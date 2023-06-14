Dip into the world of the Vaca family’s not-so-spicy pico de gallo salsa recipe

For those who want to indulge in the taste of a pico de gallo salsa, without the heat, try the Vaca family’s not-so-spicy, not-so-secret recipe.

My mother Erica Vaca began making this salsa recipe in 1991 without any spices because her husband, my father Shawn, dislikes spicy food. The Vaca family requests this salsa from my mother Erica at least two or three times a month. Normally it is eaten alongside tostadas and tacos, but it’s filling enough to sometimes be a meal on its own.

Preparation time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients:

5 medium Roma tomatoes

1 bunch cilantro

1 ripe avocado

1 small red onion

2 large limes

A pinch of salt (for taste)

Tortilla chips

*Optional 1 small jalapeno or serrano pepper (for spice)

Directions:

Step 1: Gather all of the vegetables and wash them.

Step 2: Once all of the vegetables are washed, dice the tomatoes into small squares and chop the cilantro, avocado and onion. Do the same to jalapeno or serrano pepper if used.

Step 3: After the vegetables have been chopped and diced, place them in a medium bowl. Then with a spoon, mix them lightly.

Step 4: After mixing, add the avocado and continue to mix adding lime and a pinch of salt simultaneously for taste.

Step 5: Once completely mixed, serve on a nice plate with tortilla chips and enjoy. Add peppers to the top if you don’t avoid spices like my father.

