Police Beat March 3 to March 24

A total of 12 crimes have been reported on campus since the last Police Beat on March 9.

Wednesday, March 5, reported at 10:22 a.m.

A Campus Security Authority report was filed for a stalking incident that took place during Fall 2024.

Thursday, March 6, reported at 1:07 p.m.

An individual trespassed and received a weapons law violation in the Student Services Building at 1:07 p.m. The individual was detained, issued a warning, and released.

Wednesday, March 12, reported at 4:36 p.m.

An incident of vandalism occurred during the day in Lot C. The case is closed.

Wednesday, March 12, reported at 7:02 p.m.

An individual was arrested in Lot K for driving without a license and for parking in a handicapped space without a placard at 7:02 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12, reported at 10:38 p.m.

A loud noise disturbance occurred at the Arts Complex at 10:38 p.m. The individual was issued a warning and released.

Thursday, March 13, reported at 10:34 a.m.

An individual attempting to obtain information online for unlawful purposes was referred for discipline.

Thursday, March 13, reported at 11:31 a.m.

A Campus Security Authority report was filed for a stalking incident that took place during Spring 2025.

Thursday, March 13, reported at 1:01 p.m.

A disturbance occurred in the Schauerman Library from a challenge to fight at 1:01 p.m. The individuals were referred for discipline.

Monday, March 17, reported at 1:54 p.m.

An individual was given a trespass warning near the Communications Building at 1:54 p.m. and released.

Monday, March 17, reported at 7:30 p.m.

A report of petty theft was made regarding shoelaces being stolen at the Athletics Complex around 7 p.m. The case is closed.

Monday, March 17, reported at 8:15 p.m.

Grand theft occurred at the Athletics Complex, stealing a laptop, backpack, and other miscellaneous items between 6:30 p.m. and 8:04 p.m. The individual was arrested.

Thursday, March 20, reported at 4:30 p.m.

General threats were reportedly made by an employee in the Facilities and Receiving Building at 2:52 p.m. The case is open.