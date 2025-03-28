The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

New actuarial science degree offered at El Camino

By Tina TalleyMarch 28, 2025
Students attend a class session of Math 191, Single Variable Calculus 2, taught by mathematics professor Robert Eleuteri on Tuesday, March 25 in the Math Business Allied Health Building. Math 191 is one of many courses which students must take in order to graduate with an associate’s degree in actuarial science. (Argentina Talley | The Union)

Actuarial science is a new associate of science degree introduced this semester at El Camino College, which is the first community college in the country to offer this degree.

In the program, students prepare to become actuaries, which determine financial risks in industries including insurance, finance and healthcare.

“[An] actuary is a professional that models and measures risk, and risk can go in different forms,” Marlow Lemons, dean of Mathematical Sciences, said. “You can talk about risk in terms of automobile accidents, insurance, so actuaries can go in [a] variety of areas.”

Actuaries are projected to experience a 22% growth rate in the job market between now and 2033, which is significantly higher than the 4% average for all jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The course load for achieving the degree at ECC includes statistics, calculus, communications, economics, human development and computer science.

“It takes courses from the Business Division, [from] the Behavioral and Social Science [Division], and it takes from Mathematical Sciences, so it is an interdivisional degree,” Lemons said.

After a total of 60 units and 16 courses, actuarial science students will be eligible to graduate, mathematics professor Robert Eleuteri said.

Robert Eleuteri, mathematics professor, right, works out a calculus problem with one of his students during his Tuesday/Thursday class on Tuesday, Mar. 25, 2025. His class, Math 191, which is Single Variable Calculus 2, is one of many courses students must take in order to graduate with an associate's degree in Actuarial Science. (Argentina Talley | The Union)
Robert Eleuteri, mathematics professor (right), works out a calculus problem involving measuring the length of a curve with integrals with one of his students right after his afternoon Math 191 class Tuesday, March 25 in the Math Business Allied Health Building. Math 191, which is Single Variable Calculus 2, is one of many courses students must take in order to graduate with an associate’s degree in actuarial science. (Argentina Talley | The Union)

Obtaining the degree can prepare students for entry-level positions as actuaries, or more commonly, to transfer to a university in order to obtain their bachelor’s degree.

The concept behind creating the actuarial science degree at ECC began around 2022.

A representative from the Society of Actuaries, an organization which offers exams for certification and professional development programs, contacted ECC and asked them if they’ve ever considered having an actuarial science program.

Lemons said ECC realized it was a good opportunity to collaborate and build better partnerships with organizations and institutions including SpaceX, the Society of Actuaries and California State University, Fullerton.

Once the decision was set in stone to create the actuarial science degree, Ketmany Sundara, associate dean of Industry and Technology, was asked to get approval marketing data for the new program.

“I was approached by the dean and professor to ensure that it was a viable program [for the college] and that it would provide a career pathway,” Sundara said.

Robert Eleuteri, mathematics professor, presents during his Math 191 class Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Math 191, which is Single Variable Calculus 2, is one of many courses students must take in order to graduate with an associate's degree in actuarial science. (Argentina Talley | The Union)
Robert Eleuteri, mathematics professor, presents during his Math 191 class Tuesday, March 25 in the Math Business Allied Health Building. Math 191, which is Single Variable Calculus 2, is one of many courses which students must take in order to graduate with an associate’s degree in actuarial science. (Argentina Talley | The Union)

She attended a meeting held by the Los Angeles Regional Consortium, one of many regional consortiums established by the California Community College Chancellor’s Office that seek to improve career and technical education across all California community colleges.

ECC is one of 19 colleges affiliated with this consortium, and from there Sundara got the approval marketing data.

Sundara said if there is any new academic program created by one of the colleges, it needs to get LARC’s approval.

The next steps to fund this program are to petition the National Science Foundation for funds adding up to $6 million in scholarships, which will support and sustain up to an estimated 20 to 25 students yearly.

“It is a continuing technical education, which means it gets funding,” Lemons said.

