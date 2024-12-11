Advertisement
From septums to dermals, curate your next look at these 5 piercing shops in L.A.

By Savannah Anderson

The feeling of getting a piercing, well, hurts…but the after-effect is what keeps you coming back for more.

It makes you feel as cool as a Deftones album sounds and as aesthetic as your Pinterest board.

Here are a few piercing shops in the Los Angeles area to help you connect with your inner pierced persona.

1 . Oak & Poppy

Staff at Oak & Poppy are extensively trained with at least ten years of experience to ensure the best service.
Staff at Oak & Poppy in Los Angeles are extensively trained with at least 10 years of experience to ensure the best service. (Savannah Anderson | Warrior Life)

With hand-crafted jewelry manufactured by Body Vision Los Angeles, one of the top piercing jewelry companies in the world, Oak & Poppy prides itself on attentive customer service, a keen eye for cleanliness, quality jewelry pieces and a well-equipped staff. The piercers are eager to tend to guests’ questions and concerns before, during, and even after appointments.

Service fees for ear piercings begin at $40, with service fees added on titanium jewelry starting at $100 and gold jewelry starting at $170.

Address: 8125 W. 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Hours: Sunday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: (323) 591-0131

Instagram: @theoakandpoppy

2. Aesthetic Ambition

With a large clientele of children and nostalgic adults, Aesthetic Ambition thrives on creating a safe, inviting environment.
With a large clientele of children and nostalgic adults, Aesthetic Ambition in Santa Monica thrives on creating a safe, inviting environment. (Savannah Anderson | Warrior Life)

Star Trek, Pokemon and space cats come together to form the glittery, alienesque atmosphere of Aesthetic Ambition in Santa Monica. Tidus Ahll, part-time craftsman and full-time owner, is the drive behind the shop’s aesthetic, with a vision to create a comfortable space for clients.

Ahll not only hand-crafts some of the shop’s jewelry pieces but also offers students and educators a 50% discount on service fees.

Service fees start at $40 and titanium jewelry starts at $30 while gold jewelry starts at $50.

Address: 2502 Main St. Santa Monica, CA 90405

Hours: Sunday – Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: (310) 310-3397

Instagram: (the shop) @aesthetic_ambition_sm

Tidus’ hand-crafted jewelry: @aesthetics_alternative

3. Body Electric Tattoos & Piercings

Brian Keith Thompson, owner of Body Electric,
Brian Keith Thompson, owner of Body Electric Tattoos & Piercings, said he works to understand his clients, and wants them to feel comfortable in their own skin. “We need more love, and that’s what I want to bring in here,” Thompson said. (Savannah Anderson | Warrior Life)

With a personality as electric as his shop’s name, Brian Keith Thompson brings an insightful energy into his workplace. He works to understand his clients. Whether it’s their style or anatomy, Thompson combines his generous character with his pulsing passion for body art to help his clients feel comfortable in their skin.

“We need more love, and that’s what I want to bring in here,” Thompson said.

Service fees start at $60. 14 karat, solid gold pieces, available in yellow, white and rose gold start around $160.

Address: 7274 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, noon to 9:30 p.m., Friday – Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.

Phone: (323) 954-0408

Instagram: @bodyelectrictattoo

4. Dreams Body Piercing

Dreams Body Piercing, located in Los Angeles, takes into consideration proper anatomy and client comfort.
Dreams Body Piercing, located in Los Angeles, takes into consideration proper anatomy and client comfort, putting an emphasis on collaborative consultations. (Savannah Anderson | Warrior Life)

“Killing Me Softly with His Song” by the Fugees plays smoothly over the speaker in the modern space of the Dreams Body Piercing shop.

Dreams Body Piercing prides itself on thorough and gentle care, taking into consideration proper anatomy and client comfort. They’re big on collaborative consultations. They’ll work directly with you to ensure that you receive the end result you’re searching for.

Service fees start at $40 for single piercings and $70 for a pair. Costs for jewelry start at $40.

Address: 7418 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Phone: (323) 591-0120

Instagram: @dreamsbodypiercingla

5. Generation8tattoo

Generation 8 specializes in American Traditionalists tattoos and professional piercers keen on producing clean piercings.
Generation8tattoo in Los Angeles specializes in American Traditional tattoos and professional piercers keen on producing clean piercings. (Savannah Anderson | Warrior Life)

Whether you’re looking for a place to get your next killer tattoo or show-stopping piercing, Generation8tattoo has your back. Their work aims to show people the value of seeking professional piercers rather than other routes that may be unsafe and unqualified. Their job is to pierce you, teach you and be there for you as you safely and properly maintain your new look.

Service fees and the cost of jewelry both start at $40.

Address: 7216 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 12:30 to 10 p.m.

Phone: (323) 591-0808

Instagram: @generation8tattoo

