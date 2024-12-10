Advertisement
Two dreams, one vision: How these twin performers are turning circus dreams into reality

By Camila JimenezDecember 10, 2024
Twin circus performers Brooklyn and Brinkley Baker, 19, practice stunts outside the Kooza tent in Santa Monica, where their dreams of joining Cirque du Soleil began. (Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)

A warm glow radiates on the determined faces of 19-year-old fraternal twins Brooklyn and Brinkley Baker.

High above the ground, the twins dangle upside down from opposite sides of the trapeze bar, their bodies perfectly aligned in a mirror image. Their arms hang loosely, and their legs are crossed securely to keep them in place.

The world below seems so distant.

With effortless precision, they reach out to catch their 15-year-old sister Bixby’s arms and gracefully swing her, yet one slip could send her tumbling to the ground. Each move is a balancing effort of strength and timing, leaving muscles in their necks straining, faces reddening and a collective breath held.

Every moment in the air is a test of trust—trust in the rope that holds them, trust in their strength, and trust in each other. The rhythm of their synchronized movements is as much muscle memory as it is an unspoken bond.

(Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)
Brooklyn and Brinkley Baker, 19, are studying sociology at El Camino College while training for performances with Le Petit Cirque, where they train three times a week. (Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)

While the twins are the family’s first circus performers, the foundation for their artistic career was laid long before they arrived.

Their mother, Bridgett Baker, a former ballerina, was once at a crossroads between college and the prestigious New York City Ballet. At the age of 18, she decided to pursue her education at Boston University, leaving the world of dance behind. Their father, Billy Baker, a leadman, formerly worked as a stuntman for the 1994 film “The Mosaic Project,” instilling a sense of showmanship in his daughters.

Growing up and living in Playa Vista their entire lives, the lure of the circus world has drawn them since they were 2 years old, when they went to their first circus show, “Kooza,” with their parents in Santa Monica.

At 10 years old, the twins began performing with Le Petit Cirque, and from that moment on, their lives revolved around the circus, a place where they could call home.

Le Petit Cirque is a humanitarian youth production company based in Inglewood, California. It is one of the few companies in the Los Angeles area that allows minors to perform since they provide a Child Performer Services (CPS) permit.

As effortlessly as they do in the air, the twins balance their training and coursework at El Camino College, where they major in sociology and are enrolled in online classes. They train three times a week with Le Petit Cirque, devoting hours into their craft—five on Tuesdays and Thursdays and four and a half hours on Saturdays.

(Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)
Brooklyn and Brinkley Baker, 19, have shared a strong bond since they were little, extending to their fashion style. “Sometimes when we were little, it used to be the same clothes just in different colors, and now it just became a habit after that,” Brinkley, who is one minute older than Brooklyn, said. (Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)

With graduation approaching at ECC, the twins hope to transfer to the University of Los Angeles, conveniently located near their training facility. They are currently part of the Honors Transfers Program, excelling academically while pursuing their artistic dreams.

They set their sights on Cirque du Soleil, the well-known Canadian company based in Montreal, hoping to secure two spots to join the prestigious troupe.

With their identical long blonde hair and ocean-blue eyes, Brooklyn and Brinkley are strikingly similar. They share the same tiny squint in their eyes and soft smile lines.

Brooklyn and Brinkley have had more than just a bond since childhood—they also share the same style. Whether it’s matching outfits or matching hairstyles, they’ve shared a fashion sense over the years and continue to do so, making it practically impossible to tell them apart.

“Sometimes when we were little, it used to be the same clothes just in different colors, and now it just became a habit after that,” Brinkley, who is one minute older than Brooklyn, said.

(Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)
Los Angeles twins Brooklyn and Brinkley Baker have committed their lives to mastering circus arts, with their sights set on the largest stages. While balancing training and school, the Baker twins are driven to transform their passion into a professional career. (Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)

Their younger sister Bixby is also a circus performer who once dressed in the same outfits as her sisters. But as she grew into her own style, Bixby’s wardrobe evolved, reflecting her unique personality.