The median pay for actuaries in 2023 was $120,000 a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I think this is going to be a great opportunity for our students, [and] a good program for El Camino College,” Sundara said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Police Beat March 3 to March 24
The Board of Trustees meets in the Kenneth A. Brown Board Room in the Administration Building on Monday, March 24. This is the trustees' second meeting of the spring 2025 semester. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
Survey shows El Camino employees want improved communication with college leadership
El Camino College film major Geovanny Macias, 20, uses the FloWater refill station in the Humanities Building on Wednesday, March 5. Funding to continue a maintenance contract for the machines, which were installed in 2017, was approved by the Associated Students Organization in February. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Refill stations keep the water flowing at El Camino
Spanish and dance professor Argelia Andrade, co-coordinator of the study abroad program, teaches Spanish 52B, Spanish for native speakers, in the Humanities Building at El Camino College on Wednesday, March 26. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
El Camino offers summer study abroad in Spain
Several flyers breeze in the wind as they cling to a bulletin board located behind the Administration Building on Wednesday, March 19. Four bulletin boards were installed on campus at El Camino College during fall 2024. The three other bulletin boards can be found near the Art Gallery, the Schauerman Library and the Communications Building. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Academic Senate, College Council weigh in on proposed free speech policies
Staff from the El Camino College Transfer Center represent their university alma maters together for the Spring University Fair on Thursday, March 20. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Spring University Fair showcases numerous transfer opportunities
More in News
Physics and astronomy professor Susan Stolovy presents astronomical news and updates to attendees at the first planetarium show of the semester at El Camino College on Friday, March 28. Prior to becoming a professor at ECC, Stolovy completed her doctorate in physics and worked as an astrophysicist for NASA and the California Institute of Technology on spacecraft missions. "[I'm] still very tuned into what's going on in the world of research as well, and I hope to bring a little bit of my experience into the classroom," Stolovy said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Galactic sights dazzle community at El Camino College planetarium show
The Marsee Auditorium will host Frisson, a music ensemble, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 28. The Ticket Office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and one hour before all scheduled performances. (Melissa Palmer | The Union)
The ensemble Frisson to bring its brightest stars to El Camino
An El Camino College police car parked outside of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino employees involved in workplace threat
(L-R) Julieta Aramburo, director of Outreach and School Relations; Kristina Martinez, acting dean of Enrollment Services; Shobhana Warrier, assistant to the vice president of Administrative Services; Bob Miller, special assistant to the superintendent/president and professional expert on administrative services; and Loic Audusseau, interim vice president of Administrative Services; attend the Planning and Budget Committee meeting Thursday, March 20. The committee discussed across-the-board cuts, with a universal 6.25% reduction in all divisions and departments being proposed to combat the projected budget deficits at El Camino College. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Proposed cuts discussed by Planning and Budget Committee
Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents California's 43rd Congressional District, scans the room after polling the audience on their awareness of the current U.S. president. Waters presented updates on federal programs and answered questions from El Camino College students, faculty, staff and community members in the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, March 20. “You may be wondering why would the president be issuing orders that appear to undermine the safety of all of the residents of this country, ... and that answer is not very clear," Waters said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
US Rep. Maxine Waters hosts meet and greet at El Camino College
El Camino College Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez (right), staff and faculty attend a self-evaluation workshop offered by the Accrediting Commission of Community and Junior colleges in the Distance Learning Center on Wednesday, March 12. Amid massive changes in the U.S. Department of Education, ECC is renewing its accreditation this year. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Annual class schedules planned at El Camino for future semesters
More in Recent Stories
(L-R) El Camino College journalism students Jaylen Morgan, Erica Lee, Greg Fontanilla, Nikki Yunker, Isaac Ramirez and Angel Pasillas hold Apple Awards at the College Media Association's Spring National College Media Convention in New York City on Saturday, March 1. (Stefanie Frith | The Union).
El Camino journalism department wins several national, statewide awards
Students from the University of Fine Arts Münster, Germany gather in front of a paint mural they created in collaboration with El Camino College students in the Art Gallery on Monday, March 17. The mural depicts shared stories and perspectives among the students. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Art students from Germany unveil mural in El Camino College Art Gallery
Workers continue efforts on the Modular Village project on Tuesday, March 4. Originally set to be completed in January 2025, the project has been delayed to June of this year. When completed, the site will contain the Warrior Pantry, Warrior Closet, Wellness Center, and dance and yoga studios. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Completion delayed on Modular Village construction project
(L-R) Robotics Club members Ramiro Rodriguez, 25, a computer science major; Jonathan Aquino, 19, an aerospace engineering major; and Yit-ming Chin, 20, a computer science major; sit alongside the club's creations at Club Rush in the Schauerman Library on Wednesday, March 5. The Robotics Club always brings along their creations for Club Rush. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Club Rush showcases student organizations amid rainy days
The Social Science building, located on the south side of El Camino College's campus, is seen in a closeup Wednesday, March 12. A statutory rape was reported to have occurred in the building Tuesday, Feb. 18. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Statutory rape involving juveniles reported at El Camino College
The Arts Complex building seen in a closeup Wednesday, March 12. Two reports of indecent exposure were recently made by student victims at the Arts Complex on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, with the suspect, an ECC student, being linked to both incidents. The suspect has since been arrested. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Student arrested for two indecent exposure incidents at El Camino College