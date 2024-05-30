The student news site of El Camino College

Uncovering hidden treasures: El Camino’s best kept secrets

Byline photo of Emily Gomez
By Emily GomezMay 30, 2024
The+Music+Building+Quads+wall+art+display.+%28Emily+Gomez+%7C+Warrior+Life%29
The Music Building Quad’s wall art display. (Emily Gomez | Warrior Life)

Whether a student is looking for a quiet spot to study or a little-known space to explore, these secret spots tucked away in the corners of El Camino College’s 126-acre campus are worth checking out.

Science Garden

Garden located behind El Camino's Physics building.
The garden is located behind El Camino’s Physics building. Students can sit on the benches and enjoy the environment while resting in the shade. (Emily Gomez | Warrior Life)

Concealed behind El Camino’s Physics building and surrounded by science classrooms, this garden is known mainly to students in chemistry, life sciences, or physics courses. The flowers, shrubs, and sunlight make this a scenic space for students and employees to sit with their friends or visit alone.

The Women’s Hall of Fame

The Women's Hall of Fame can be found on the second floor of the Schauerman Library.
The Women’s Hall of Fame, which recognizes women from the El Camino College area, can be found on the second floor of the Schauerman Library. (Emily Gomez | Warrior Life)

The Hall of Fame features distinguished women recognized from the El Camino College area. Their names are engraved on a plaque that is discreetly placed on the second floor of the Schauerman Library. Names include Francesca Bishop, a communications professor and director of forensics, and Argelia Andrade, a Spanish professor who works on the MyPath faculty team, working with ECC’s study abroad program, and many more.

Music Quad

Music Building Quad
Music Building Quad is located in the Music Building. The Quad is surrounded by classrooms and is the center of the building. (Emily Gomez | Warrior Life)

Privy to the ECC students who practice within the walls of the Music building, the Music building quad makes an ideal study spot for students who enjoy the background noise of instruments being played and the occasional choir singing.

 

Planetarium

The Planetarium Building hosts public planetarium shows and is also available for private bookings. The Planetarium displays high resolution images of the stars, planets, and galaxy.
The Planetarium Building hosts public planetarium shows and is also available for private bookings. The Planetarium displays high-resolution images of the stars, planets, and galaxies. (Emily Gomez | Warrior Life)

Often overlooked, El Camino’s Planetarium invites people into another world entirely. The planetarium projector showcases the brightest stars in the sky, new galaxies, planets, and so much more. Public planetarium shows are available to students on a variety of occasions, as is the option for private shows.

 

Bookstore Patio

View from the patio on the second floor of the Bookstore.
View from the patio on the second floor of the Bookstore. (Emily Gomez | Warrior Life)

Tucked away on the second floor of the Bookstore, this patio provides a clear view of the Student Services Building, the Communications Building, and the new Behavioral and Social Sciences Building. Right above El Cappuccino and the Bookstore, the convenience and view make it an optimal choice for sitting down and relaxing.

