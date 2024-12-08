Belonging in bachata: A dance major’s story of finding herself through Latin dance

On Wednesday nights, Alahna Alton comes alive.

Strutting down the empty, dimly-lit Everington Street in East Los Angeles in a crop top, jeans that hug her slim figure and three-inch heels that click on the sidewalk, Alton is ready.

She enters Steven’s Steakhouse – the “Steven’s” LED sign lighting the way – and heads straight to the host, handing him her credit card. It’s $10 – a small price to pay for the night she’s about to have.

She walks past the table and turns left, in through the double doors of the bachata room.

It’s 10 p.m., and Bachata Night is just getting started.

Bright hues of green, blue and purple greet her as she walks in, a familiar bachata rhythm booming from the loudspeaker as nearly 50 couples decorate the dance floor – twirling, stepping and dipping into their partner’s arms.

Alton turns left, away from the action and onto the mini platform, where she greets her friend, DJ Dmitrio – or DJ So Nasty, as he’s better known.

After stuffing her bag under a tablecloth, she lingers on the platform, scanning the floor for a familiar face.

There.

The song ends, and she heads over toward her friend with a sly grin on her face. “Want to dance?”

When the bachata rythhtm begins, Alton is unstoppable.

She follows her lead’s direction perfectly, keeping up with the quick footwork. Her feathery brown hair twirls as her partner spins her around. She slows down, easing into undulating body rolls.

For the 21-year-old dance major, bachata isn’t just a hobby. It’s a lifestyle.

Social dancing in L.A.

Alton is one of many Angelenos enthralled by the social dance scene, a phenomenon that has grown and expanded since the pandemic.

In Los Angeles alone, there are over 10 socials that host salsa and bachata nights two, three, four – even five times a week.

“Before, you would get maybe one night in LA … it was only just strictly salsa and maybe like one bachata song out of the whole night,” Mauricio Colin, Alton’s director at Empowered Movement Dance Company in Norwalk, said.

Steven’s Steakhouse – Alton’s favorite social – has been around for at least 15 years, attracting dancers of all levels, including international dance instructors and bachata singers who come to perform.

“When you connect with somebody, and the movement is just flowing freely to a great piece of music that you feel, there’s nothing that you can really compare that to. It’s one of the greatest joys in life – that feeling.”

Social dancing has also been a way for beginners to learn and practice while building confidence and meeting new people.

“Social dancing has always been around, in many forms,” Katie Marlow said. “In New York, a lot of the people who started pushing salsa – they were from Latin families…that was a part of their culture.”

Marlow, a Florida native, has been a professional dancer for 50 years, in addition to being a dance instructor, a judge at national and international dance contests and owner of Katie Marlow Productions, a Florida-based dance production company that provides performances for different companies.

Latin dance has gained exposure through social media, with TikTokers teaching viewers basic salsa and bachata steps, making the dances easy and accessible for anyone to learn.

The rise of bachata

In the past few years, bachata has been all the rage – in both its music and dance.

Originating in the Dominican Republic, traditional bachata consists of a slower pace, rhythmic hip movements and quick footwork. Modern or urban bachata developed among Dominicans in New York as a fusion of bachata, hip-hop, R&B and reggaeton.

A unique style of bachata began developing in L.A. in 2013, pioneered by dancers Jorge Contreras, Alejandro Ray and Leslie Ferrera.

“L.A. became the mecca of urban style,” said Aubrey Ares, an award-winning professional Latin dancer, Rams cheerleader captain, former Lakers dancer and owner of Empowered Movement Dance Company.

Ares learned the style from Contreras, who invited her to become his dance partner. She fell in love with it and started teaching urban, LA-style bachata around the world.

Then, in 2017, sensual bachata was introduced by Spanish dancers Daniel Sanchez Berlanga and Desiree Guidonet, who go by Daniel y Desiree on their social media, consisting of flowy movements, lots of turns and an intimate feel.

“They took music and took out the steps of bachata and used body movement to stay on bachata rhythm,” Ares said.

Since then, sensual bachata has become the hottest dance on the floor, most commonly seen in dance clubs or socials.

“Right now the hot thing, the very hot thing, is bachata,” Marlow said.

Marlow has won international awards for salsa dancing and established judging criteria for the World Salsa Championships.

