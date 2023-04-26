Top 5 Things to try at Café Camino and El Cappuccino

By Nindiya A Maheswari Putri|April 26, 2023

Pacific Dining Manager Mario Guerrero helps Kevin Solis prepare a sandwich at Café Camino to prepare lunch orders on Thursday, March 24. (Nindiya Maheswari | The Union)

It’s lunchtime and students are on the hunt for tasty and affordable food at El Camino College. With Café Camino extending its hours and El Cappuccino being the newest addition to campus dining, students can try different cuisine within walking distance from their classes.

The prices for food can be expensive at both restaurants but if students choose to buy food on campus, here are the top five items to try at Café Camino and El Cappuccino.

Great American Grilled Cheese from Café Camino is the cheapest meal for students on a budget. It costs $4.95 and has 498 calories. (Nindiya Maheswari | The Union)

1. Great American Grilled Cheese at Café Camino

The grilled cheese costs $4.95 and has 498 calories. It’s one of the cheapest items at Café Camino. The bread is grilled until golden brown, and American cheese is melted together with your choice of wheat, sourdough or white bread. Cafe Camino’s grilled cheese is soft, buttery, rich and cheesy. It’s a no-brainer for students who are on a budget.

Warrior Starter breakfast combo meal has scrambled eggs, a choice of bacon or sausage and potatoes. The meal costs $6.29. (Nindiya Maheswari | The Union)

2. Warrior Starter at El Cappuccino

Anyone can order a full breakfast meal at El Cappuccino for $6.29. Sitting around 540 to 608 calories, the Warrior Starter comes with two scrambled eggs, three pieces of bacon or sausage and fried potatoes. The eggs are fluffy, the bacon and sausage are well-done and the potatoes are crisp.

Bacon Cheeseburger costs $7.99 and has 746 calories from Café Camino. (Nindiya Maheswari | The Union)

3. Bacon Cheeseburger at Café Camino

A grilled burger patty with bacon and American cheese costs $7.99 and has 746 calories. A piece of lettuce and a slice of tomato is added as well. The burger is flavorful but the size is quite small. It does not come with any sides and students need to add condiments themselves.

Meal Deal comes with a Classic burger, french fries and a drink. It costs $8.49 and has 920 to 1047 calories. (Nindiya Maheswari | The Union) Photo credit: Nindiya A Maheswari Putri

4. Meal Deal at Café Camino

Café Camino’s Meal Deal is a fulfilling meal with a drink that costs $8.49, and it ranges from around 920 to 1047 calories. The Meal Deal includes a classic burger with a grilled beef patty, fresh lettuce and sliced tomato served with crispy french fries. The burger does not come with cheese, but students can pay an extra 99 cents to add their choice of American, cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack cheese.

The Bacon Ranch sandwich from Café Camino costs $9.56 and has 901 calories. It comes with a well-marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, and a slice of Provolone cheese melted into ciabatta bread. (Nindiya Maheswari | The Union)

5. Bacon Ranch at Café Camino

My personal favorite, The Bacon Ranch, costs $9.59 and has 901 calories. It comes with a well-marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, and a slice of provolone cheese melted on ciabatta bread. Lettuce, tomato, and ranch are added as well. Everything on the sandwich, from the chicken to the bread, is very tasty. It’s a big, creamy, and fulfilling sandwich.

All prices are subjected to a 9.5% Los Angeles County sales tax.

Café Camino is located next to the Humanities Building and is open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. El Cappuccino is located next to the bookstore and is open Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.