Student arrested for two indecent exposure incidents at El Camino College

Two indecent exposure incidents occurred at the Arts Complex at El Camino College on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Friday, Feb. 28.

The first incident happened inside the building at 5:45 p.m., while the second incident occurred at the building’s patio at 8:44 a.m. Both incidents were reported by student victims.

The El Camino College Police Department arrested an enrolled student in connection with the Feb. 28 incident.

The suspect was later linked to both crimes on Thursday, March 13, according to the ECCPD.

A judge has ordered that the suspect stay away from campus.

A campus safety advisory was sent out via email to the entire campus community on Thursday, March 13, after an earlier email which was sent on Saturday, March 8 had only reached part of the campus community due to an email system issue.

Vander Horck said that detective Oscar Castro confirmed the suspect was connected to both incidents and will be charged for both crimes by the district attorney at his next hearing.