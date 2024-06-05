The student news site of El Camino College

Public intoxication, indecent exposure, theft cases reported across El Camino

By Rhiannon EllisJune 5, 2024
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Cases of public intoxication, indecent exposure and thefts across the El Camino College campus were a part of a total of five crimes reported since the last Police Beat update on May 30.

Wednesday, May 29, reported at 12:04 p.m.
An individual was publicly intoxicated at Murdock Stadium. The case is closed.

Wednesday, May 29, reported at 1:40 p.m.
An individual stole a laptop and personal items at the Bookstore. The case is open.

Wednesday, May 29, reported at 5:50 p.m.
An individual indecently exposed themselves at parking Lot C. The case is unfounded.

Monday, June 3, reported at 8:15 a.m.
An individual stole a backpack, laptop and personal items at the Music Building. The case is open.

Monday, June 3, reported at 8:22 p.m.
An individual caused a disturbance at parking Lot K. The case is closed.

