Top 5 Things to try at Café Camino and El Cappuccino

It’s lunchtime and students are on the hunt for tasty and affordable food at El Camino College. With Café Camino extending its hours and El Cappuccino being the newest addition to campus dining, students can try different cuisine within walking distance from their classes.

The prices for food can be expensive at both restaurants but if students choose to buy food on campus, here are the top five items to try at Café Camino and El Cappuccino.

1. Great American Grilled Cheese at Café Camino

The grilled cheese costs $4.95 and has 498 calories. It’s one of the cheapest items at Café Camino. The bread is grilled until golden brown, and American cheese is melted together with your choice of wheat, sourdough or white bread. Cafe Camino’s grilled cheese is soft, buttery, rich and cheesy. It’s a no-brainer for students who are on a budget.

2. Warrior Starter at El Cappuccino

Anyone can order a full breakfast meal at El Cappuccino for $6.29. Sitting around 540 to 608 calories, the Warrior Starter comes with two scrambled eggs, three pieces of bacon or sausage and fried potatoes. The eggs are fluffy, the bacon and sausage are well-done and the potatoes are crisp.

3. Bacon Cheeseburger at Café Camino

A grilled burger patty with bacon and American cheese costs $7.99 and has 746 calories. A piece of lettuce and a slice of tomato is added as well. The burger is flavorful but the size is quite small. It does not come with any sides and students need to add condiments themselves.

4. Meal Deal at Café Camino

Café Camino’s Meal Deal is a fulfilling meal with a drink that costs $8.49, and it ranges from around 920 to 1047 calories. The Meal Deal includes a classic burger with a grilled beef patty, fresh lettuce and sliced tomato served with crispy french fries. The burger does not come with cheese, but students can pay an extra 99 cents to add their choice of American, cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack cheese.

5. Bacon Ranch at Café Camino

My personal favorite, The Bacon Ranch, costs $9.59 and has 901 calories. It comes with a well-marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, and a slice of provolone cheese melted on ciabatta bread. Lettuce, tomato, and ranch are added as well. Everything on the sandwich, from the chicken to the bread, is very tasty. It’s a big, creamy, and fulfilling sandwich.

All prices are subjected to a 9.5% Los Angeles County sales tax.