The Baker twins made their first appearance in an aerial performance at the Pageant of Masters in Laguna Beach at 12 years old. Several months later, they did their second aerial performance live on TV on a show called “Wonderama” in New York City.

“Twins bring a unique dynamic to the industry, like in partner-based acts, as their synchronized movements and symmetry is something that naturally captivates the audience eye,” founder of the New England Center for the Circus Arts, Serenity Smith Forchion, said.

The twins’ favorite discipline, duo straps, holds a special place in their hearts. Suspended by aerial straps, the act requires two performers to move in perfect harmony, strength, and coordination, with choreography demanding intense physicality and trust.

“It’s kind of cool being a twin because all our shapes are symmetrical, which is something that a lot of their partners don’t have,” Brooklyn said, her eyes bright with enthusiasm.

Understanding that reaching Cirque du Soleil would require more than just raw skill, the twins plan to include footage of their best performances in a demo and upload them onto an online portal, in the hopes that scouts would recognize them.

“I think they definitely do have what it takes because they’re super motivated and talented,” Bixby said.

Brooklyn and Brinkley Baker, 19, are all smiles at the Warrior Life launch event at the Library Lawn on Dec. 5, where they rode their unicycles and performed some stunts. (Eddy Cermeno | Warrior Life)
Brooklyn and Brinkley Baker, 19, are all smiles at the Warrior Life launch event at the Library Lawn on Dec. 5, where they rode their unicycles and performed some stunts. (Eddy Cermeno | Warrior Life)

The twins are no strangers to twin jokes; whenever other people crack corny jokes, they exchange an amused look, an unspoken understanding. But, beyond the laughter and lighthearted moments, their performances create a greater sense of purpose.

As Le Petit Cirque primarily performs to raise funds for social causes, one of their most cherished performances was a fundraiser for a boy named PJ, who had Treacher Collins syndrome, a rare genetic condition affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. The funds raised went towards providing PJ with a cochlear implant, restoring his ability to hear.

After his passing, the twins performed at his memorial and were determined to pay tribute to him in the most meaningful way possible.

As the performance came to an end, instead of the traditional bow, they lifted their hands and signed “I love you” in sign language. In a touching moment of connection, one by one, the audience followed in the shared gesture of love and remembrance.

“The show that we did to raise money for him was very emotional,” Brooklyn said. “It just showed how powerful that performance was.”

Brooklyn and Brinkley not only perform, but they also give back.

With over 250 hours of community service from 2021 to 2024, they received the Presidential Service Gold Award, the highest honor for volunteer work.

(Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)
Brooklyn and Brinkley Baker, 19, attended their first circus show, "Kooza," at 2 years old. Soon after, they became entranced by the circus world and have never left since. (Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)

The twins’ path to a professional career was complicated by the COVID-19 epidemic, which altered the dynamics of their daily routines, disrupting their training and performance.

They were set to perform alongside artists including Camila Cabello and the Black Eyed Peas at Rock in Rio Lisboa 2020. Due to the pandemic, their year-and-a-half tour plans in New Zealand were canceled.

“We had to train outdoors in Vegas with our masks on, and it was 110 degrees,” Brooklyn said.

“There was a time when we had to practice at home from Zoom,” Brinkley added.

Beyond training and performances, they coach the next generation of circus artists, enjoying the progress of the young children. Each success story fills them with pride as they witness the children earn a spot on the performing squad for Le Petit Cirque.

(Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)
Brooklyn and Brinkley Baker received the Presidential Service Gold Award for over 250 hours of community service from 2021 to 2024. (Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)

While pursuing their goals of joining Cirque du Soleil, the twins envision a future after the circus. They wish to remain connected to the environment that shaped them by possibly becoming coaches or choreographers.

“You can’t give up even when things seem hopeless,” Brooklyn said.