“It’s a pretty simple dance,” she said. “I think it’s gained a lot of popularity because most people can do a basic bachata. Salsa is not as easy to do.”

More dance studios are offering Latin dance classes due to the high demand. In L.A., there are over 20 academies and studios teaching salsa and bachata.

“Because we were so isolated during COVID, once we came back together there was more of a demand for activities that put us together in a room,” Elizabeth Adamis, full-time dance instructor who taught Alton’s improvisation class at El Camino, said.

Prominent music artists have helped propel bachata’s surging popularity, with Latin rappers and singers remixing their songs into bachata mixes, including Bad Bunny and Nicky G. Four bachata songs made No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay list last year.

“Dance is kind of cyclical,” Marlow said. “Depending on what’s going on in the music industry at that point, is what you’re probably going to find in the clubs, because that’s what they’re pushing.”

Although El Camino does not offer them, more colleges are also offering salsa and bachata classes, including Los Angeles City College, Santa Monica College, Pierce College and more.

El Camino’s salsa club – of which Alton is a member and instructor – has also seen a growth of members each semester.

“It’s being appreciated more in curriculum,” Adamis said. “Colleges realize they need these dance forms.”

Alton, an aspiring salsa and bachata professional, has practiced Latin dance for over three years – but it didn’t always start out that way.

From the living room to the stage

Her first dance studio was her living room in Visalia, just three hours from L.A.

At 6 years old, Alton was freestyling and shuffle dancing to EDM, house music and LMFAO on TV. Her mother had taught her how to shuffle dance, thinking it would be amusing.

It only took a few music videos for Alton to become entranced, and it was only a few steps before Alton mastered the art of shuffle dancing and started developing her own choreography.

She never stopped. On her way to school, she’d shuffle dance. At her friends’ house, she’d play Just Dance on the Wii. At home, she’d practice her Michael Jackson moonwalk.

“She, like, totally just exploded with it,” her mother, Aileen Alton, said.

Even with all the dancing, it was a quiet life for Alton. She spent most of her time watching TV, creating art, and, of course, dancing. But she didn’t have many friends.

Maybe it was the opposite shoes she would wear. Or the pencils she’d stick in her hair as an innovative hairstyle.

Despite getting teased, Alton refused to change her ways. “Why do I have to change?” she’d ask her mother and aunt, who suggested she change her style.

“She had a hard time finding people who would accept her for who she was,” Gabriela Perez, her aunt who lived with her at the time, said.

Around first grade, Alton moved with her parents to Las Vegas, leaving her aunt, grandmother and home behind.

Nevada didn’t bring the happiest memories – hot weather, continued teasing about her style and tension at home.

Three years later, Alton moved to Redondo Beach with her grandmother and aunt.

The rest of her childhood was spent playing tea parties with her aunt, making “coupon books,” and watching “iCarly” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

After her mother returned from Vegas, they moved to Inglewood, where she lives now.

At 12 years old, Alton had danced at home long enough and longed to be taught professionally. She joined her first dance studio, Dancer 4 Life in Inglewood.

That’s where she discovered hip-hop.

The sharp, intricate movements made her feel powerful as she began competing and performing on stage.

For her first performance, a winter recital, the dancers were told to create their own choreography for everyone to learn. Alton came up with hers and the director loved it. There was only one problem: it was too difficult for everyone to learn. So, she performed it as a solo instead.

“She’s always pretty confident,” her mother said. “She can be nervous a little bit, but I think it’s because she knows she’s going to do well.”

Alton spent hours at the studio learning and perfecting her hip-hop, ballet, jazz and contemporary dance. Yet, it still wasn’t enough. She yearned for more.

Around high school, she began ditching the mismatched shoes and funky hairstyles. She started wearing makeup, got into skateboarding and made more friends.

But it wasn’t until she joined Redondo Union High School’s salsa club that her world changed.

Finding her flame

After discovering Latin dance, it all made sense. This was it. This was her dream.

The music, the flavor, the styling, the personality – she was awed by the way she could capture it all through the sway of hips, quick footwork, body rolls and turns.

“I really just fell in love with the dance style itself,” Alton said. “There’s so much that goes into it…the way you move your shoulders and your hips; you need to make it look flowy but you have to make it look easy at the same time…there’s a level of femininity that comes with salsa and bachata.”

