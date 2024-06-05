The top 5 movies you should watch before you die

Click. No. Click. No. Click.

Absolutely not.

That’s the sound of endless button-pressing, flipping through movies, trying to find one that sparks your interest. The “there’s nothing to watch” feeling is a plague infecting the joy of movie night. The cure? Here’s a list of movies curated by Professor Laura Almo that everyone should watch at least once in their life. Consider one of these the next time you’re in a movie rut.

1. Modern Times – Directed by Charlie Chaplin (G)

This 1936 romantic comedy features Charlie Chaplin as a factory worker struggling with machinery and modern society while a houseless woman helps him. This hour-and-28-minute film won Chapin the Jussi Award for Best Foreign Filmmaker in 1974. With a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, you can watch Modern Times for free on Tubi or with a Max subscription of $9.99/month.

2. Night and Fog – Directed by Alain Resnais (NR)

This film is a war documentary that covers the Holocaust through real footage of war and concentration camps. Released in 1955, just 10 years after WW2 ended, it gave people an inside look into history. Although it is only 33 minutes long, it received a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch Night and Fog on Max with a subscription.

3. Do the Right Thing – Directed by Spike Lee (R)

This movie is set in Brooklyn, New York in 1989. An Italian pizzeria opens, only showcasing famous Italian actors on their wall of fame. It becomes a symbol of racism to the people of color in the neighborhood and creates tension—actors such as Samuel L. Jackson and Rosie Perez star in this two-hour drama/comedy. With an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, you can rent this film from Amazon or YouTube for $3.99.

4. The Shawshank Redemption – Directed by Frank Darabont (R)

Shawshank Redemption is a movie about a man who is imprisoned and finds his place within the system as well as outside the system. This thriller/drama perfectly exemplifies hope, friendship, and determination. This two-hour and 22-minute-long film received a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch it free on Sling TV or rent it on Amazon for $3.79.

5. Barbie – Directed by Greta Gerwig (PG-13)

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are stars in this empowering film about self-discovery and feminism. With an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, Barbie grossed $1.45 billion at the box office. An award-winning soundtrack catered to the award-winning film led many publications to name it the movie of the year in 2023. You can watch Barbie on Max with a subscription.