New security cameras approved and installed to enhance campus safety

New cameras installed at the Small Business Development Center and an updated intrusion alarm system were approved by the El Camino College Board of Trustees on Oct. 21, resulting in a $102,032 purchase.

Quotes for the cameras were $19,820.24, while a continental computer connected to these cameras were $18,904.03.

“There have been some on-campus incidents that occurred, one of which was physical safety, another that dealt with a property crime,” Board of Trustees Secretary Brett Roberts said. “I think it’s imperative that we seek out any way that we can to help secure the campus.”

The new cameras allow the ECC Police Department to see what is happening in real time outside and near SBDC.

Mandated by the Campus Crime Statistics Act or Clery Act, ECC released its 2024 Annual Security Report showing no reports of any crime near or in the SBDC.

“It all boils down to campus safety, campus security,” Roberts said. “It is designed to secure all the major entry points on the campus.”

In addition, ECC updated its intrusion alarm system, resulting in a $63,308.15 quote. In turn, incidents on campus are no longer reported to a third party, but directly to ECCPD.

“There was a third party and that third party would monitor ECC but is off campus,” Roberts said. “So, if there’s an alarm or some time of intrusion they would have to respond to it, whereas with this system here it will allow for our on campus PD to respond to it in real time.”

Trisha Murakawa, the president of the Board of Trustees said when items are approved, it is due to the trust in staff and their suggestions.

“Most times, we take the recommendation from our staff because they have done their diligence and done their research,” Murakawa said.

According to the Oct. 21 Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda, ECC’s updated alarm system is installed to keep all buildings with financial documents and loose cash more secure as well as shorten response times in order to discourage any suture crimes.

“If it goes straight to people on campus rather than someone off campus, I think that’s better since the reaction time will be faster,” Lani Venegas, 20, nursing major said.

The benefits and increase in campus safety is a major common topic that the Board and regular day to day students seem to be able to agree on based on the responses received.

Roberts added campus safety for students and staff is a high campus priority.

“I want to make sure that our students are safe – that’s paramount,” Roberts said.