many years all around the world and in many Southern California cities, a law was passed making it illegal to feed the homeless.By passing t...  Read More »

Dec 7

There are safer ways to give

By Christina Lyon

Christmastime is the season for giving. While we so easily get caught up in what we want from our loved ones, or what to get for them for Christmas, there is a populatio...  Read More »

Dec 7

