Looking for your next fit? Try these 5 TikTok styles trending on campus

Byline photo of Angela Osorio
By Angela OsorioDecember 11, 2024
From left: Film major Bianca Ondatje, 22, fashion major “Slade” Davis, 21, undecided major Ray Chesterton, 18, film major Mason Alvarado, 18, radiology major Maria Cortez, 18, and cosmetology major Anaje Jolly, 19, pictured at El Camino’s photo studio on Oct. 29. The students wore outfits representative of their styles, ranging from goth to office siren. (Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)

As TikTok gets closer and closer to a U.S. ban, it’s safe to say that most Gen Z’ers and milennials have been shaken by the news.

How else will they know what to make for dinner? What audio or meme is circulating the internet? What to wear on summer vacation?

And where will they buy the latest accessory or clothing item, if not on TikTok Shop?

With the launch of TikTok Shop a year ago, it’s become almost too easy to find the newest trend, click on a creator’s link and buy clothes, shoes or accessories with the tap of a button – all within seconds.

Many consumers complain that TikTok has taken over the fashion industry, robbing individuals of their personal style and increasing consumerism, with trends coming and going much faster than the average consumer can keep up.

Mermaid core, grandpa core, Barbie core, clean girl aesthetic, mob wife aesthetic – anything you can think of, it’s probably already been done.

And yet, on a college campus with 59% of students being 18 to 24 year olds according to El Camino’s Office of Institutional Research, many TikTok trends – some dated, some new – are still reflected in students’ outfit choices.

Even if TikTok is banned, its influence on consumer fashion choices may be here to stay.

From Japanese-inspired attire to feline prints and baggy jeans, check out these five TikTok-inspired styles featured at El Camino College.

Jirai Kei

(Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)
Undecided major Ray Chesterton, 18, has found a community in the Japanese Jirai Kei aesthetic. The style has trended on TikTok, with the black and pink color palette and items including blouses, skirts and platform shoes. (Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)

Labeled a “dark” Japanese fashion style, Jirai Kei literally means “landmine type.” The term was coined in Japan, relating to the portrayal of women as emotionally unstable “ticking bombs” ready to burst at any given moment, according to Yokogao Magazine.

During the pandemic, many women who suffered mental health issues found their haven in Kabukicho – an area known as an “entertainment” center in Japan – and lived on the streets, with many falling into substance abuse and sexual work, according to Rolling Stone India.

These women struggling with mental health issues started dressing in feminine styles with a pink and black color palette, mini skirts, frilly blouses, lace and platform boots. They called themselves “Jirai girls,” and the style eventually transferred over to the West, gaining traction on TikTok in 2020.

The Jirai look also includes “sickly” makeup to give the appearance of someone who just cried, with red eyeshadow, blush and lipstick. The look isn’t complete without its accessories, of course: chokers, chains and silver jewelry.

Undecided major Ray Chesterton, 18, found a community in Jirai Kei after she adopted the style last year. She attends meets in Los Angeles where she’s befriended other Jirai girls, bonding over their shared style.

“Everyone who wears it just wants to be seen as cute regardless of what they’re kind of going through in their head,” Chesterton said.

Want to become a Jirai girl? Check out these influencers:
@awlilaa
@mikababeyy
Find Jirai Kei pieces here:
Devil Inspired
Aliexpress

Goth

(Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)
Fashion major “Slade” Davis, 21, became a traditional goth in high school after researching the subculture and falling in love with the style. Different variations of the traditional goth style have been trending on TikTok, including “pastel goth” and “office goth.” (Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)

Known for its dark colors, Victorian-style dresses and bold, dramatic makeup, the goth aesthetic emerged in the late ‘70s as a youth subculture in the UK, according to the Museum of Youth Culture.

Taking inspiration from the Victorian and Medieval eras, traditional gothic fashion is all about dark colors and bold pieces. A typical wardrobe may include corsets, skirts, lace and chunky boots. Then there’s the accessories: silver necklaces, chain belts and chokers. Goth makeup finishes the dramatic look with smokey eyes, heavy eyeliner and dark lips.

