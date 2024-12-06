Sparks of inspiration: How one student’s hobby turned into a full career

When Albert Sandoval walks into the Center for Applied Technology, he strolls in with confidence – something that has developed over years of experience.

Wearing tattered, worn-out Carhartt overalls to his lecture at El Camino College, Sandoval embodies the spirit of a craftsman who has wrestled with his career path and emerged stronger.

At 26, this is Sandoval’s first year as a welding instructor at the college where it all began.

“When I started college, I did not know I wanted to weld,” he said.

In 2016, Sandoval had his mind set on a business major, after graduating from Lawndale High School and enrolling at El Camino.

“I was top of my class, and I found my AP finance class interesting and would love to explore the e-commerce path,” he said.

When Sandoval was looking for classes to fill, he saw there was a welding course and decided to check it out.

“I didn’t know there was such a thing and didn’t know El Camino provided welding courses here,” he said.

Sandoval had some basic knowledge of welding from making parts for his car, which he considered a hobby. When he stumbled upon the welding community, his career took a series of unexpected turns.

What was once a small hobby became a full-fledged career, a journey filled with surprises and new opportunities.

On the day he stepped foot in the Center for Applied Technology Building, Sandoval was guided to the welding room by a faculty member. He met with Dylan Meek, a former professor at El Camino who became Sandoval’s mentor.

Meek described Sandoval as an “extraordinary kid.”

The professor said his main priority for students is “to be strong-minded, confident with their work and be OK with making mistakes.”

That is how he saw Sandoval – as someone who was dedicated to his work.

Once Sandoval got his associate of science degree in welding, Sandoval joined Ironworkers Local 433 as a journeyman and has been a part of the team for 5 years.

Local 433 is part of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Ironworkers.

Although the beginning was not easy and he faced many challenges, including adapting to the physical demands of the job and learning to work in a high-pressure environment, Sandoval learned and progressed throughout the years.

He also faced challenges in understanding and implementing safety protocols, dealing with tight schedules and managing a diverse team. Sandoval had to learn to work with different materials and understand the unique challenges each one presented.

Part of the job also included adapting to working in extreme weather conditions, which is a common occurrence in the field.

One of Sandoval’s proudest projects is when he got to work on creating plates for a pedestrian bridge connection at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this year.

The project was to weld and install four partially pre-fabricated steel trusses in place to support the pedestrian walkway, and then to create a structural frame of the bridge and finish it by installing floor and roof beams to complete the structure.

The project would take up to four days to complete.

“I had to perform an eight-hour shift overnight to get this project done as it needed to be completed soon,” Sandoval said. “In those four days, I was able to finish within two days.”

To prevent any safety or fire hazards, the onsite test team had to ensure all parts were installed and placed correctly. They conducted non-destructive testing techniques using various Industrial Ultrasonic testing equipment that sends ultrasonic waves through a solid object or material.

It took a couple of days, and during that time, Sandoval yearned to know whether he passed the test.

They eventually called back to inform him that all the tests had passed.

“From there, I truly believed I could weld anything,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval said his dream was to become a Certified Welding Inspector (CWI). A CWI is a professional who ensures that welding work meets the required standards and specifications.

During his apprenticeship journey, he was fortunate enough to have a mentor or journeyman to help and inspect his work. Sandoval appreciated and admired what they did, and it sparked his interest in becoming a CWI.

Eventually, he earned his CWI license and landed the position he desired.

One day, Meek asked if he was interested in taking a part-time role as an instructor at El Camino. The position involved demonstrating a high level of skill and experience in the field along with a passion for teaching and mentoring.

From being a student to now mentoring others, Sandoval’s dedication to sharing his knowledge reflects his passion for his career. Through his experiences, he believes a hands-on approach is the most efficient way to teach his students. Safety being his top priority, Sandoval’s goal is to always make learning a rewarding experience.

When he teaches, he provides step-by-step instructions along with hands-on projects that students have to present to test their knowledge on safety.

“Albert is easygoing, he provided great tips, and he knows what he is doing,” welding technology major Madison Seager, 19, said.

Sandoval said he is honored to teach students “fresh out of high school” or students who are looking for new careers.

“I want to teach people who are willing to take the time and dedication to be part of the Welding Department,” he said.

Beyond his immediate circle, Sandoval’s work as a welder contributes to constructing vital infrastructure, from bridges to buildings, that serve and connect communities.

Yet, Sandoval’s career is not just about the work but also about the community it fosters.

His students see him as a “big, friendly teddy bear,” a testament to the supportive environment in his field.

“He is a great mentor, especially as this is Albert’s first year teaching. He is pretty cool and interesting to work with, he provides great information and he is very creative. He helps everyone and makes sure no one is left confused. No one in class doesn’t like him,” undecided major Anthony Castillo, 20, said.