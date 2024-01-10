NOTE:
  • The Union staff is currently observing winter break and will not publish regular updates until the start of the spring semester on Feb. 12, 2024.
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Death of woman sends shockwaves to El Camino community; lack of communication from administration and police raises concern

By Angela Osorio and Ma. Gisela OrdenesJanuary 10, 2024
Photos+of+Junko+Hanafusa%2C+Parrish+Geary+and+Norman+Charles+Foster+Jr+are+on+a+small+table+in+the+Schauerman+Library+lobby.+The+one+who+set+up+the+altar+is+Hana+Oshita%2C+a+library+technician.+She+said+she+did+it+last+week+to+serve+as+a+memorial+for+those+who+died.+She+asked+her+coworkers+to+contribute+the+other+pieces+on+the+table%2C+including+shells%2C+flowers+and+candles.+Her+coworker%2C+Charrissa+Penn%2C+added+the+water+bottle+to+represent+a+fourth+person%2C+an+unnamed+student+whom+Penn+said+%E2%80%9Ccommitted+suicide+earlier+last+year.%E2%80%9D+%28Ma.+Gisela+Ordenes+%7C+The+Union%29
Photos of Junko Hanafusa, Parrish Geary and Norman Charles Foster Jr are on a small table in the Schauerman Library lobby. The one who set up the altar is Hana Oshita, a library technician. She said she did it last week to serve as a memorial for those who died. She asked her coworkers to contribute the other pieces on the table, including shells, flowers and candles. Her coworker, Charrissa Penn, added the water bottle to represent a fourth person, an unnamed student whom Penn said “committed suicide earlier last year.” (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Candles. Bouquets. Framed photos.

These form two makeshift memorials for Junko Hanafusa at El Camino College, one by the place where she was attacked and the other inside the Schauerman Library.

Hanafusa was recently killed in a Dec. 24 attack on campus.

It was the day before Christmas, and Hanafusa was on her regular morning walk on campus, along with her dog Cherry, collecting bottles and cans to recycle.

No one expected that day would signal her last. According to a Dec. 27 press release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau, a “female Asian adult, 60 to 65 years of age” who was collecting recyclables on campus “was attacked by a Black male with a sledgehammer” on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 7:08 a.m.

The press release said the officers who worked on the case identified the attacker as Jeffery Davis, a 40-year-old transient known to be aggressive, according to Torrance residents who frequently saw him at Alondra Park, a public park beside the college.

News reports later identified the victim as Hanafusa, a 65-year-old Japanese woman.

According to a KTLA report, Davis was identified after the police viewed security camera footage outside the El Camino Gymnasium, where Hanafusa was attacked.

The site where the attack on Junko Hanafusa happened as seen on Monday, Jan. 8. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
The site where the attack on Junko Hanafusa happened as seen on Monday, Jan. 8. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Davis was arrested a few hours later at Alondra Park. He now faces charges of first-degree murder, according to a Daily Breeze report.

His arraignment will be on Jan. 17 at the Torrance Superior Court.

According to Hanafusa’s neighbors, her dog, Cherry, remained faithfully by her side until a passerby spotted Hanafusa on the ground and called the authorities.

Hanafusa was then taken to a local hospital and died on Christmas Day.

About the suspect

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate locator, Davis is a six-foot male, weighing 180 lbs.

Davis has a history of nine arrests, including two misdemeanors handled by the El Camino Police Department. The most recent misdemeanor was in May 2023. He was also charged with several felonies, the most recent one on Nov. 29, 2023, in Lennox.

Several Torrance residents told The Union they would see Davis at the park, smoking marijuana and harassing people.

Torrance resident Stephen Grey said Davis would reside by the family picnic area, at one of the tables near the golf course.

Grey was at the park during the time of Davis’s arrest, not knowing what was going on when he saw the park full of officers. He said Davis cooperated with the police and it was a peaceful arrest.

“He’s been around that park… at least the last two years,” he said.

