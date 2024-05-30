Uncovering hidden treasures: El Camino’s best kept secrets

Whether a student is looking for a quiet spot to study or a little-known space to explore, these secret spots tucked away in the corners of El Camino College’s 126-acre campus are worth checking out.

Science Garden

Concealed behind El Camino’s Physics building and surrounded by science classrooms, this garden is known mainly to students in chemistry, life sciences, or physics courses. The flowers, shrubs, and sunlight make this a scenic space for students and employees to sit with their friends or visit alone.

The Women’s Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame features distinguished women recognized from the El Camino College area. Their names are engraved on a plaque that is discreetly placed on the second floor of the Schauerman Library. Names include Francesca Bishop, a communications professor and director of forensics, and Argelia Andrade, a Spanish professor who works on the MyPath faculty team, working with ECC’s study abroad program, and many more.

Music Quad

Privy to the ECC students who practice within the walls of the Music building, the Music building quad makes an ideal study spot for students who enjoy the background noise of instruments being played and the occasional choir singing.

Planetarium

Often overlooked, El Camino’s Planetarium invites people into another world entirely. The planetarium projector showcases the brightest stars in the sky, new galaxies, planets, and so much more. Public planetarium shows are available to students on a variety of occasions, as is the option for private shows.

Bookstore Patio

Tucked away on the second floor of the Bookstore, this patio provides a clear view of the Student Services Building, the Communications Building, and the new Behavioral and Social Sciences Building. Right above El Cappuccino and the Bookstore, the convenience and view make it an optimal choice for sitting down and relaxing.