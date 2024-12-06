Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Sparks of inspiration: How one student’s hobby turned into a full career

By Chelsea AlvarezDecember 6, 2024
Welding instructor Albert Sandoval, 26, wears a passive helmet covered with stickers in the Center for Applied Technology at El Camino College on Oct. 7. Welders wear these helmets to protect their eyes from ultraviolet radiation and infrared light. (Chelsea Alvarez | Warrior Life)

When Albert Sandoval walks into the Center for Applied Technology, he strolls in with confidence – something that has developed over years of experience.

Wearing tattered, worn-out Carhartt overalls to his lecture at El Camino College, Sandoval embodies the spirit of a craftsman who has wrestled with his career path and emerged stronger.

At 26, this is Sandoval’s first year as a welding instructor at the college where it all began.

“When I started college, I did not know I wanted to weld,” he said.

In 2016, Sandoval had his mind set on a business major, after graduating from Lawndale High School and enrolling at El Camino.

“I was top of my class, and I found my AP finance class interesting and would love to explore the e-commerce path,” he said.

When Sandoval was looking for classes to fill, he saw there was a welding course and decided to check it out.

“I didn’t know there was such a thing and didn’t know El Camino provided welding courses here,” he said.

Albert is standing between the welding booth at El Camino Center for Applied Technology (CAT). | Photo by Chelsea Alvarez
Albert Sandoval, 26, didn't know he would go into welding when he first started at El Camino College in 2016. Pictured here at the Center for Applied Technology on Oct. 7, Sandoval was set on being a business major, until he took a welding class and his career plans shifted. (Chelsea Alvarez | Warrior Life)

Sandoval had some basic knowledge of welding from making parts for his car, which he considered a hobby. When he stumbled upon the welding community, his career took a series of unexpected turns.

What was once a small hobby became a full-fledged career, a journey filled with surprises and new opportunities.

On the day he stepped foot in the Center for Applied Technology Building, Sandoval was guided to the welding room by a faculty member. He met with Dylan Meek, a former professor at El Camino who became Sandoval’s mentor.

Meek described Sandoval as an “extraordinary kid.”

The professor said his main priority for students is “to be strong-minded, confident with their work and be OK with making mistakes.”

That is how he saw Sandoval – as someone who was dedicated to his work.

Albert Sandoval, 26, started his journey in welding in 2017, when he enrolled in an elective welding class at El Camino. Now, he works as Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) with ICC S1 Structural Steel and Bolting and ICC S2 Structural Welding. Also a part-time instructor at El Camino College teaching Structural Fabrication.
Albert Sandoval, 26, started his journey in welding in 2016, when he enrolled in an elective welding class at El Camino. Now, he works as Certified Welding Inspector and a part-time instructor at El Camino, teaching structural fabrication. (Chelsea Alvarez | Warrior Life)

Once Sandoval got his associate of science degree in welding, Sandoval joined Ironworkers Local 433 as a journeyman and has been a part of the team for 5 years.

Local 433 is part of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Ironworkers.

Although the beginning was not easy and he faced many challenges, including adapting to the physical demands of the job and learning to work in a high-pressure environment, Sandoval learned and progressed throughout the years.

He also faced challenges in understanding and implementing safety protocols, dealing with tight schedules and managing a diverse team. Sandoval had to learn to work with different materials and understand the unique challenges each one presented.

Part of the job also included adapting to working in extreme weather conditions, which is a common occurrence in the field.

One of Sandoval’s proudest projects is when he got to work on creating plates for a pedestrian bridge connection at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this year.

The project was to weld and install four partially pre-fabricated steel trusses in place to support the pedestrian walkway, and then to create a structural frame of the bridge and finish it by installing floor and roof beams to complete the structure.

The project would take up to four days to complete.

“I had to perform an eight-hour shift overnight to get this project done as it needed to be completed soon,” Sandoval said. “In those four days, I was able to finish within two days.”

To prevent any safety or fire hazards, the onsite test team had to ensure all parts were installed and placed correctly. They conducted non-destructive testing techniques using various Industrial Ultrasonic testing equipment that sends ultrasonic waves through a solid object or material.

It took a couple of days, and during that time, Sandoval yearned to know whether he passed the test.

They eventually called back to inform him that all the tests had passed.

“From there, I truly believed I could weld anything,” Sandoval said.

Albert is posing with his passive helmets that are covered and personalized by stickers. | Photo by: Chelsea Alvarez
Albert Sandoval, 26, said one of his proudest projects is when he got to work on creating plates for a pedestrian bridge connection at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this year. “From there, I truly believed I could weld anything,” Sandoval said. (Chelsea Alvarez | Warrior Life)

Sandoval said his dream was to become a Certified Welding Inspector (CWI). A CWI is a professional who ensures that welding work meets the required standards and specifications.

During his apprenticeship journey, he was fortunate enough to have a mentor or journeyman to help and inspect his work. Sandoval appreciated and admired what they did, and it sparked his interest in becoming a CWI.

Eventually, he earned his CWI license and landed the position he desired.

