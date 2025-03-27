The ensemble Frisson to bring its brightest stars to El Camino

The classical band Frisson will be showcasing their talents for a concert in the Marsee Auditorium at 8 p.m. Friday, March 28.

The instruments that will be played by Frisson are the violin, viola, cello, obo, clarinet and piano.

Bixby Kennedy, the clarinetist for Frisson, said that the performance will be a flexible American and Americana songbook program.

“You’ll hear us in a lot of different iterations, and you know, we like to be very personable with the audience, so we’ll talk throughout the concert,” Kennedy said.

The band will be bringing six of their ten members to El Camino College.

Unlike other concerts, Frisson does not always have their full band performing at once.

There are times where there will only be two to four members on stage at a time–shifting on and off stage between performances.

Bixby said that each piece presents its own unique challenges, but that the only real challenge for preparing for a concert with Frisson is scheduling because of everyone’s other gigs.

“We’re all good friends and collaborators, and so it’s easy to get along with one another and it’s easy to figure out how to best present the music,” Kennedy said.

Tickets cost $25 per adult admission and $10 per admission with student ID and can be purchased online here from the ECC Center for the Arts.

The Ticket Office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday for walk-up sales and one hour before all scheduled performances.

For more information, call (310) 329-5345.