Several El Camino Police cars and shuttles patrol the El Camino College grounds on Monday, Jan. 8. Hazelle Becera, a law major who works at the Schauerman Library, said she noticed that the police have been doing rounds and checking buildings since classes started on Jan. 4. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Several El Camino Police cars and shuttles patrol the El Camino College grounds on Monday, Jan. 8. Hazelle Becera, a law major who works at the Schauerman Library, said she noticed that the police have been doing rounds and checking buildings since classes started on Jan. 4. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Grey said he witnessed Davis attacking people and animals at the park, including kicking geese and pushing a man into the pond.

Grey would warn others at the park to stay away from Davis, including Hanafusa, who used to walk early in the morning, around 5:30 a.m.

He warned her a few weeks before her death not to go out too early. As a result, she started going for a walk later in the morning, he said.

“She was harming nobody,” Grey said.

Jon McCormack, another Torrance resident who frequents Alondra Park, also said Davis was known to be hostile and aggressive, screaming at invisible people and “yelling so no one would come near him.”

“He’s been known to harass people walking by for no reason,” McCormack said.

Community grieves the loss of a ‘sweet, kind, gentle woman’

The death of Hanafusa has brought shock and grief to many neighbors, who knew her as a sweet elderly lady who walked her dog every morning around the neighborhood.

“This woman didn’t deserve what happened to her,” Grey said.

Candles and bouquets of flowers rest on one of the pillars of the Gymnasium where the attack on Junko Hanafusa happened on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Hanafusa was a 65-year-old Japanese woman who was walking her dog and collecting recyclables when the incident happened. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Candles and bouquets of flowers rest on one of the pillars of the Gymnasium where the attack on Junko Hanafusa happened on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Hanafusa was a 65-year-old Japanese woman who was walking her dog and collecting recyclables when the incident occurred. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Leslie Andersen, 63, lived a few streets away from Hanafusa, and would regularly see her on their morning walks with their dogs, for about six or seven years.

“She was just the sweetest, gentlest, kindest soul,” Andersen said.

She said Hanafusa would walk early in the morning, collecting recyclables around the neighborhood, including on El Camino’s campus.

Andersen would also drop off recyclables at her house.

“She didn’t need the money. I think she did it just to do it,” Andersen said.

Andersen found out what happened when she went to Hanafusa’s house on Christmas morning to drop off some candy, only to learn about her death from Hanafusa’s sister.

“This is just horrible,” she said.

Andersen said Hanafusa was planning to retire before her death.

According to a report by the Daily Breeze, Hanafusa worked at Goldrich Kest, a real estate company based in Culver City.

Another neighbor, Oliver Maruna, didn’t know Hanafusa personally but would see her walking her dog around the neighborhood.

“She was a very sweet woman,” Maruna said.

Increasing crime and violence at Alondra Park

Feelings of apprehension and fear have stirred Torrance residents with the increase of crime in the area, particularly in Alondra Park.

McCormack, who has lived in El Camino Village for 45 years, said he has noticed an increase in crimes.

“Most people have the good sense not to go to the park after dark,” McCormack said.

Over the past couple of decades, McCormack said there’s been an increase in gang activities, tagging and overall “less law enforcement presence than there used to be.”

He said a big concern is people getting captured and then released, resulting in criminals not feeling as threatened by the criminal justice system as they used to.

“Even if [Davis] is charged, a lot of us just don’t have the confidence that he’ll be taken care of,” he said.

McCormack said his concern is Davis will not be extended psychiatric care, if that’s what he needs, or that the prison might release him because of overcrowding.

Andersen, who has lived in Torrance for almost 40 years, said she’s always felt pretty safe in her neighborhood.

Now, she does not feel as safe on her morning walks.

“I’m a little worried about going out and walking at six o’clock in the morning when it’s dark out,” she said.

Grey, who grew up in Torrance, said there has been an increase in crime since the pandemic. He often sees hypodermic needles on the ground, as well as an increase in graffiti and gang activities.

“You would never see that [in the past],” he said.

