Need katsu? Look no further

Tommy Kallman
By Tommy KallmanMay 29, 2024
A view of the front door at FuRaiBo Teba-Saki Chicken. FuRaiBo is located right next door to Kotohira. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)
A view of the front door at FuRaiBo Teba-Saki Chicken. FuRaiBo is located right next door to Kotohira. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)

El Camino College is lucky enough to exist near a multitude of Japanese restaurants. With over 20,000 Japanese-American citizens in Gardena and Torrance, it’s not hard to find some good, authentic chicken katsu that’ll leave you wanting to come back for more. You know what they say: a katsu a day keeps the hunger away, so here are the top five chicken katsu joints within 5 miles of El Camino College.

1. Azuma Japanese Restaurant:

For just $12, Azuma offers a flavorful and crispy experience for a hearty lunch. The katsu comes with a fantastic miso soup to start, a rice bowl, macaroni salad, and a shredded cabbage salad with house dressing. Each chicken cutlet is fried to perfection-and sliced to precision.

Azuma's chicken katsu plate. The chicken rests on the rice, while the cabbage salad and macaroni salad add color to the dish. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)
Azuma’s chicken katsu plate. The chicken rests on the rice, while the cabbage salad and macaroni salad add color to the dish. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)

Address: 16123 S Western Ave., Gardena, 90247

Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Phone: (310) 532-8623

2. FuRaibo Teba-Saki Chicken:

Originating in Nagoya, Japan, FuRaibo offers a unique experience with a traditional Japanese environment. At $16.95, the chicken katsu is some of the highest quality in the South Bay. Characterized with a ginormous portion of chicken cut into thin pieces, it pairs great with the Tonkatsu sauce. FuRaibo presents each customer with miso soup, a bowl of rice, and their own version of a cabbage salad.

A view from the top of the chicken katsu plate at FuRaibo. Not pictured: the bowl of rice and miso soup that comes with the meal. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)
A view from the top of the chicken katsu plate at FuRaibo. Not pictured: the bowl of rice and miso soup that comes with the meal. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)

Address: 1741 W Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena, 90247

Hours: Monday, Wednesday-Friday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (310) 329-9441

3. Kotohira:

Starting the meal off right, Kotohira has by far the best miso soup on the list. The only problem: it’s expensive, coming in at $19.95 for a chicken katsu plate. Kotohira prepares each plate with exactly six large pieces of chicken that sit gently upon a cabbage salad that looks identical to that of FuRaibo. Each piece of chicken makes up for the small portion by being cooked flawlessly. The hard crunch is followed by a soft, juicy taste that can bring tears of joy.

Kotohira's take on chicken katsu. A couple of cucumbers and a slice of tomato to complement the chicken on the plate as well. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)
Kotohira’s take on chicken katsu. A couple of cucumbers and a slice of tomato to complement the chicken on the plate as well. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)

Address: 1747 W Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena, 90247

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (310) 323-3966

4. Kagura:

This chicken katsu spot resides in the Japanese grocery store, Tokyo Central. This particular location is more like a fast-food restaurant, but it still packs a punch of flavor. Huge pieces of chicken katsu with a crisp that can rival a Lay’s potato chip, are complemented by the Tonkatsu sauce. The plate comes with miso soup, a bowl of rice, and a cabbage salad with no dressing (questionable). All of this comes out to a whopping $25, so it’s going to take some overtime pay to really feel good about the experience.

A plate of chicken katsu at Kagura in Tokyo Central. The crispiness of the chicken is seen in the outdoor seating lighting. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)
A plate of chicken katsu at Kagura in Tokyo Central. The crispiness of the chicken is seen in the outdoor seating lighting. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)

Address: 1740 Artesia Blvd., Gardena, 90248

Hours: Monday-Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (310) 701-7516

5. Matsui:

If the craving for the day is for chicken katsu different from the traditional style, Matsui is the right spot. Matsui plates up an eccentric rice dish topped with chicken katsu-egg and onion glazed in their secret special sauce. At just $14.25, there’s a lot of bang for the buck, and who doesn’t want that? Instead of water, they’ll pour a refreshing glass of iced tea at no additional cost to create a fine dining experience for the whole table.

Matsui's spin on chicken katsu. The chicken, egg, and onions sit on top of the rice, while the miso soup sits to its left. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)
Matsui’s spin on chicken katsu. The chicken, egg, and onions sit on top of the rice, while the miso soup sits to its left. (Tommy Kallman | Warrior Life)

Address: 21605 S Western Ave., #G, Torrance, 90501

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: (310) 320-2089

