Indecent exposure incidents reported at Arts Complex

Two indecent exposure incidents occurred at El Camino College’s Arts Complex, one on Feb. 26 and another on Feb. 28, campus police said.

Both incidents were each reported by a student victim.

The first incident was on Feb. 26 at 5:45 p.m. and was reported at 6:12 p.m.

Police chief Matthew Vander Horck said that the suspect for the first case is unknown and that the case is still ongoing.

The second incident occurred on Feb. 28 at 8:44 a.m. The individual involved is an ECC student who was later arrested.

“He [the individual] admitted to doing the one that he was arrested for but did not admit to the prior one,” Vander Horck said. “Our detectives are in the process of seeing if there’s any other connection that we could connect him to.”

At the end of last week, the campus police learned that the suspect had appeared before a judge and was released pending court trial.

On March 8, the police department sent a safety advisory email to some of the campus after the suspect’s release and sought a protective order to be placed on the college, which was granted.

The suspect is ordered to stay away from campus.

No alert on the incident was sent through RAVE, the emergency notification system used by the college.

“What will activate a RAVE notification is if it’s considered a timely warning, like if there’s something happening right now,” Kerri Webb, director of public information, said.