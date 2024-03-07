The student news site of El Camino College

Moments in life on campus: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1:30 p.m.

Byline photo of Angela Osorio
By Angela OsorioMarch 6, 2024
Students+walk+on+campus+near+parking+Lot+K+on+Wednesday%2C+Feb.+28%2C+at+1%3A30+p.m.+%28Miliana+Cienfuego+%7C+The+Union%29
Students walk on campus near parking Lot K on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m. (Miliana Cienfuego | The Union)

A barista prepares a drink for a customer at El Capuccino. A softball player swings for the ball during practice. Toilets are transformed into planter pots outside the Art Gallery. These are some of the moments one may catch on campus just by taking the time to stop and look around.

Spring is in full bloom at El Camino College, and several areas on campus are bustling with activity. Sports teams are practicing for the season, the theater department is preparing for an upcoming musical, the Social Justice Center is preparing to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The Union sent out 16 photographers to different areas of campus on Wednesday, Feb. 28, to take a photo at each location at the exact same time: 1:30 p.m. Take a look at some of the moments that were “captured in time” on an average afternoon on campus.

A trio of old toilets serve as planter pots for succulents on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. The makeshift planters are on display outside the El Camino College Art Gallery. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
An El Cappuccino barista cleans her station after making a coffee for a customer on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
Located west of the Humanities Building on the northeast side of campus, Café Camino offers a place for El Camino College students to relax and recharge in between classes on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
An El Camino softball player takes a crack at the ball during practice on Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. (Caleb Smith | The Union)
El Camino College students attend a lecture inside the Art Gallery on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

 
