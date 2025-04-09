Campus life by the hour: Monday at 2 p.m.

Every part corner of the campus at El Camino College presents a variety of people and activities.

Students pack together to study for exams in one corner, and in another they are busy with badminton practice.

Just days before spring break, the campus is as lively as ever.

Students continue to wrap up their work before the week-long break but the bustle of campus has yet to die down.

Photographers for The Union set out to capture life on campus by the hour — 2 p.m. Monday, April 7.