Grab a Slice: Whether it’s deep-dish, Detroit-style or hand-tossed, here are the Top 5 pizza shops near El Camino

There are lots of pizza options, both inexpensive and pricey near El Camino College. You have options like flat crust, deep-dish, Detroit or New York-style pies. The best type of pizza is often debated by preference by origination. No matter what style you like the best, there will always be an abundant amount of options to choose from, but here are the Top 5 closest to El Camino.

1. Union Pizza Company

They are known for their famous deep-dish Chicago pizza, filled with tomato sauce and cheese, with a rich crust. The hard, crunchy crust compliments the tomato and super cheesy base. The Chicago pizza is cooked for 30 minutes to get the full deep-dish experience. For $12 you get the base-size pizza.

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m to 9 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday: 12-10 p.m., Sunday: Closed

Address: 3939 Artesia Blvd., Unit 3210, Torrance, 90504

Phone: (310) 371-2949

2. Pizzaroni

Their staple pizza is the Detroit-style that has vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce layered on top of the doughy bottom crust layer, complimenting the crunchy edges of the crust. The best option is the four slices of their Detroit-style pepperoni pizza that comes in a box for $6.99.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday: 10:30 a.m to 10 p.m.

Address: 3903 W. Rosecrans Ave., Hawthorne, 90250

Phone: (310) 947-8512

3. Gigi’s Pizza

Gigi’s, where the pepperoni slice is the best option. It is a thin New York-style pizza covered in pepperoni. They crafted a thin slice that evenly distributes the greasy bites that get juicier by the bite. It’s the place to go for a quick juicy slice after class. They were voted favorite pizza by Daily Breeze readers. Each slice is $3.49.

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday: Closed

Address: 16006 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena, 90249

Phone: (310) 327-0355

4. Pizza Machine

This shop offers great customer service along with a hand-tossed dough that comes out thick on the end of the crust, but with a doughy taste. The cheese overpowers the tomato sauce, but in a good way. And the tomato sauce still holds itself under the cheese. This is the place to go if you are looking for two super hot, cheesy slices for $5.54, which includes a drink.

Hours: Sunday: 12-9 p.m., Monday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 1610 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. #14, Gardena, 90247

Phone: (310) 538-5074

5. Bonello’s New York Pizza

Bonello’s comes with a New York pizza vibe that gets you two slices for $4. They cook the crust for an extensive time, and the slice is catered to taste, mainly cheesy and crunchy with a pepperoni after taste.

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays: Closed

Address: 20120 Anza Ave., Torrance, 90503

Phone: (310) 542-6131