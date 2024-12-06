Air Camino: Here are the top 5 retros students are wearing on campus

Air Jordan Retros aren’t just a shoe – they’re a culture.

On campus, several of the 35 variations of the sneaker can be found on students’ feet.

Those who are interested in a pair should get them while they’re hot and join the Retros culture before they go up in price by resellers.

Here are the five most popular Retros worn on campus.

1. Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”

The “Red Thunder,” with all-black lining on the back of the shoe and hints of red on the front, was released on Jan. 15, 2022 and retailed at $190. The tongue of the shoe has a Jordan patch, with white and red blending in. Another Jordan patch is placed in the flap with red lining. The “Red Thunder” shoes resell between $280 to $375 on StockX.

El Camino student Charlie Cazares said his girlfriend got him the “Red Thunder” shoes for his birthday.

“I didn’t expect to get them but she surprised me. I was very grateful to receive them,” he said.

2. Air Jordan 4 Retro “Oxidized Green”

The “Oxidized Green” shoes were released on June 15 and retailed at $210. The shoe comes in white, gray and green. The details are on the front, midsole and back of the shoe. The tongue of the shoe has green and white lining that goes around it and white laces that complement the green outline.

These shoes are comfortable to wear, thanks to extra cushioning inside. The “Oxidized Green” resells between $130 to $180 on StockX.

“I have a lot of pairs, but the 4’s are my favorite number. I have around six to eight pairs of Jordans,” fashion major Davon Scruggs said.

3. Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Diffused Blue”

The “Diffused Blue” shoes were released on Aug. 17 and retailed at $190. The patent leather on the front of the shoe brings the blue out so the shoe can shine. In the back, there is ankle support with padding since it’s a low-top shoe.

The “Diffused Blue” has a white outline that covers the majority of the shoe, including the laces. This shoe resells between $150 to $200 on StockX.

“I really wanted the ‘Diffused Blue’ and I didn’t think I was going to get them. My girlfriend got them and I was very shocked,” fire technology student Amir Ford said.

4. Air Jordan 12 Retro “Black Taxi”

The “Black Taxi” shoes were released on Dec. 3, 2022 and retailed at $200. The “Black Taxi” is all black, with a speck of yellow on the eyelets of the laces. On the back of the shoe, the word Jordan is spelled out vertically. The jumpman patch and the number 23 is also featured.

This shoe resells between $160 to $240 on StockX.

“I like the different styles that the shoes come in, the different numbers that replicate the designs. 1’s, 3’s, and 12’s are my favorites,” business and music major Eugene Foxworth, 19, said.

5. Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Black & White

The OG “Black & White” shoes were released on Feb. 24 and retailed at $180. The color combination is timeless, with black laces, the white Nike checkmark and the black Air Jordan logo on the side. This high-top shoe goes to the ankle and resells between $90 to $150 on StockX.

Respiratory care student Ivry Alvarez, 20, said his mom got him the shoes for his birthday.

“I remember telling my mom I wanted the shoes. I didn’t think she would actually get them but I was very grateful,” Alvarez said.