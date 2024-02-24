The student news site of El Camino College

Campus Viewpoints: Community voices safety concerns

By Union StaffFebruary 24, 2024

The attack on Junko Hanafusa on Dec. 24 has made students, faculty and staff wonder if El Camino College is doing enough to increase safety measures on campus.

The Union asked people on campus on Feb. 14 how they feel about safety, what they are doing to stay safe and if they use the Nixle emergency alert text notification.

John Anderson, 19, who is studying mechanical engineering, hadn’t heard about Nixle.

“I feel like the school should promote and talk about the app more. I’m sure the majority of students don’t know about it,” he said. “I feel like students should have the app and use it often.”

Another student, Angel Flores, 18, who is studying forensic psychology, doesn’t know about Nixle either. She gets email alerts on crimes from the college. She said she only knew about the attack because her mother told her about it.

El Camino Police Sergeant Ruben Lopez waits in a golf cart for students to pass by next to the Arts Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
El Camino College Police Sgt. Ruben Lopez waits in a golf cart for students to pass by next to the Arts Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

Angel Rodriguez, 24, a state parks maintenance member from the San Fernando Valley, said he feels uncomfortable about his girlfriend going to her early morning classes at El Camino.

“I’m sure she’s here by herself. It’s definitely something I’m more concerned about,” Rodriguez said.

Some students, like fashion design major Kathleen Muniz, 32, from Gardena, are also concerned about safety on campus.

“I’m a little reluctant [to go to campus],” she said.

Muniz found out about the attack on Hanafusa through social media, but not through Nixle. She doesn’t know what Nixle is, and was surprised that the attack had happened on campus.

Fashion design major Kathleen Muniz
Fashion design major Kathleen Muniz, 32, said that she is reluctant to go back to campus because of safety concerns. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)

Muniz said that there should be more campus police around at night.

“Especially for fashion, a lot of us are women. We are coming out [of our classes] at 7:20 p.m.,” she said. “I don’t want to be walking by myself all the way to garage parking.”

Employees on campus are shocked by the murder.

Brittani Crimes, student services specialist at the Office of Outreach and School Relations, said she found out about the attack on campus from her supervisor, a day or two after it happened.

“It’s scary at night. Even during the day, it’s sketchy,” Crimes said. “I feel like it would be nice to have a higher police presence on campus.”

Crimes said that when she was taking night classes, she would use a buddy system for safety, something she still does today as a staff worker.

“The police are doing the best they can, I just wish there was a higher police presence,” Crimes said. “We just want to let [students] know, as Outreach [personnel], that it’s safe on campus.”

Administration of Justice major Anthony Zuniga said that he was unaware of the attack occurring on campus and was surprised to find that the school had not released any information on it for 15 days.

“I feel safe for the most part on campus… I take morning and night classes, and it’s about a three-minute walk to my car,” Zuniga said. “I figured that [El Camino] should have immediately informed [people].

Zuniga focused on the fact that there was a delay in informing the public about the attack.

An El Camino Police patrol car sits parked by the Campus Police building at El Camino College on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
An El Camino College Police patrol car sits parked by the Campus Police building at El Camino College on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

“I don’t know if you can take measures with stuff like that, just informing us when stuff like that happens immediately,” Zuniga said. “I feel like maybe they should take this as a lesson to inform people faster.”

Union editors Eddy Cermeno, Erica Lee, Ma. Gisela Ordenes and Nasai Rivas; and Union reporters Joshua Flores, Jolan Marney, Jaylen Morgan, and Joseph Ramirez contributed to this story.

 
Students can participate in Club Rush on the Library Lawn in front of the Schauerman Library on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Feb. 27, the event will take place in the Student Services Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
Connect, explore, engage: Meet the variety of clubs at El Camino
Math professor James Stein addresses the El Camino College board of trustees during its Feb. 21 meeting in Room 150 of the Administration Building. Stein says he has taught at El Camino for 10 years, UCLA for eight years and CalState Long Beach for 35 years. He wants less asynchronous courses. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Math professor says asynchronous classes breed dishonest students and lazy teachers
Sweet Science Boxing and MMA gym owner Marco Trejo, middle, lifts up Francisco Chavarin, left, and Ricardo Mercado after their battle at El Camino College's first "Fight Night" event in Hawthorne on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Ready to rumble? Boxing Club to host fundraising event
LAPD detective Jennifer Hammer (left) and L.A. County Assistant District Attorney Hamid Balian meet outside court on Jan. 17, 2024 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles. Hammer has served as one of the lead investigators in the murder of El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. Balian has led the prosecution team. Ethan Astaphan, 30, of San Gabriel and Weijia Peng, 34, of Alhambra are being tried for Hernandezs murder. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Trial of two men accused of murdering El Camino student starts in Downtown L.A.
El Camino College Police Chief Michael Trevis explains the parameters of an upcoming active shooter drill, taking place on Friday, April 12, to the members of the Academic Senate on Tuesday, Feb. 20. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Active shooter drill to take place on campus
Many people will tell you that, slavery was Oh, its so long ago, get over it. Truly its only 160 years ago. And there are people in their late 90s who are still alive whose parents or grandparents that they touched were former slaves. Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Calif., says as he talks about slavery in the U.S. and why reparative justice is important. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
History lesson: State senator discusses the need for reparation laws
Kae Takazawa | Special to The Union
El Camino needs to bring back culinary classes
Pacific Dining Manager Mario Guerrero helps Kevin Solis prepare a sandwich at Café Camino to prepare lunch orders on Thursday, March 24. (Nindiya Maheswari | The Union)
Top 5 Things to try at Café Camino and El Cappuccino
Hitting a high note: El Camino students share favorite 4/20 tunes
Designated Uber/Lyft drop-off signs should be improved on campus
Arthur Weisse is a student employee who works at the El Camino College Bookstore. Weisse said the vaccine mandate is a very essential thing for everyone, in support of ECCs decision. Kevin Marquez/The Union.
Campus Viewpoints: Vaccine Mandate
Campus Viewpoints: Lakers or Clippers?
Leyna Kobayashi | Special to The Union
California dreaming: Finding my place in the city of angels
Fumie Coello | Special to The Union
El Camino and the First Amendment
Left, the New York Times building as pictured on April 5, 2023. Osorio received a tour of the building on this day, led by reporter Christina Caron. She visited several floors of the building, including the Times basement called The Morgue, where thousands of archives are located. On the right, Osorio is pictured at Washington Square Park on March 28, one of the many weekends she had to explore the city. (Angela Osorio | The Union)
Why college students should take a gap year
Photo illustration (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Young voters hold a very powerful weapon
Deashay Johnson | Special to The Union
Their student housing plan failed, but what else can El Camino do?
Jeremiah Dela Cruz | Special to The Union
