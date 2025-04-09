Campus life by the hour: Monday at 2 p.m.

American sign language interpreter Martin Garcia, 52, converses with sign language students at Cafe Camino on Tuesday, April 7. Garcia, who has been signing for most of his life, has been working as an interpreter since 1997. “When we come together as students, people stop and take note, they’re fascinated by the hand movements and facial expressions, ” he said. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Every part corner of the campus at El Camino College presents a variety of people and activities.
Students pack together to study for exams in one corner, and in another they are busy with badminton practice.
Just days before spring break, the campus is as lively as ever.
Students continue to wrap up their work before the week-long break but the bustle of campus has yet to die down.
Photographers for The Union set out to capture life on campus by the hour — 2 p.m. Monday, April 7.