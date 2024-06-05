Public intoxication, indecent exposure, theft cases reported across El Camino

Cases of public intoxication, indecent exposure and thefts across the El Camino College campus were a part of a total of five crimes reported since the last Police Beat update on May 30.

Wednesday, May 29, reported at 12:04 p.m.

An individual was publicly intoxicated at Murdock Stadium. The case is closed.

Wednesday, May 29, reported at 1:40 p.m.

An individual stole a laptop and personal items at the Bookstore. The case is open.

Wednesday, May 29, reported at 5:50 p.m.

An individual indecently exposed themselves at parking Lot C. The case is unfounded.

Monday, June 3, reported at 8:15 a.m.

An individual stole a backpack, laptop and personal items at the Music Building. The case is open.

Monday, June 3, reported at 8:22 p.m.

An individual caused a disturbance at parking Lot K. The case is closed.