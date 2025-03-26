The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Survey shows El Camino employees want improved communication with college leadership

Byline photo of Jamila Zaki
By Jamila ZakiMarch 26, 2025
The Board of Trustees meets in the Kenneth A. Brown Board Room in the Administration Building on Monday, March 24. This is the trustees’ second meeting of the spring 2025 semester. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)

Results from a recent survey show that El Camino College employees indicate improvements are needed with the college’s communication, executive leadership, and work environment.

The Employee Campus Climate Survey, administered by the Office of Institutional Research and Planning at ECC, includes faculty, staff, administrators, part-time employees, and temporary non-classified employees.

The results were presented at the ECC District Board of Trustees meeting Monday, March 24.

“We have done the survey three times: 2018, 2021, and 2024 and we do it every three years,” Viviana Unda, director of research and planning, said. “And we do a Student Campus Climate [survey] and an Employee Campus Climate [survey].”

The response rate from spring 2024 was 52%, an increase of 17 percentage points from the 35% response rate in 2021.

As the top concern, respondents indicated the college needed to improve communication and collaboration.

Out of 1391 respondents, 225 anonymously commented that improvements should be made regarding communication between management and employees.

“I think every organization kind of has its ups and downs, but I do have to say that in my time, I started El Camino in 2022, … I’ve had more levity,” Paul Rosales, digital media and communications coordinator, said. “Being able to talk, whether it’s with President Thames or it’s with my director, or my team, the other graphic designers, everybody seems fairly open.”

Past results from 2021 reveal that 53% of employees believed that ECC communicates openly with employees at all levels, compared to 62% in 2018.

This year’s top concern differs from the 2021 survey, where the top concern revealed that employees wanted to have more opportunities for increased pay or promotion.

In contrast, respondents this year shared that workplace relationships and team dynamics is the top area in which the college does well.

Out of 1568 positive comments, 318 respondents reported that they like the team and department which they work in at ECC.

Executive leadership was the second area which respondents indicated a need for improvement.

Out of 1391 respondents, 98 reported that the college’s leadership needs to improve communication, vision, and direction.

Employees reveal that a more respectful and trusting approach could be exemplified from executive leadership in team meetings and more transparency could be shown.

Work environment was the third area which respondents marked for improvement at ECC.

One respondent suggested that morale is low, which impacts the ability to foster connection, healing and understanding of mental health needs.

To address work environment challenges, administrators will refer to committees in helping solve the issues raised.

“We take those [survey] findings and we share them with the different bodies that need to take care of these findings,” Unda said. “The survey comes from a subcommittee, so within the Equal Employment Opportunity General Committee, there is a subcommittee only in charge of this survey.”

President Brenda Thames was present at the meeting alongside the board of trustees.

“As discussed in the presentation, the college has worked on an action plan to address the concerns that were presented in the campus climate survey and those action plans address the feedback that we received through the open forms,” Thames said.

The next board of trustees meeting is set for Friday, April 18.

