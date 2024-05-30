The student news site of El Camino College

Sowing seeds in the South Bay

Byline photo of Dylan Elliot
By Dylan ElliotMay 30, 2024

Even in the densest concrete jungle, you are bound to see a sliver of green sprouting from a pot in front of a building or a patch of grass. Nurseries, those stretches of green potted plants typically underneath some power lines, have been a staple of Southern California for as long as Edison, a California electrical company, has been in operation. We explore these nurseries and learn what they provide to the local community.

Torrance Wholesale Nursery

A succulent offered by Torrence wholesale Nursery
A succulent offered by Torrance wholesale Nursery offered for as low as $30 per 5 gallons. (Dylan Elliott | Warrior Life)

Torrance Wholesale Nursery is dedicated to following California water regulatory standards by selling low-water plants at prices as low as $6 per gallon. These low-water and efficient plants are great for busy people.

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Address: 18901 Ermanita Ave, Torrance, CA 90504

Sunflower Farms

A variety of succulents grown by Sunflower Farms nursery
A variety of succulents grown by Sunflower Farms nursery. (Dylan Elliott | Warrior Life)

With an impassioned staff at the behest of Russell Akiyama, Sunflower Farms is a fantastic place for beginners to learn more about the ins and outs of floriculture. They offer classes and programs for those who are truly curious.

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 17609 S Western Ave., Gardena, CA 90248

Toro Nursery

A variety of decorative pots offered by Toro Nursery for as low as $10
A variety of decorative pots offered by Toro Nursery for as low as $10. (Dylan Elliott | Warrior Life)

A nursery known for more than just plants, Toro has a variety of pottery, from large clay vases to intricate and detailed animal figures. Toro Nurseries provides a wide variety of floriculture products.

Hours: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Address: 17585 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA 90504

Javier’s Nursery

A white rose offered by Javier's Nursery for as low as $20 per 5 gallons
A white rose offered by Javier’s Nursery for as low as $35 per 5 gallons. (Dylan Elliott | Warrior Life)

With its specialty being blooming flowers, Javier’s Nursery holds an array of vibrant flowers that stretch end to end of its complex. Ranging in price to as low as $5 a gallon, this is an ideal nursery to purchase a beautiful array to give to a loved one.

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 610 Carson Plaza Drive, Carson, CA 90746

Maria’s Garden Center

Yellow Bell's at the Maria Garden Center that goes for $70 per 15 gallons
Yellow Bell’s at the Maria Garden Center that goes for $70 per 15 gallons. (Dylan Elliott | Warrior Life)

Hours: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed Sunday.

Address: 20300 S Figueroa St., Carson, CA 90745

A beautifully arranged nursery with a variety of plants to choose from. From beginner-friendly low-water plants perfect for any weather to beautiful full-sun plants like their Yellow Bells.