Grey said the police don’t patrol the park as much as they used to. He said the officers at El Camino are “top-notch,” and wishes “the park had more police like the El Camino [Police Department].”

The makeshift altar to commemorate the dead is in the Schauerman Library lobby. Hana Oshita, a library worker who set it up, said she has not decided until when the memorial will remain there but her coworkers are still adding pieces on the altar to remember the dead. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
The makeshift altar to commemorate the dead is in the Schauerman Library lobby. Hana Oshita, a library worker who set it up, said she has not decided until when the memorial will remain there but her coworkers are still adding pieces on the altar to remember the dead. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Maruna, who has lived across from the Dominguez Channel since 2009, said he used to walk with his kids on El Camino’s campus but stopped bringing them due to the increase in crime in the area.

Maruna said he’s seen an increase in the presence of transients, drug use and crimes in general.

“We’re shocked [by Hanafusa’s death] but definitely not surprised because of all the other stuff in that area,” Maruna said.

He said he’s seen transients on El Camino’s campus several times, in places including parking Lot C, volleyball courts and in front of the tennis courts.

El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis told The Union in a newsroom visit on Nov. 1, 2023, that transients inhabit campus and often stay overnight. Several students on campus are also unhoused, as previously reported by The Union.

The college’s response

Nixle, a text alert system, regularly sends text message alerts about crimes that have occurred on campus. No Nixle alerts were issued to the El Camino community about the Dec. 24 attack.

“We had women walking there that same day, on El Camino. Nobody knew what happened,” Maruna said.

However, a Nixle alert was released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 27 at 4:19 p.m. The alert stated the basic details of the assault, saying “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are continuing to assist El Camino College Police Department with their investigation.”

Kerri Webb, El Camino director of public information and government relations, said since the attack occurred when the campus was closed, sending a notification “would’ve made no sense.”

“It would have just actually caused more harm and chaos and confusion,” Webb said.

Screenshot of the El Camino College Interactive Map from the El Camino College website. The circle on the left shows where the attack on Juno Hanafusa happened on Dec. 24, 2023, while the circle on the right shows the location of the El Camino College Police Department. The circles are supplied by The Union. (Screenshot of the map used with permission from the El Camino College Public Information and Government Relations)
Screenshot of the El Camino College Interactive Map from the El Camino College website. The circle on the left shows where the attack on Junko Hanafusa happened on Dec. 24, 2023, while the circle on the right shows the location of the El Camino College Police Department. The circles are supplied by The Union. (Screenshot of the map used with permission from the El Camino College Public Information and Government Relations)

El Camino released an email to faculty and staff nine days after the Dec. 24 attack, lamenting the death of Hanafusa.

“El Camino College takes the safety of our students, staff, faculty and community members seriously. Sadly, this shocking loss of a beloved local resident should never have occurred,” El Camino said in the email.

Webb said in the past 10 years she’s worked at El Camino, this is the first time she’s heard of a crime like this on campus.

“It was a really unfortunate situation,” she said.

Students and staff apprehensive about returning to campus

The Union spoke to several staff and students regarding the Dec. 24 attack.

“I’ve never heard of anything that tragic happening on campus,” Library Media Technician Charissa Penn, who has worked at El Camino for over 20 years, said.

Penn said her first reaction when she first heard it on the news was, “Oh my God, on campus? She didn’t deserve that.”

What got to Penn was the fact Hanafusa was an elderly woman and she wasn’t bothering anyone.

“It really touched my heart to where I was really teary eyed. It’s really sad, just for the fact that [attack] happened to the lady,” Penn said.

Penn said she visited the place where the incident occurred when she returned to work on Jan. 2.

“They put flowers and candles down right there….and I just took a picture of it and sent it to my kids,” Penn said.

