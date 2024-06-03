The student news site of El Camino College

Top 5 study cafes within 5 miles of El Camino

Byline photo of Alondra Peza Camarena
By Alondra Peza CamarenaJune 3, 2024

Remote workers and students have long been fans of study cafes. These focused sanctuaries are the perfect balance of connection and connectivity. A great study cafe’s hallmarks include free Wi-Fi, outlets, appetizing drinks and snacks and comfortable seating. Here are the top five cafes within 5 miles of El Camino’s campus.

1. Oncle’s Cake Shop

Oncle'e Cake Shop advertises their signature bingsoo, Korean shaved ice, which they sell a regular size for $11.95 and a large size for $15.95. (Alondra Peza Camarena | Warrior Life)

Lo-fi or singer-songwriter songs can be heard from a speaker shaped like a vintage amp propped up on a high shelf. Oncle’s variety of sweet treat snacks keeps patrons enticed for long study sessions. Menu items include banana pudding for $8.99 and matcha creme-topped lattes for $6.50.

Address: 1545 S. Western Ave Ste 116, Gardena, CA

Hours: 1 to 11 p.m. every day

Distance from ECC: 1.5 miles, 7 minutes

2. Cafe Pruvia

Cafe Pruvia's customers enjoy outdoor seating as they wait for their orders on April 24. (Alondra Peza Camarena | Warrior Life)

String lights dangle near the entrance, guiding patrons to the perfect study session or evening date. Every table is beside an accessible outlet, and patrons order their drinks from the iPad counter.

Address: 1610 W Redondo Beach Blvd 11, Gardena, CA

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday: noon to 10 p.m., closed Tuesday

Distance from ECC: 1.8 miles, 7 minutes

3. Nook Coffee Bar

The fire pit is lit outside of Nook Coffee Bar on April 24. (Alondra Peza Camarena | Warrior Life)

Nook is at the Enclave, an industrial park with several eateries sharing an outdoor Torrance lounge. Outdoor table tops, outlets, lounge chairs by the fire pit, and a giant cushioned swing make for serene study spots.

Address: 980 W. 190th St Unit B1 Torrance, CA 90502

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Distance from ECC: 4 miles, 11 minutes

4. R&B Tea

At the entrance of R&B Tea House, patrons are met with a counter where there is an available printer and an iPad where they can place their own orders or walk up to the counter and order. (Alondra Peza Camarena | Warrior Life)

A cozy, dimly-lit, pop music-playing ambiance perfect for group projects or joint study sessions. R&B offers a wide selection of boba, caffeinated, or refreshing drinks. There are two tables with outlets and four high-seating options.

Address: 1847 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA

Hours: Every day, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Distance from ECC: 1.2 miles, 5 minutes

5. Smoking Tiger

Smoking Tiger barista prepares orders on April 24. (Alondra Peza Camarena | Warrior Life)

Rows of accessible seating, outlets, and free water accommodations make Smoking Tiger an ideal location to hunker down and crank out homework. The coffee shop and bakery have it all.

Address: 1545 S. Western Ave Gardena, CA

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Distance from ECC: 1.5 miles, 6 mins.

