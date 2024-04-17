The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Meet the 2024 Student Trustee Candidates

April 17, 2024
More to Discover
More in News
El Camino College student Jahquist Williams, 22, looks at the new MyECC portal on his laptop in the Schauerman Library on Thursday, April 4. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
MyECC gets a complete makeover after 20 years
Polly Parks, an associate professor of biology, announces sign-ups for the Teaching Academy for Continuous Learning during the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, April 16 in the Distance Education Center. The goal is to teach skills faculty can apply to their classrooms come fall 2024 to create a more inclusive study space. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Summer program available for El Camino faculty to learn more inclusive teaching skills
Okinawan drumming group Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko - Los Angeles Branch performs during the Dr. Nadine Ishitani Hata Memorial Cherry Blossom Festival at the El Camino College Student Services Plaza on Tuesday, April 2. The festival included the reading of haiku by ECC creative writing students and Japanese treats from Kansha Creamery in Gardena. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Beating drums, haiku poetry: Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring season, former faculty
Students connect with academic advisors and admissions counselors from various colleges and universities during the El Camino College Transfer Centers Spring University Fair on Thursday, March 21 at the Library Lawn. Over 40 educational institutions participated in the fair. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Students get head start on transfer process at university fair
The Board of Trustees members listen to a speaker during their Thursday, March 21 meeting at the Board Room, Room 150 of the Administration Building. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Misrepresenting AI-generated content as one's own work in amendment to student conduct, pending approval
From left; Jacque Whited (representing Jackie Labouff), Candy Paula, Argelia Andrade, Mele Makalo, Rachel Pittock and Col. Mia Walsh pose in the East Dining Room after the March 27 reception. During the ceremony, the six awardees were honored and celebrated for their roles in advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion. (Erica Lee | The Union)
College honors women who advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion
More in Videos
Taiko and Haiku: Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring through dance and poetry
Discovering identity through Black hair
'Fight Night': A knockout event for El Camino's boxing club
Non-traditional students find a home in the Life Experience Club
Movies, music and finals: The Union gets into podcasting
Day in the life of a student bodybuilder

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in