Refill stations keep the water flowing at El Camino

Byline photo of Elsa Rosales
By Elsa RosalesMarch 26, 2025
El Camino College film major Geovanny Macias, 20, uses the FloWater refill station in the Humanities Building on Wednesday, March 5. Funding to continue a maintenance contract for the machines, which were installed in 2017, was approved by the Associated Students Organization in February. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

They’re bright blue and white.

They appear to have condensation running down the front panel.

Most are located next to water fountains or between restrooms.

Emblazoned with the phrase “Naturally brilliant water,” these water refill stations allow students, faculty and staff to top off their refillable water bottles and keep hydrated throughout their day.

The refill stations at El Camino College are provided by FloWater, Inc. and funded by the Associated Students Organization.

“On a scale of one to ten, [it’s] a nine,” film major Geovanny Macias, 20, said, referring to the refill station in the Humanities Building. “If I have a class, I’m going to use it.”

According to its website, FloWater uses advanced purification technology, running tap water through seven filters to eliminate up to 99% of impurities.

(L-R) El Camino College's Austin Toney, Student Development student activities advisor; Associated Students Organization's Wesley Marshall, student trustee; Amar Hazara, commissioner of finance; Mia Wroe, director of finance; Danielle Kabboul, president; Isaac Alpert, vice president; and Owen Johnson, student-at-large; gather after the ASO Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25. Finance meetings, which are open to the public, are held Tuesdays in Communications Room 109 at noon. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
There are currently six refill stations located on campus, including in the Student Services Building; the Communications Building; the Industry Technology Education Center; the Humanities Building; the Math, Business and Allied Health Building; and the Social Science Building.

All six refill stations were tested and found to be operating Monday, March 24.

Yet all has not been well for the refill stations, as some of them stopped dispensing water in the spring and fall 2024 semesters due to overuse and the need to replace filters.

Complaints received from students about the refill stations, including the concern that not enough upkeep was being done by ASO, were brought up during a discussion at the ASO Finance Committee meeting Feb. 25.

At that meeting, ASO approved funding for a $5,000 contract to support maintenance and all future costs of the refill stations.

El Camino College's Anthony Tran (left), Student Support Services accounting assistant, and Ricky Gonzalez, director of Student Development, meet with the Associated Students Organization Finance Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 25. ASO finance meetings, which are open to the public, are held Tuesdays in Communications Room 109 at noon. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
“ASO had approved $10,000 for the academic year in case any of the FloWater machines broke down,” Director of Student Development Ricky Gonzalez said. “We only approved the $5,000 for now, but we still have an additional $5,000, which is a blanket purchase order to be able to cover it.”

ASO Director of Finance Mia Wroe added that the blanket purchase order would cover all aspects of repairs needed.

“So if anything were to happen to the machines, then that money could be used for the repairman to come, or if they needed any parts,” Wroe said.

A video posted on Instagram by ECC and ASO, showing five of the FloWater refill locations, can be viewed here.

The ASO Finance Committee meets in Communications Building, Room 109 on Tuesdays at noon. Meetings are open to the public.

Information on meetings and agendas can be found at BoardDocs.