One of her dance instructors invited her to join the salsa team and dance studio she was opening in Whittier, called Paso de Oro. Alton gladly accepted the invitation.

She stayed for two years, learning the art of salsa and bachata and developing her own style before joining her current studio, Empowered Movement Dance Company (EMDC), in Norwalk.

EMDC was founded in 2016 by Ares, who combined her contemporary dance technique with the bachata style she learned in L.A. to develop a technical, performance-style of bachata.

She started the studio with the goal of empowering dancers, building their confidence and holding them to a high standard.

“People enjoy coming to EMDC because…there’s always a goal,” she said.

The studio’s dance classes range from salsa to reggaeton and ballet, and are open to all ages. One dancer on a team was 76 years old, Ares said.

EMDC also trains dance teams to compete in local, state and international competitions. Their Power team, the most advanced, was the first bachata team to compete on World of Dance two years ago.

Alton recently made it on the Power team, after working her way up from the intermediate team. Most of the studio’s instructors and directors start out on the Power team and are later offered a position to work at the studio.

From uncertainty to confidence: embracing her personality on stage

When Ares first met Alton, she was auditioning for the studio at 17.

“I remember thinking: she’s really talented, we just need to work on her confidence,” Ares said. “There’s a certain level of confidence people need to perform, to put on a show for people.”

So, Ares worked on private lessons with Alton, improving her technique and, most importantly – her confidence.

Others at the studio also saw Alton as shy, quiet and reserved.

“She’d come in, put on her shoes, practice and then leave,” Colin said, who first met Alton when she joined EMDC in 2022.

Eventually, as she started to spend more time at the studio, Alton slowly started coming out of her shell, opening up to Colin and making friends with her teammates.

“She started blossoming, showing her character more,” he said.

Now, when Alton walks onto the stage, she strides across the floor with her head high and chin up. She knows she’s about to do well – even if she forgets some choreography.

During one solo performance at a competition, Alton forgot her steps right after the chorus. She kept a smile plastered on her face as she did some freestyle, trying to stay calm and natural, and then picked up the choreography again at a later point in the song.

No one noticed, except her directors.

“When it comes to doing something I know how to do, the confidence comes out,” she said. “It’s almost like a persona.”

Some might find her confidence intimidating.

When Alton first asked Von Aguba to dance at Steven’s Steakhouse, the 23-year-old was intimidated by her skills. He had only just started learning bachata.

“I thought that she was such a great dancer, that if I ask her to dance…she’s not going to like it,” he said.

Despite his beginner level, she was understanding and welcoming.

“She definitely has some presence every time she’s on the stage,” he said. “I could feel that she has this aura that she’s very confident.”

In July, Alton won first place in Advanced Bachata Solo at the Los Angeles Summer Bachata Festival, where she debuted the solo she’d been practicing for almost a year.

“Right now, she’s got to…a true professional [level],” Colin said. “She’s working so hard and I appreciate that…the growth has been immense. I’ve seen her lowest. And right now she’s at her highest, and I’m really happy for her.”

When Alton performs her solo on campus to promote the salsa club, every movement is intentional and precise, fitting the mood of her intricate, playful style.

“You won’t catch me doing a lot of basic moves,” she said.

She’ll incorporate a signature hand flourish or a split, smiling at the audience throughout her performance.

“She’s very clear about where she puts her space, her arms, her head,” Adamis said. “She’s precise about it all.”

Alton doesn’t just perform in front of adult audiences, though.

Sometimes, she’ll have an auditorium full of 5 to 10-year-olds.

At F.D. Roosevelt Elementary School in Lawndale, Alton works as an after school program leader, overseeing academic programs for kindergartners.

She’ll often perform on the school’s cafeteria stage, where cheers and screams erupt from the children.

After one recent performance of her bachata solo, a group of second graders bombarded her with hugs, compliments and congratulations.

“Let her be absent, and everyone will be asking ‘Where’s Ms. Alahna?'” said her coworker Demi Haines.

Joining El Co Salseros

After graduating high school at 17, Alton enrolled at El Camino as a biology major, with hopes of becoming a medical examiner. She said her desire to “work on dead people” was influenced by her love for crime shows and movies – especially “Criminal Minds.”

