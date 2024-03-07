Moments in life on campus: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1:30 p.m.

A barista prepares a drink for a customer at El Capuccino. A softball player swings for the ball during practice. Toilets are transformed into planter pots outside the Art Gallery. These are some of the moments one may catch on campus just by taking the time to stop and look around.

Spring is in full bloom at El Camino College, and several areas on campus are bustling with activity. Sports teams are practicing for the season, the theater department is preparing for an upcoming musical, the Social Justice Center is preparing to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The Union sent out 16 photographers to different areas of campus on Wednesday, Feb. 28, to take a photo at each location at the exact same time: 1:30 p.m. Take a look at some of the moments that were “captured in time” on an average afternoon on campus.