Charrissa Penn, Library Media Technician II, assists a student in the Schauerman Library on Monday, Jan. 8. Penn has worked at El Camino College for 20 years but said the attack on Hanafusa is the worst incident she has heard happen on campus. Penn said she carries pepper spray now. "I know we can&squot;t carry weapons on campus to protect ourselves, but pepper spray is not really a weapon but it is something to kind of fight a person off if they try to attack," Penn said. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Charrissa Penn, Library Media Technician II, assists a student in the Schauerman Library on Monday, Jan. 8. Penn has worked at El Camino College for 20 years but said the attack on Hanafusa is the worst incident she has heard happen on campus. Penn said she carries pepper spray now. “I know we can’t carry weapons on campus to protect ourselves, but pepper spray is not really a weapon but it is something to kind of fight a person off if they try to attack,” Penn said. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Tiana Fernando, a 19-year-old nursing major who lives near Alondra Park, said she is scared to return to campus in the spring.

“I know that we’ve had our fair share of crimes, but a murder…it was really shocking to hear about,” Fernando said.

Fernando said she had negative experiences on campus last fall semester, with several people who didn’t appear to be students approaching her asking for money or asking her to donate.

“I feel like they see where I come out from and [they] come right up to me,” she said.

Fernando said her family has had cars vandalized and broken into at Alondra Park, and she’s had a couple of encounters with transients there.

Hazelle Becera, a law major, said a coworker sent her an article about the attack over winter break.

“I read in the article the victim is Asian. So the first thought that I had was: ‘Is it racially motivated?’,” Becera said.

Becera, who is Chinese-Filipino, said she followed the news closely to find out whether the attack had anything to do with race, and it eased her to learn that it didn’t appear so.

“But also now, my second concern was, could this inspire other people to commit something similar on campus? And that was something that worried me moving forward,” she said.

Becera is the El Camino Associated Students Organization’s senator for the library open learning resource. She said the ASO will set up a forum during the spring semester for students to talk about campus safety and what the organization can do to help.

Becera said after what happened, everybody in the library where she works is on high alert.

“They’re watching, they’re monitoring. I’ve noticed that campus police are doing rounds,” she said.

She said El Camino Police are going around campus inspecting buildings, including every floor of the Schauerman Library along with the basement.

“That’s something that maybe has helped me and a bunch of other people feel safe,” she said.

Lack of communication, updates from the college worries community

Maruna said the El Camino administration has not informed the local community of what’s going on.

“We’re the residents here, and we’re all surrounded by that,” Maruna said. “They don’t let anyone in the surroundings know what’s going on.”

Marissa Calderon, an 18-year-old Biology major, is taking in-person classes this winter semester.

Calderon said “it’s weird and scary” being on campus, where anyone can walk in.

“It disturbed me a little bit, knowing that it’s here,” she said about the Dec. 24 attack.

Calderon, who lives in Gardena, said there have been more crimes in her neighborhood recently, as she frequently receives notifications from the app Citizen about assaults that have occurred in her area.

Calderon said she did not receive any messages from the college.

“El Camino didn’t really talk about it at all,” she said.

Kenny Simkins, El Camino’s LGBTQIA+ student success coordinator, said he does not feel threatened on campus, but the Dec. 24 killing does raise concerns, as he didn’t receive any text notifications alerting him of what occurred.

“Those notifications need to be sent out immediately,” he said.

The candles and bouquets of flowers rest by the pillar of the Gymnasium where the attack on Junko Hanafusa happened on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. An unsigned note in one of the bouquets reads: “Prayers for your family. May they find peace.” (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
The candles and bouquets of flowers rest by the pillar of the Gymnasium where the attack on Junko Hanafusa happened on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. An unsigned note in one of the bouquets reads: “Prayers for your family. May they find peace.” (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Wiley Wilson, a student services specialist at the Social Justice Center, said his concern is the lack of safety in the old Communications building, which houses the Black Student Success Center, the Social Justice Center, Mi Casa, Foster Youth centers and others.

He said it is “the least safe building on campus,” due to a lack of security cameras.

“Out of all faculty and staff, our safety is the most in jeopardy because of the work we do here,” he said.

Wilson added although the campus police are doing a good job, they can do better.

“Students do not have good trust with the police…that trust has to be developed,” he said.

Ongoing Investigations

The Union contacted the El Camino Police Department.