Then, before the semester started, she dropped all her classes and switched to dance, realizing there was nothing she loved more.

“I can’t see myself not dancing,” she said.

Coming from an Ecuadorian-Salvadorian background, Alton is also taking Spanish classes at El Camino to, in part, communicate better with her grandmother, who’s from Ecuador.

When Alton started at El Camino in 2021, she discovered El Co Salseros and joined immediately, finding a community of beginner and intermediate dancers who were eager to learn.

Noticing her talent, the club president asked her to become one of the instructors and she started teaching the club members on Thursdays.

“Everyone’s very receptive, very appreciative…they just want to learn,” Alton said.

It was by far a more welcoming community than her high school’s salsa club, where she said people didn’t like her. Or believe in her.

“People would say I’m not that good,” Alton said with a shrug. “Maybe they’re saying something because they wish they could do what I’m doing.”

Even when she’s not teaching, Alton will join in on club meetings just for fun, following the basic routines she knows too well. As she’s dancing, she’ll spot someone lingering in the corner, hesitant to join.

“Do you want to dance?” she’ll ask.

Despite her introverted demeanor, Alton has no problem dancing with strangers at social clubs.

“How is this girl, that’s so shy and timid and very reserved…so good at social dancing?” Colin would ask himself.

Yet, she wasn’t always a natural.

Stepping into social dance

Alton was 17 when her former dance teammate, Patricia Nooner, insisted on taking her to social dancing.

“What’s that?” she asked her friend. Clueless, she decided to tag along.

When she entered the bachata room, she didn’t know what to do. The amount of couples was overwhelming, and the thought of asking a stranger to dance was unbearable. She wasn’t even wearing heels – her preferred dancing footwear.

“[My teammate] told me, ‘Just go ask someone to dance.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?,'” she said.

Yet, despite the terror of dancing with strangers, Alton was hooked.

She started visiting all the socials she could find – driving as far as Santa Ana and the just to hit the dance floor.

The social dance scene was new, unfamiliar, scary and yet inviting, and she was itching to explore it.

At first, she felt butterflies dancing as a follow, not knowing what the lead’s next move would be.

But after frequenting the clubs and dancing with strangers for longer periods of time, she realized they all danced variations of the same thing.

She began recognizing the people she danced with and establishing connections and friendships, solely through dance.

She’s danced with someone at Steven’s for years – without even knowing his name.

“There’s a connection aspect to salsa and bachata and hustle…that doesn’t happen in the theatrical dances,” said Marlow, the owner of the dance production company. “When you connect with somebody, and the movement is just flowing freely to a great piece of music that you feel, there’s nothing that you can really compare that to. It’s one of the greatest joys in life – that feeling.”

The next steps

Alton plans to remain at EMDC, obtain her associate’s degree from El Camino and continue traveling and performing, with the long-term goal of teaching dance.

“I see a lot of opportunities in front of her,” Ares said.

Whether it’s performing, teaching or competing, as long as she’s dancing, it’s good enough for her.

“If she keeps training, she can definitely go places with this,” Colin said. “She just has to meet the right people, do the right things, go to the right auditions.”

Once a member of the Power team is invited to join the staff of instructors and directors, they get to travel, perform and get paid, including paid flights and other accommodations.

“As a dancer, that’s like the top tier that you want to make it to,” Ares said. “To be able to live your dream of a dancer but also be able to see the world.”

Aside from dance, Alton finds a creative outlet in art, painting canvases with intricate black and white designs. She refers to her style as “trippy” and “psychedelic,” derived from graffiti art her parents taught her as a child.

“Out of nowhere, I grabbed a piece of paper and rainbow Sharpies and started doing trippy art, completely from my head,” she said.

When not working, dancing or studying, Alton enjoys spending time with her four cats – Ditzy, Lucifina, Deeohgee and Ryn – as well as doing puzzles and watching crime movies.

***

Back at Steven’s, Alton steps off the dance floor momentarily. It’s been a few hours, and even she gets tired – but not for long.

After a short break, she hops back on the dance floor.

When Alton is dancing, it doesn’t matter that she has an assignment due that night. Or a class the next morning.

When Alton is dancing, the world slows down and it’s just her, her partner, and the bachata rhythm flowing through each of their bodies, pulling them close and making them one with the music.

When Alton is dancing, nothing else matters.