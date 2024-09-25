XICANA! showcases generational Chicana-style pieces

Presented by the Experimentally Structured Museum of Art in collaboration with the El Camino College Art Gallery, XICANA! is an art exhibition curated by Dulce Stein that displays Chicana-themed art.

The exhibition opened its doors to the public on Sept. 16 at the Art Gallery located in the Art and Behavioral Science building.

Stein, the Senator of Fine Arts and curator of XICANA! was inspired to develop the exhibition by the concept of the Chicana movement and how it was able to give women opportunities to connect with different generations through an artistic medium.

“My mind projected a conversation between the founders of the Chicano movement having a conversation with the younger generation,” Stein said.

XICANA! features art pieces that span generations to provide a platform for the audience to witness and understand the significance of Chicana art in promoting cultural awareness, challenging stereotypes and empowering communities.

The exhibition contains artwork of more than 70 Chicana artists.

In addition, the exhibition has installations at the Munzón Gallery in Long Beach and the Telas de la Vida Artist Collective in East Los Angeles.

Rooted in the sociopolitical movements of the 1960s and 1970s, this type of art has become a dynamic force in both American and Latin-American cultures.

The popular art movement was started by Mexican-American artists to express their history, social issues and cultural dynamics through artistic means.

According to Michael Miller, the Director of the Art Gallery and Museum Programming, Betty Sedor, the Interim Dean of Fine Arts and Carlos Lopez, the Vice President of Academic Affairs were instrumental in providing access to the Art Gallery in the Art and Behavioral Science building after being closed for almost one year.

“We were very excited when Dulce came up with the idea to connect us with El Camino College,” Eva Sweeney, the co-founder of ESMoA said. “We want to get more involved with the students and this is the closest college to our museum.”

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 14, and by appointment. To schedule an appointment, contact [email protected].