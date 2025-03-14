The student news site of El Camino College

Statutory rape involving juveniles reported at El Camino College

Byline photo of Sydney Sakamoto
By Sydney SakamotoMarch 14, 2025
The Social Science building, located on the south side of El Camino College’s campus, is seen in a closeup Wednesday, March 12. A statutory rape was reported to have occurred in the building Tuesday, Feb. 18. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)

A report of statutory rape was made to the El Camino College Police Department regarding an incident which occurred on Feb. 18 at 10:33 a.m. The investigation is closed.

The incident involved two juveniles, a boyfriend and girlfriend, enrolled at the Environmental Charter high school in Lawndale.

The two individuals, while participating in a school walkout protest, engaged in sexual activity in a unisex bathroom on the second floor of the Social Science Building.

A mother of the female student reported the incident to the ECCPD a day later at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Reports on what occurred leading up to the incident are unclear.

“[The] mom was mistaken,” ECCPD Police Chief Matthew Vander Horck said.

Due to their underage status, the individuals are being treated as both victims and suspects in this case.

ECC would address such cases through the student conduct process, but since the individuals are underage and not enrolled at the college, the matter will be handled by the appropriate juvenile authorities.

The district attorney’s office will decide whether or not any charges pressed by the school will be adjudicated.