Different variations of the goth aesthetic have recently made their way onto TikTok. There’s pastel goth, for example, which pairs pastel colors with traditional gothic pieces. There’s corporate goth, which adds an office-friendly twist. There’s also glam goth, which emphasizes glamorous, old Hollywood-style makeup while maintaining the traditional dark color palette.

Fashion major “Slade” Davis, 21, became a traditional goth in high school, after researching the subculture and falling in love with the style. She encourages anyone to join.

“We’re all welcome,” Davis said.

Going for goth? Check out these creators:
@monixque
@vocallyshook
Find your next goth piece here:
Vampire Freaks
Kill Star

Leopard Print

(Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)
Radiology major Maria Cortez, 18, has several leopard-printed items in her wardrobe, gifted to her by her grandmother. The feline pattern has been trending on TikTok, with several influencers styling leopard-printed pieces. (Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)

Since ancient Egyptians in the Early Dynastic Period to fashion icons in the ‘50s and ‘60s, the leopard print has long been a statement piece, attracting consumers with its bold, exotic pattern.

In the ‘90s, the feline print became mainstream and versatile. And, like most ‘90s and Y2K trends, its return has been spotted yet again.

More influencers are jumping on the leopard print bandwagon, creating TikToks on how to style dresses, skirts, tops and accessories with the print.

Radiology major Maria Cortez, 18, has multiple leopard-printed items in her wardrobe, including a hat, bracelet and headband. Her grandmother, who’s a fan of the pattern, gifted her several of these items.

“It just makes me happy dressing up,” she said. “It makes me feel confident in myself.”

Feeling the feline pattern? Check out these influencers:
@rubys.lifestyle5
@emmapres
Spot your next leopard-printed item here:
Zara
Amazon
Nasty Gal

The Baggy Aesthetic

(Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)
Film major Mason Alvarado, 18, bought his first pair of JNCO jeans a few months ago. JNCO jeans, which are extra wide leg pants, were popular among youth in the ’80s and have now circled back to TikTok. (Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)

With jeans, the fashion world has seen it all – from skinny to wide and low to high.

Most recently, though, TikTok users have favored bigger, baggier and wider-leg pants. More specifically – JNCO jeans.

In the ‘90s, JNCO was popular among youth, especially skateboarders and graffiti artists who preferred the extra wide pants, according to Wall Street Journal. Now, they’ve cycled their way back to modern fashion – that is, TikTok.

The Easy Wide Pipes, a “reinvigorated version” of the classic “Pipes” jeans with 23 inches at the bottom and an embroidered J on the back pocket, are sold for $160 on the JNCO website.

Film major Mason Alvarado, 18, said he discovered JNCO jeans on TikTok a few months ago. He did his research and found a reseller on Depop, where he bought his first pair for under $150.

“Growing up, I used to really hate wearing jeans because of certain materials,” he said. “So that’s why I started to also switch to baggier jeans, ‘cause then the material wouldn’t rub on me and so it’d feel more comfortable.”

Ditching skinny jeans? Check out these influencers:
@miranda.rothchild
@dannyw1n
Find your next pair of JNCO’s here:
JNCO
Depop
Ebay

Office Siren

(Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)
Cosmetology major Anaje Jolly, 18, is a fan of the office siren trend on TikTok, which glamorizes the corporate look. The style includes mini skirts, button-ups, slicked-back hair and glasses to look like Gisele Bundchen from “The Devil Wears Prada.” (Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)

Drawing inspiration from fashion designers in the ‘90s and early 2000s including Tom Ford and Miu Miu, this trend glamorizes the corporate look, adding a feminine, sexy twist.

Celebrities have hopped on the trend, from Bella Hadid to Jennifer Lawrence at the recent Dior show.

The style consists of of tailored blazers, mini skirts, fitted blouses, turtlenecks, stilettos, slick-backed hair and accessories including glasses and a small purse.

Add a sleek pair of black pumps or slingbacks and you’ll look like you belong in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Inspired by corp core? Check out these influencers:
@rhinestonecowgirll
@erika.dwyer
Find your next office siren look here:
ASOS
Urban Outfitters

Princess Polly

