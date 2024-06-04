The student news site of El Camino College

Hikes for all: Explore these hiking trails in the South Bay

Byline photo of Nick Geltz
By Nick GeltzJune 4, 2024
The+view+from+the+top+of+the+Palos+Verdes+Estates+Shoreline+Preserve+Trail+with+the+scenery+of+wildflowers+and+the+ocean.+%28Nick+Geltz+%7C+The+Union%29
The view from the top of the Palos Verdes Estates Shoreline Preserve Trail with the scenery of wildflowers and the ocean. (Nick Geltz | The Union)

From Palos Verdes to Culver City, there are a multitude of hikes available for anyone to venture through. Whether you enjoy watching the sunset or are just looking to get some steps in, each of these hikes has a special view you can watch from any part of the trail.

According to data collected from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis in 2022, “the U.S. accounted for 2.2 percent ($563.7 billion) of current-dollar gross domestic product (GDP) for the nation in 2022,” which is spent on activities including hiking and camping.

Hiking is a staple form of adventure in California, and these five hikes will open your mind to vast trails and sceneries they have to offer.

So if you’re looking for an adventure or a brisk walk, click here and join The Union in exploring the top five hiking spots in the South Bay.