Sgt. Ruben Lopez said “We’re not going to comment on an open investigation that the Sheriff’s Department is handling.”

The Union tried to talk to several El Camino Police members patrolling the campus on Jan. 8 as well as staff from the Facilities Planning and Services.

Police said they don’t have more information besides what was released from the Sheriff’s Office.

Maintenance staff had one standard answer: “We can’t talk.” The Union asked if there was an order or memo to remain silent about the attack but the answer was still, “We can’t talk.”

Community finds ways to cope with death

The community has found a way to remember and grieve Hanafusa. A memorial or altar has been set up outside the El Camino Gymnasium, where the attack occurred.

The other altar is inside the Schauerman Library, honoring three other loved ones in the community who died, in addition to Hanafusa.

On the library’s altar is a photo of Parrish Geary, El Camino’s dean of student support services who recently died in a car crash on Dec. 28.

Another photo is of Norman Charles Foster Jr, a production specialist at the Industry Technology Education Center who died of natural causes last year.

A mineral water bottle on the altar represents an unnamed student who Penn said “committed suicide earlier last year.”

Hana Oshita, another library technician at El Camino, said she set up the altar last week honoring these four people.

An unsigned note in one of the bouquets dedicated to Hanafusa by the Gymnasium reads: “Prayers for your family. May they find peace.”

This is a continuing story. The Union is working to schedule interviews with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.
More to Discover
More in News
An El Camino Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Woman killed on campus
Otter.ai is an artificial intelligence approved to use in El Camino College classrooms for some students. Concerns about the unauthorized use of ChatGPT, another AI program, were beginning to be brought up more by El Camino professors in the spring 2023 semester. (Photo Illustration by Ethan Cohen)
El Camino using artificial intelligence audio recorder in classrooms to aid disabled students
Computer Science Professor Solomon Russell sits outside the Math Business Allied Health Building on Wednesday, Dec. 13. He loves to help students build a better understanding of critical thinking while motivating them to continue their education in pursuit of their goals. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
El Camino receives grant for data science curriculum with help from professor
Members of the El Camino College Forensics team pose for a photo at Mt. San Antonio College, where the Pacific Southwest Collegiate Association Fall Championship Tournament was held on Friday, Dec. 1. The tournament continued until Dec. 3 where the Forensics team placed third overall out of 24 community colleges. (Photo courtesy of Francesca Bishop)
El Camino Forensics team forges success during Fall Championships
The Transfer Center and Honors Transfer Program are located on the second floor of the Student Services Building. El Camino College transfers have an admission rate of 35%, which is more than twice UCLAs acceptance rate. (Hannah Bui | The Union)
Support programs help El Camino lead the charge among community college's with high transfer rates
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith, left, presenting an item on the agenda at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5. (Ivan Gonzalez | The Union)
Changes to official Decision Making Handbook brought up during Academic Senate meeting
More in Top Stories
The door and front window of the El Camino College California Federation of Teachers faculty union office on Sept. 2. The Federation office is located in the Communications Building. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
High frustrations, little progress in campus vandalism case
The tent of an unhoused student sits at the bottom floor outside of the Communications Building in the early morning hours on Nov. 29, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Number of unhoused students at El Camino has increased this semester
Students walk by the Admissions office in the Student Services Building on Tuesday, Dec. 5. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Human trafficking, fake students suspected in financial aid and enrollment scams
A telescopic boom lift sits in parking Lot L by Crenshaw Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 29. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)
El Camino's Modular Village rebid raises cost and causes confusion
Dean of Health Science and Athletics Russel Serr poses in the Respiratory Care Lab in the Math Business Allied Health Building on Wednesday, Nov. 22. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
Statewide bachelor's degree pilot programs offer underserved students targeted occupational opportunities
Hwanjoo Jeong, left, 21, a business and economics major from South Korea and Eunseo Hwang, 20, neuroscience major, sit together in the Study Center on the second floor of the Schauerman Library on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
International students bring billions into U.S.; after COVID-19 exodus, colleges want to lure them back

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in