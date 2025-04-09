The student news site of El Camino College

Campus life by the hour: Monday at 2 p.m.

By Savannah AndersonApril 9, 2025
American sign language interpreter Martin Garcia, 52, converses with sign language students at Cafe Camino on Tuesday, April 7. Garcia, who has been signing for most of his life, has been working as an interpreter since 1997. “When we come together as students, people stop and take note, they’re fascinated by the hand movements and facial expressions, ” he said. (Erica Lee | The Union)

Every part corner of the campus at El Camino College presents a variety of people and activities.

Students pack together to study for exams in one corner, and in another they are busy with badminton practice.

Just days before spring break, the campus is as lively as ever.

Students continue to wrap up their work before the week-long break but the bustle of campus has yet to die down.

Photographers for The Union set out to capture life on campus by the hour — 2 p.m. Monday, April 7.

(L-R) Former El Camino College kinesiology major Javier Barrios, 20, and former English major Christian Castro, 19, fix a ball pump in preparation for their personal practice at the soccer field Monday, April 7. The two left ECC to pursue a trade degree. Castro has a certificate in mechanics. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
(L-R) El Camino College student athletes Thao Hoang, communications major, and Hollie Kim, psychology major, sign with each other to communicate their coach’s message about rotations during badminton practice Monday, April 7. (Bret Fast | The Union)
El Camino College football player, Tristan Franklin, 18, kinesiology and wellness major, stopped at the postcards stand to check out a puppy picture while shopping for school supplies at the Bookstore on Monday, April 7. (Daimel Garcia del Busto | The Union)
El Camino College theatre major Jackson Yollin, 19, sets up staging for a house and front porch for a dramatic scene at 2 p.m. Monday, April 7. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
(L-R) El Camino College business major Vorapob Suthummapom, 18,business major Harry Nguyen, 18, pre-nursing major Ashlyn Fritas, 21, and political science major Kaitlyn Fink, 18, study together for upcoming exams Monday, April 7. The library’s collaboration room is a central space for students to meet for social and education purposes. (Edward Inclan | The Union)
