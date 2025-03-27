The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

The ensemble Frisson to bring its brightest stars to El Camino

Byline photo of Nick Miller
By Nick MillerMarch 27, 2025
The Marsee Auditorium will host Frisson, a music ensemble, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 28. The Ticket Office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and one hour before all scheduled performances. (Melissa Palmer | The Union)

The classical band Frisson will be showcasing their talents for a concert in the Marsee Auditorium at 8 p.m. Friday, March 28.

The instruments that will be played by Frisson are the violin, viola, cello, obo, clarinet and piano.

Bixby Kennedy, the clarinetist for Frisson, said that the performance will be a flexible American and Americana songbook program.

“You’ll hear us in a lot of different iterations, and you know, we like to be very personable with the audience, so we’ll talk throughout the concert,” Kennedy said.

The band will be bringing six of their ten members to El Camino College.

Unlike other concerts, Frisson does not always have their full band performing at once.

There are times where there will only be two to four members on stage at a time–shifting on and off stage between performances.

Bixby said that each piece presents its own unique challenges, but that the only real challenge for preparing for a concert with Frisson is scheduling because of everyone’s other gigs.

“We’re all good friends and collaborators, and so it’s easy to get along with one another and it’s easy to figure out how to best present the music,” Kennedy said.

Tickets cost $25 per adult admission and $10 per admission with student ID and can be purchased online here from the ECC Center for the Arts.

The Ticket Office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday for walk-up sales and one hour before all scheduled performances.

For more information, call (310) 329-5345.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Physics and astronomy professor Susan Stolovy presents astronomical news and updates to attendees at the first planetarium show of the semester at El Camino College on Friday, March 28. Prior to becoming a professor at ECC, Stolovy completed her doctorate in physics and worked as an astrophysicist for NASA and the California Institute of Technology on spacecraft missions. "[I'm] still very tuned into what's going on in the world of research as well, and I hope to bring a little bit of my experience into the classroom," Stolovy said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Galactic sights dazzle community at El Camino College planetarium show
(L-R) El Camino College Theatre actors William Ochoa (bottom left), Jay Guerrero (front left), Kayla Stefansson (upper left), Alexander Shearer (front middle), Ryan Kann (bottom right), Gavrielle Garcia (front right) rehearsing choreography for the latest production of "RENT" on Friday, March 21. The show runs until March 30, 2025. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Behind the curtains: A look into the musical 'RENT'
Taste of Soul: El Camino explores cultural understanding through food
Students from the University of Fine Arts Münster, Germany gather in front of a paint mural they created in collaboration with El Camino College students in the Art Gallery on Monday, March 17. The mural depicts shared stories and perspectives among the students. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Art students from Germany unveil mural in El Camino College Art Gallery
Communications major Curtis Lee Lovegren, 26, walks by the entrance of the Art Gallery on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Several walk-in art workshops and other free activities, including game night and karaoke, are available at the Art Gallery. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Art Gallery hosts free art workshops at El Camino College
(L-R) Robotics Club members Ramiro Rodriguez, 25, a computer science major; Jonathan Aquino, 19, an aerospace engineering major; and Yit-ming Chin, 20, a computer science major; sit alongside the club's creations at Club Rush in the Schauerman Library on Wednesday, March 5. The Robotics Club always brings along their creations for Club Rush. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Club Rush showcases student organizations amid rainy days
More in Previews
Mark Lucero, El Camino College Art Gallery associate, helps illustrate and prepare a mural inside the gallery on Thursday, March 6. Students in grade school who visit ECC through the Community Outreach Program will help draw and complete this mural. ECC students and other contributors will create murals for every department on campus, which will be displayed inside certain buildings after design proposals are approved. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Art Gallery opens submissions for student mural project
An Evening of One Act Plays are returning to campus starting on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theater (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
An Evening Of One Act Plays coming soon
Scene One Film Club President Aiden Ross, 20, hosts the last club meeting on May 21, 2024, just days before “Film Fest.” The event will feature numerous club members’ short films on May 31. “A lot of these filmmakers are first time filmmakers," Ross said. (Katie Volk | The Union)
El Camino's movie club to showcase student-made films
Photo courtesy of A24 Films.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to be screened Friday, May 26
A screenshot of the promotional digital flyer for Amélie The Musical, captured from the official El Camino College Center for the Arts webpage.
'Amélie The Musical': Stage adaptation of 2001 French film set to open this semester
ECC theater department to present rock musical Spring Awakening
More in Recent Stories
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Police Beat March 3 to March 24
Students attend a class session of Math 191, Single Variable Calculus 2, taught by mathematics professor Robert Eleuteri on Tuesday, March 25 in the Math Business Allied Health Building. Math 191 is one of many courses which students must take in order to graduate with an associate's degree in actuarial science. (Argentina Talley | The Union)
New actuarial science degree offered at El Camino
The Board of Trustees meets in the Kenneth A. Brown Board Room in the Administration Building on Monday, March 24. This is the trustees' second meeting of the spring 2025 semester. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
Survey shows El Camino employees want improved communication with college leadership
An El Camino College police car parked outside of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino employees involved in workplace threat
Several flyers breeze in the wind as they cling to a bulletin board located behind the Administration Building on Wednesday, March 19. Four bulletin boards were installed on campus at El Camino College during fall 2024. The three other bulletin boards can be found near the Art Gallery, the Schauerman Library and the Communications Building. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Academic Senate, College Council weigh in on proposed free speech policies
Staff from the El Camino College Transfer Center represent their university alma maters together for the Spring University Fair on Thursday, March 20. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Spring University Fair showcases numerous transfer opportunities