The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Galactic sights dazzle community at El Camino College planetarium show

Byline photo of Nikki Yunker
By Nikki YunkerMarch 29, 2025
Physics and astronomy professor Susan Stolovy presents astronomical news and updates to attendees at the first planetarium show of the semester at El Camino College on Friday, March 28. Prior to becoming a professor at ECC, Stolovy completed her doctorate in physics and worked as an astrophysicist for NASA and the California Institute of Technology on spacecraft missions. “[I’m] still very tuned into what’s going on in the world of research as well, and I hope to bring a little bit of my experience into the classroom,” Stolovy said. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

In a flurry of colors, the projector arises from the middle of the Planetarium.

Accompanying the reveal, the thunderous musical theme of “Also Sprach Zarathrustra” by Richard Strauss sets a tone of awe and adventure.

Astronomy news, constellation projections and planet-gazing were some of the marvels hosted by the El Camino College astronomy department at its planetarium show Friday, March 28.

“The planetarium shows are meant for anyone who has any curiosity about the sky and our universe and our place in it,” physical science professor Susan Stolovy said.

Stolovy announced upcoming astronomical events and physical science professor Shimonee Kadakia took the audience on a tour of the stars as projected on the Planetarium’s domed ceiling.

 “[The shows] are just trying to engage the public with looking up at the sky and thinking about what the world around them is like,” Stolovy said.

Kadakia detailed the names, stories and locations of each constellation and their stars, which would all be visible in the local night sky above the Planetarium if not for clouds and city lights.

“There’s no light pollution in the planetarium, so you get to witness basically the entire night sky without having to like handle all this light pollution,” astrophysics major Kai Merager, 20, said. “It’s a very fun event, I’ve been to like every single one of them. It’s just a great experience.”

Attendees from ECC and beyond converged on campus to participate in the event, which was the astronomy department’s first show of the spring 2025 semester.

As space inside the venue is limited, show dates are announced through faculty and staff emails and are updated on the college’s website the week of the showing.

Kadakia said half of the audience includes those who are curious about astronomy, while the other half is more familiar with the subject.

“When they come, all of them [the audience] get some astronomy knowledge that they’ve never had before, and you can see if they’re young, you can kind of see that spark happen,” Kadakia said. “We introduce them to science in a fun way.”

About an hour later, the show took to the roof of the Industry Technology Education Center for participants to gaze through telescopes at Jupiter and its moons.

“So many people here have never seen that, ever, they’ve just seen pictures of [Jupiter],” Stolovy said. “I mean those photons came from the sun, went through space, bounced off of Jupiter and its moons and came back to us through the telescopes and into our eyes. That whole thing happened and they witnessed it.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
The Marsee Auditorium will host Frisson, a music ensemble, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 28. The Ticket Office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and one hour before all scheduled performances. (Melissa Palmer | The Union)
The ensemble Frisson to bring its brightest stars to El Camino
(L-R) El Camino College Theatre actors William Ochoa (bottom left), Jay Guerrero (front left), Kayla Stefansson (upper left), Alexander Shearer (front middle), Ryan Kann (bottom right), Gavrielle Garcia (front right) rehearsing choreography for the latest production of "RENT" on Friday, March 21. The show runs until March 30, 2025. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Behind the curtains: A look into the musical 'RENT'
Taste of Soul: El Camino explores cultural understanding through food
Students from the University of Fine Arts Münster, Germany gather in front of a paint mural they created in collaboration with El Camino College students in the Art Gallery on Monday, March 17. The mural depicts shared stories and perspectives among the students. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Art students from Germany unveil mural in El Camino College Art Gallery
Communications major Curtis Lee Lovegren, 26, walks by the entrance of the Art Gallery on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Several walk-in art workshops and other free activities, including game night and karaoke, are available at the Art Gallery. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Art Gallery hosts free art workshops at El Camino College
(L-R) Robotics Club members Ramiro Rodriguez, 25, a computer science major; Jonathan Aquino, 19, an aerospace engineering major; and Yit-ming Chin, 20, a computer science major; sit alongside the club's creations at Club Rush in the Schauerman Library on Wednesday, March 5. The Robotics Club always brings along their creations for Club Rush. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Club Rush showcases student organizations amid rainy days
More in Recent Stories
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Police Beat March 3 to March 24
Students attend a class session of Math 191, Single Variable Calculus 2, taught by mathematics professor Robert Eleuteri on Tuesday, March 25 in the Math Business Allied Health Building. Math 191 is one of many courses which students must take in order to graduate with an associate's degree in actuarial science. (Argentina Talley | The Union)
New actuarial science degree offered at El Camino
The Board of Trustees meets in the Kenneth A. Brown Board Room in the Administration Building on Monday, March 24. This is the trustees' second meeting of the spring 2025 semester. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
Survey shows El Camino employees want improved communication with college leadership
An El Camino College police car parked outside of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino employees involved in workplace threat
Several flyers breeze in the wind as they cling to a bulletin board located behind the Administration Building on Wednesday, March 19. Four bulletin boards were installed on campus at El Camino College during fall 2024. The three other bulletin boards can be found near the Art Gallery, the Schauerman Library and the Communications Building. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Academic Senate, College Council weigh in on proposed free speech policies
Staff from the El Camino College Transfer Center represent their university alma maters together for the Spring University Fair on Thursday, March 20. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Spring University Fair showcases numerous transfer opportunities
More in Videos
Black joy, Black art: Schauerman Library celebrates Black History at El Camino College
The hidden history of surfing at El Camino College
Get ready with El Camino College's cosmetology department for their fifth annual hair show
Discovery through Dungeons and Dragons: anthropology museum offers weekly workshops for students
United Soccer Coaches' Coach of the Year offers insight into philosophy
El Camino College's Black Student Union hosts its first open mic event