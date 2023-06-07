Matcha lovers local guide

Newberry Coffee and Tea in Torrance offers an iced lavender honey matcha for $5.75. The lavender honey complements the bitterness of the earthy matcha tea. (Nindiya Maheswari | Warrior Life)

There’s never a bad time to enjoy a cup of matcha, a green tea powder that is rich in antioxidants and mixed with milk. Matcha’s popularity has reached new heights in the South Bay, so now is the perfect time to go on a matcha adventure. Trendy coffee shops and boba cafes began introducing exciting matcha varieties infused with fruity, sweet and even flowery flavors.

For matcha aficionados, here are the top five matcha fixes to try near El Camino College.

1. Lavender honey matcha

Hot or iced matcha latte from Newberry Coffee and Tea has a slightly sweet flavor and flawless floral hint of lavender syrup and honey. Regular size lavender honey matcha costs $5.50 while the large size is $6. The lavender honey complements the bitterness of the earthy matcha tea and it hits the right note. Milk alternatives are available for $1 more.

Newberry Coffee and Tea

Address: 18236 Prairie Ave., Torrance, 90504

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: closed.

2. Strawberry matcha

The iced strawberry matcha from Smoking Tiger is a summertime refresher drink and it costs $6. The strawberry syrup has tiny chunks of the fruit and brings a sweet and slightly sour flavor to the mix. The matcha tea sits on the sweeter side and it is thicker and creamier. The drink is only served iced and milk alternatives are an additional $1.

Smoking Tiger Coffee and Bread

Address: 15435 S. Western Ave., #100A, Gardena, 90249

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. Regular matcha latte

The perfect creamy and sweet matcha drinks are found at Cafe Pruvia for $5.25. In addition, a large matcha is $ 5.85. Although the drink is silky and sweet, customers can still taste the strong matcha tea flavor. For beginner matcha drink explorers, this drink is the safe bet as the sweet matcha balances out the bitterness. Whether it is hot or iced, the cafe baristas craft delicious matcha drinks. Milk alternatives are offered at an additional $1.

Cafe Pruvia

Address: 1610 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Ste. 11, Gardena, 90247

Hours: Wednesday-Monday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday: closed.

4. Mango matcha

Feeling adventurous? Try the mango matcha from Lotus Tea Lounge. It is sweet, smooth and velvety. The mango puree does well with the earthy notes of the matcha and does not overpower the matcha flavor. However, the drink sits on the pricey side at $6.75. Shake the drink well as the mango bits are on the bottom.

Lotus Tea Lounge

Address: 15400 S. Western Ave., Unit A, Gardena, 90249

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

5. Matcha latte

Amai Tea and Cafe dusts the top of the drink with matcha powder for an extra kick to make the perfect cup of matcha latte. Blanketed with milk foam on top, the matcha is well-balanced with a sweet and creamy taste. The drink costs $5.75 and milk alternatives are an additional 80 cents.

Amai Tea and Cafe

Address: 20210 Anza Ave., Torrance, 90503

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

