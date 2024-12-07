Feast your eyes on these 5 farmers’ markets in the South Bay

From handmade arts and crafts and sweet pumpkin-scented candles to locally-grown vegetables and vegan cashew queso, farmers’ markets in the South Bay offer a wide range of specialized products.

Support local businesses and browse rows of homemade goods and treats at these five farmers’ markets in the South Bay.

1. Torrance Farmers’ Market

The Torrance Farmers’ Market is the biggest farmers’ market in the South Bay, with a wide range of vendors offering the best fruits and vegetables.

Gaytan Family Farm offers 100% strawberry and raspberry juices, pomegranate seeds and fruit jams in recyclable glass jars for $7 to $24.

Hours: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 2200 Crenshaw Blvd. Torrance, California 90501

Phone number: 310-781-7520

2. Manhattan Beach Farmers’ Market

The Manhattan Beach Farmers’ Market provides a variety of options, ranging from raw honey to freshly baked crepes for breakfast. A wide range of colorful, juicy berries that are ideal for snacking or adding to any meal can be found among the fresh produce. This market has something to suit every taste, whether you’re in the mood for steaming dumplings or something sweet.

Hours: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 326 13th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

3. Hermosa Beach Farmers’ Market

For vegan chip dipping, small business Cozystate sells its homemade vegan cashew queso in this welcoming, neighborhood-driven market in Hermosa Beach.

Take in the fresh ocean breeze, the aroma of freshly baked goods, and the variety of seasonal vegetables that give this market a homey feel.

Hours: Fridays, noon to 4 p.m.

Address: 1035 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Visit their Facebook to learn more.

Phone number: (310) 318-0239

4. El Segundo Farmers’ Market

Main Street in downtown El Segundo is turned into a lively marketplace on Thursdays, with vendor stations loaded with vibrant lettuce, warm and steamy tamales and bright red, juicy strawberries. The smell of carne asada tacos and delicious aguas frescas fills the air, easily attracting a crowd.

Hours: Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 314-348 Main St, El Segundo, CA 90245

Visit their website to learn more.

Phone number: (310) 524-2700

5. Palos Verdes Farmers’ Market

This farmers’ market, located just a short drive from gorgeous Palos Verdes coastline trails, feels like a calm haven with live music and the aroma of fresh crepes and warm breakfast burritos.

Friendly vendors sell organic fruits and homemade salsas, and CalFresh EBT users can pick up $1 tokens from the manager’s booth to enjoy the market’s products.

Hours: Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 27118 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274

Phone number: (310) 328-8076

Instagram: @palosverdesfarmersmarket