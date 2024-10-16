Incidents involving male student stalking female Japanese students under investigation

The El Camino College Police Department is investigating two incidents involving a male ECC student stalking female students of Japanese descent.

According to a safety advisory sent on Oct. 15, the student is described as a man in his late-twenties, with dark-colored hair and dark-colored eyes. Additionally, the student self-identifies as Black and Japanese.

On Oct. 10, ECCPD was alerted of a female student followed by a male individual from Schauerman Library to the bus stop on Redondo Beach and Crenshaw Boulevards.

The suspect asked the victim, who ignored his request for a date and boarded the bus. An additional incident report was filed on Oct. 11 involving the same suspect and same woman.

Both incidents involve the suspect following the victim from the campus library to the same bus stop inquiring about a date but receiving no acknowledgment.

On Oct. 15, ECCPD received additional information indicating other female students of Japanese descent were approached by the suspect.

While there is no further information, ECCPD is increasing campus patrols.

“Nothing more than what we already sent out, I don’t have any further updates as of now,” Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb said.