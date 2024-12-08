Feeling lonely? How to spend a day by yourself in the South Bay

It’s easy to feel alone during the holiday season.

Yet, not many realize that spending time with yourself is a great opportunity to develop hobbies, explore new interests and practice some self-care.

To embrace spending quality time with yourself, here are five activities you can do alone in the South Bay.

1. Have a park day

Make yourself some snacks, grab a blanket and relax with nature at Valley Park in Hermosa Beach. Study the clouds, read a book and do some sketching. After a relaxing picnic date, head over to Stars Antique Market for some fun vintage browsing and unique finds.

If you still have energy, head over to the beach for a stroll or rent a bike at Hermosa Beach Cyclery and go for a ride.

Valley Park: 2521 Valley Dr, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Stars Antique Market: 526 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Phone: (310) 318-2800

2. Head to the movies

Everything is better on the big screen. Nothing beats the movie theater, with the scent of warm buttery popcorn and the thrill of the lights dimming and the show about to begin.

There are several theaters to choose from in the South Bay, from AMC to Cinemark and Gardena Cinema, just down the street from El Camino.

3. Visit a local museum

Whether it’s the emotion a painting conveys or a significant event in history, visiting a museum can be a peaceful experience as you walk around and take it all in.

Visit the Torrance Art Museum, featuring contemporary and modern art – including optical, digital and immersive – from local artists.

4. Visit a local jazz club or sports bar

On any given weekend, the South Bay is home to a variety of local events, from watch games at Hermosa and Redondo Beach sports bars to restaurants offering live music.

Join a watch party for your favorite sports team among fellow fans at Jersey’s Bar & Grill in Redondo Beach. Or, if you’re not a sports fan, listen to live jazz at The Lighthouse Cafe, a famous “La La Land” filming location.

The Lighthouse Cafe: 30 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 376-9833

5. Take a road trip

Taking a solo trip can be one of the most comforting and rewarding experiences.

Just within Southern California, there are several options for road trips to quaint, small towns and sights worth seeing.

Solvang: around 2.5 hours from Torrance

Laguna Beach: around 50 mins from Torrance

Ojai: around 1.5 hours from Torrance