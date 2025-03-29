The student news site of El Camino College

Police Beat March 3 to March 24

By Eleni KlostrakisMarch 29, 2025
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

A total of 12 crimes have been reported on campus since the last Police Beat on March 9.

Wednesday, March 5, reported at 10:22 a.m.

A Campus Security Authority report was filed for a stalking incident that took place during Fall 2024.

Thursday, March 6, reported at 1:07 p.m.

An individual trespassed and received a weapons law violation in the Student Services Building at 1:07 p.m. The individual was detained, issued a warning, and released.

Wednesday, March 12, reported at 4:36 p.m.

An incident of vandalism occurred during the day in Lot C. The case is closed.

Wednesday, March 12, reported at 7:02 p.m.

An individual was arrested in Lot K for driving without a license and for parking in a handicapped space without a placard at 7:02 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12, reported at 10:38 p.m.

A loud noise disturbance occurred at the Arts Complex at 10:38 p.m. The individual was issued a warning and released.

Thursday, March 13, reported at 10:34 a.m.

An individual attempting to obtain information online for unlawful purposes was referred for discipline.

Thursday, March 13, reported at 11:31 a.m.

A Campus Security Authority report was filed for a stalking incident that took place during Spring 2025.

Thursday, March 13, reported at 1:01 p.m.

A disturbance occurred in the Schauerman Library from a challenge to fight at 1:01 p.m. The individuals were referred for discipline.

Monday, March 17, reported at 1:54 p.m.

An individual was given a trespass warning near the Communications Building at 1:54 p.m. and released.

Monday, March 17, reported at 7:30 p.m.

A report of petty theft was made regarding shoelaces being stolen at the Athletics Complex around 7 p.m. The case is closed.

Monday, March 17, reported at 8:15 p.m.

Grand theft occurred at the Athletics Complex, stealing a laptop, backpack, and other miscellaneous items between 6:30 p.m. and 8:04 p.m. The individual was arrested.

Thursday, March 20, reported at 4:30 p.m.

General threats were reportedly made by an employee in the Facilities and Receiving Building at 2:52 p.m. The case is open.

Students attend a class session of Math 191, Single Variable Calculus 2, taught by mathematics professor Robert Eleuteri on Tuesday, March 25 in the Math Business Allied Health Building. Math 191 is one of many courses which students must take in order to graduate with an associate's degree in actuarial science. (Argentina Talley | The Union)
New actuarial science degree offered at El Camino
The Board of Trustees meets in the Kenneth A. Brown Board Room in the Administration Building on Monday, March 24. This is the trustees' second meeting of the spring 2025 semester. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
Survey shows El Camino employees want improved communication with college leadership
El Camino College film major Geovanny Macias, 20, uses the FloWater refill station in the Humanities Building on Wednesday, March 5. Funding to continue a maintenance contract for the machines, which were installed in 2017, was approved by the Associated Students Organization in February. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Refill stations keep the water flowing at El Camino
Spanish and dance professor Argelia Andrade, co-coordinator of the study abroad program, teaches Spanish 52B, Spanish for native speakers, in the Humanities Building at El Camino College on Wednesday, March 26. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
El Camino offers summer study abroad in Spain
Several flyers breeze in the wind as they cling to a bulletin board located behind the Administration Building on Wednesday, March 19. Four bulletin boards were installed on campus at El Camino College during fall 2024. The three other bulletin boards can be found near the Art Gallery, the Schauerman Library and the Communications Building. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Academic Senate, College Council weigh in on proposed free speech policies
Staff from the El Camino College Transfer Center represent their university alma maters together for the Spring University Fair on Thursday, March 20. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Spring University Fair showcases numerous transfer opportunities
Physics and astronomy professor Susan Stolovy presents astronomical news and updates to attendees at the first planetarium show of the semester at El Camino College on Friday, March 28. Prior to becoming a professor at ECC, Stolovy completed her doctorate in physics and worked as an astrophysicist for NASA and the California Institute of Technology on spacecraft missions. "[I'm] still very tuned into what's going on in the world of research as well, and I hope to bring a little bit of my experience into the classroom," Stolovy said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Galactic sights dazzle community at El Camino College planetarium show
The Marsee Auditorium will host Frisson, a music ensemble, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 28. The Ticket Office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and one hour before all scheduled performances. (Melissa Palmer | The Union)
The ensemble Frisson to bring its brightest stars to El Camino
An El Camino College police car parked outside of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino employees involved in workplace threat
(L-R) Julieta Aramburo, director of Outreach and School Relations; Kristina Martinez, acting dean of Enrollment Services; Shobhana Warrier, assistant to the vice president of Administrative Services; Bob Miller, special assistant to the superintendent/president and professional expert on administrative services; and Loic Audusseau, interim vice president of Administrative Services; attend the Planning and Budget Committee meeting Thursday, March 20. The committee discussed across-the-board cuts, with a universal 6.25% reduction in all divisions and departments being proposed to combat the projected budget deficits at El Camino College. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Proposed cuts discussed by Planning and Budget Committee
Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents California's 43rd Congressional District, scans the room after polling the audience on their awareness of the current U.S. president. Waters presented updates on federal programs and answered questions from El Camino College students, faculty, staff and community members in the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, March 20. “You may be wondering why would the president be issuing orders that appear to undermine the safety of all of the residents of this country, ... and that answer is not very clear," Waters said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
US Rep. Maxine Waters hosts meet and greet at El Camino College
El Camino College Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez (right), staff and faculty attend a self-evaluation workshop offered by the Accrediting Commission of Community and Junior colleges in the Distance Learning Center on Wednesday, March 12. Amid massive changes in the U.S. Department of Education, ECC is renewing its accreditation this year. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Annual class schedules planned at El Camino for future semesters