For more information on future board of trustees meetings and agendas, visit BoardDocs.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Police Beat March 3 to March 24
Students attend a class session of Math 191, Single Variable Calculus 2, taught by mathematics professor Robert Eleuteri on Tuesday, March 25 in the Math Business Allied Health Building. Math 191 is one of many courses which students must take in order to graduate with an associate's degree in actuarial science. (Argentina Talley | The Union)
New actuarial science degree offered at El Camino
El Camino College film major Geovanny Macias, 20, uses the FloWater refill station in the Humanities Building on Wednesday, March 5. Funding to continue a maintenance contract for the machines, which were installed in 2017, was approved by the Associated Students Organization in February. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Refill stations keep the water flowing at El Camino
Spanish and dance professor Argelia Andrade, co-coordinator of the study abroad program, teaches Spanish 52B, Spanish for native speakers, in the Humanities Building at El Camino College on Wednesday, March 26. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
El Camino offers summer study abroad in Spain
Several flyers breeze in the wind as they cling to a bulletin board located behind the Administration Building on Wednesday, March 19. Four bulletin boards were installed on campus at El Camino College during fall 2024. The three other bulletin boards can be found near the Art Gallery, the Schauerman Library and the Communications Building. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Academic Senate, College Council weigh in on proposed free speech policies
Staff from the El Camino College Transfer Center represent their university alma maters together for the Spring University Fair on Thursday, March 20. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Spring University Fair showcases numerous transfer opportunities
More in News
Physics and astronomy professor Susan Stolovy presents astronomical news and updates to attendees at the first planetarium show of the semester at El Camino College on Friday, March 28. Prior to becoming a professor at ECC, Stolovy completed her doctorate in physics and worked as an astrophysicist for NASA and the California Institute of Technology on spacecraft missions. "[I'm] still very tuned into what's going on in the world of research as well, and I hope to bring a little bit of my experience into the classroom," Stolovy said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Galactic sights dazzle community at El Camino College planetarium show
The Marsee Auditorium will host Frisson, a music ensemble, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 28. The Ticket Office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and one hour before all scheduled performances. (Melissa Palmer | The Union)
The ensemble Frisson to bring its brightest stars to El Camino
An El Camino College police car parked outside of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino employees involved in workplace threat
(L-R) Julieta Aramburo, director of Outreach and School Relations; Kristina Martinez, acting dean of Enrollment Services; Shobhana Warrier, assistant to the vice president of Administrative Services; Bob Miller, special assistant to the superintendent/president and professional expert on administrative services; and Loic Audusseau, interim vice president of Administrative Services; attend the Planning and Budget Committee meeting Thursday, March 20. The committee discussed across-the-board cuts, with a universal 6.25% reduction in all divisions and departments being proposed to combat the projected budget deficits at El Camino College. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Proposed cuts discussed by Planning and Budget Committee
Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents California's 43rd Congressional District, scans the room after polling the audience on their awareness of the current U.S. president. Waters presented updates on federal programs and answered questions from El Camino College students, faculty, staff and community members in the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, March 20. “You may be wondering why would the president be issuing orders that appear to undermine the safety of all of the residents of this country, ... and that answer is not very clear," Waters said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
US Rep. Maxine Waters hosts meet and greet at El Camino College
El Camino College Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez (right), staff and faculty attend a self-evaluation workshop offered by the Accrediting Commission of Community and Junior colleges in the Distance Learning Center on Wednesday, March 12. Amid massive changes in the U.S. Department of Education, ECC is renewing its accreditation this year. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Annual class schedules planned at El Camino for future semesters
More in Recent Stories
(L-R) El Camino College journalism students Jaylen Morgan, Erica Lee, Greg Fontanilla, Nikki Yunker, Isaac Ramirez and Angel Pasillas hold Apple Awards at the College Media Association's Spring National College Media Convention in New York City on Saturday, March 1. (Stefanie Frith | The Union).
El Camino journalism department wins several national, statewide awards
Students from the University of Fine Arts Münster, Germany gather in front of a paint mural they created in collaboration with El Camino College students in the Art Gallery on Monday, March 17. The mural depicts shared stories and perspectives among the students. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Art students from Germany unveil mural in El Camino College Art Gallery
Workers continue efforts on the Modular Village project on Tuesday, March 4. Originally set to be completed in January 2025, the project has been delayed to June of this year. When completed, the site will contain the Warrior Pantry, Warrior Closet, Wellness Center, and dance and yoga studios. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Completion delayed on Modular Village construction project
(L-R) Robotics Club members Ramiro Rodriguez, 25, a computer science major; Jonathan Aquino, 19, an aerospace engineering major; and Yit-ming Chin, 20, a computer science major; sit alongside the club's creations at Club Rush in the Schauerman Library on Wednesday, March 5. The Robotics Club always brings along their creations for Club Rush. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Club Rush showcases student organizations amid rainy days
The Social Science building, located on the south side of El Camino College's campus, is seen in a closeup Wednesday, March 12. A statutory rape was reported to have occurred in the building Tuesday, Feb. 18. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Statutory rape involving juveniles reported at El Camino College
The Arts Complex building seen in a closeup Wednesday, March 12. Two reports of indecent exposure were recently made by student victims at the Arts Complex on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, with the suspect, an ECC student, being linked to both incidents. The suspect has since been arrested. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Student arrested for two indecent exposure incidents at El Camino College