One day, Meek asked if he was interested in taking a part-time role as an instructor at El Camino. The position involved demonstrating a high level of skill and experience in the field along with a passion for teaching and mentoring.

From being a student to now mentoring others, Sandoval’s dedication to sharing his knowledge reflects his passion for his career. Through his experiences, he believes a hands-on approach is the most efficient way to teach his students. Safety being his top priority, Sandoval’s goal is to always make learning a rewarding experience.

When he teaches, he provides step-by-step instructions along with hands-on projects that students have to present to test their knowledge on safety.

“Albert is easygoing, he provided great tips, and he knows what he is doing,” welding technology major Madison Seager, 19, said.

Albert Sandoval helps a student during his welding class on September 30, 2024, at the the Center for Applied Technology (CAT) building | Photo by Chelsea Alvarez
Albert Sandoval (right) helps a student during his welding class at the Center for Applied Technology at El Camino College on Sept. 30. “Albert is easygoing, he provided great tips, and he knows what he is doing," welding technology major Madison Seager, 19, said. (Chelsea Alvarez | Warrior Life)

Sandoval said he is honored to teach students “fresh out of high school” or students who are looking for new careers.

“I want to teach people who are willing to take the time and dedication to be part of the Welding Department,” he said.

Beyond his immediate circle, Sandoval’s work as a welder contributes to constructing vital infrastructure, from bridges to buildings, that serve and connect communities.

Yet, Sandoval’s career is not just about the work but also about the community it fosters.

His students see him as a “big, friendly teddy bear,” a testament to the supportive environment in his field.

“He is a great mentor, especially as this is Albert’s first year teaching. He is pretty cool and interesting to work with, he provides great information and he is very creative. He helps everyone and makes sure no one is left confused. No one in class doesn’t like him,” undecided major Anthony Castillo, 20, said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Warrior Life
El Camino student Charlie Cazares wears the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Red Thunder" in the Pool and Classroom Complex at El Camino College on Oct. 23. The shoe was released on Jan. 15, 2022 and retailed at $190. It now resells on StockX between $280 to $375. (Jaylen Morgan | Warrior Life)
Air Camino: Here are the top 5 retros students are wearing on campus
Psychology major Jennifer Chambers has been attending Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles since 2007, where she performs praise dancing. She thinks of the church as a second family. (Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)
Finding purpose in praise: A psychology major's story about connecting with her faith through dance
The chashu ramen at Eboshi Ramen in Torrance comes with bamboo shoots, green onions and extra chashu. For diners who prefer variety, Eboshi’s menu includes multiple broth styles, ensuring there’s something for everyone.(Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)
Noodle your way over to these 5 ramen spots near El Camino
Alex Fleming, 34, poses with his trusted micro mobility device, "Tail" the Segway, in front of Sofi Stadium on Oct. 23. Fleming has accumulated over 4,000 miles and counting on his micro mobility device. Traveling to school, work and back home, this engineering student has built a unique connection with his self-balancing scooter. (Joseph Ramirez | Warrior Life)
Segway surfer: How this engineering student built a connection with his electric scooter
Illustration by Nikki Yunker
Bonding through blood: How an unlikely match helped me save a cancer patient's life
El Camino College Guardian Scholar, Cass Cisneros (center left), graduates from El Camino College on June 7. Her family and friends are there to cheer her on, including her children, Jonathan Orozco (center back), Savannah Valdez (middle), Elisyannah Valdez (middle right), Moises “West” Cisneros (front center) and Joseph “J.J.” Cisneros Struthers (front right). (Kim McGill | Warrior Life)
From chaos to college: How an ECC program helped this former foster youth graduate
More in Warrior Life Magazine
Illustration by Sofia Flores
Feeling festive? Deck the halls with these 9 holiday movies
Carla Shaw, pictured here in El Camino's North Gymnasium on Oct. 15, has coached women's basketball for 10 years, along with her father Steve Shaw and three other coaches. Outside of basketball, Carla Shaw is a single mother and homeschool teacher. (Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)
Reaching above the rim: How this basketball coach inspires Warriors to go beyond 10 feet
Illustration by Kim McGill | Warrior Life
Squirrels, we run the world: El Camino's most ancient residents fight for recognition and respect
Ashley Mendoza, center, smiles as she stands with El Camino College student models wearing her “Medieval Summer” collection. The medieval armor-inspired ensemble won “Best Collection” in the Fashion Department’s spring fashion show on June 23. “It’s a collection inspired by my life what felt like going to war every day trying to survive all the adversities that I had to overcome,” Mendoza said. (Eddy Cermeno | Warrior Life)
Faith in fashion: Formerly homeless student finds footing as first-gen graduate
Amari Jones | Warrior Life Photo credit: Amari Jones
From the tightest curls to the loosest waves, here are 5 products to tame your mane
Richard Soriano Jaladoni, 18, hangs off a Southern Pacific caboose at the Lomita Railroad Museum on Oct. 13. Jaladoni holds a signal lap, which was used by railroad workers to communicate at night. The museum has a collection of several examples. (Katie Gronenthal | Warrior Life)
The language of trains: How railroads have connected one student to an entire community