The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Jazz faculty show highlights various styles of dynamic jazz sounds

Byline photo of Katie Volk
By Katie VolkSeptember 30, 2024
Left to right: Larry Steen, David Moyer and Dean Koba entertain the audience on Sept. 28 in the Campus Theatre. The performance featured a six song set list. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

El Camino College’s Faculty Jazz Showcase Concert took place at the Campus Theatre on Sept. 28, where faculty members performed dynamic rhythms and tunes for the Center for the Arts fall music ensemble series.

David Moyer, Director of Jazz Studies and Instrumental Music, along with Jameel Roberts, Larry Steen and Dean Koba, delivered a six-song set, featuring pieces from various esteemed jazz musicians.

The performance consisted of the songs titled “Sweet Honey Bee” by Duke Pearson, “Back at The Chicken Shack” by Jimmy Smith, “Night Dreamer” by Wayne Shorter, “Let’s Cool One” by Thelonious Monk, “Sooty St. Antoine” and “Squiggly” by Moyer.

“David [Moyer] selected songs that span over different sub-genres of jazz,” Roberts, a new faculty member of the Arts Department said. “There were songs that were more pop-ish, stuff that was more blues based and we had some funky tunes.”

Moyer played the tenor and baritone saxophone, Roberts played the piano, Steen strummed the bass and Koba on the drums.

The Director of Jazz Studies and Instrumental Music was motivated to assemble a jazz quartet to display the talent of the faculty and to inspire students.

“Students deserve to know what we have here on campus and music opportunities,” Moyer said. “I hope if they are not into jazz, I hope this inspires them to check out some jazz.”

The faculty quartet incorporated their own styles of sounds and methods of playing to create a forceful and unique performance.

Additionally, moments of the show were completely improvised.

The ending moments of “Back at The Chicken Shack” were impromptu and unrehearsed.

“We have to be communicating with each other, we have to be really empathetic with each other and towards each other,” Moyer added.

Moyer took numerous steps to plan out this performance, such as booking the venue, creating the setlist and rehearsing.

He specifically wanted to feature applied music faculty members of ECC

“All of the people on stage teach private lessons and are a part of the applied music program,” Moyer said.

Cole Moore, a music major in his third year, enjoyed the themes the performance portrayed through the different tempos and beats, as well as Moyer’s talking segments in which he expresses the human side of the jazz genre.

“I liked the message that Dr. Moyer talked about the medium, the connectivity through music,” Moore said. “That’s what music is all about and why I’m here.”

Isaiah Williams, a second year music major at the college believes that the performance was a demonstration of what music students who are still learning can aim towards in terms of professional, talented playing.

“It was a really nice example of how to be professional and how to play with confidence and unity and presence,” Williams said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
From left to right: Co-founder of ESMoA Eva Sweeney, Director of Gallery and Museum Programming Michael Miller, curator of XICANA! Dulce Stein and Director of Operations at ESMoA Barbara Boehm stand in front of Margaret Garcia's "Enchantment" oil painting. XICANA! opened to the public on Sept. 16 and will remain open until Dec. 14. (Katie Volk | The Union)
XICANA! showcases generational Chicana-style pieces
Spectators at the opening night reception for the Doodle and Dream art exhibition gathered at the El Camino Art Gallery on Sept. 5. The exhibition will last until Oct. 3. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino art gallery hosts Doodle and Dream art exhibition that features dream inspired art
Bonjour French Pastry's bestseller, strawberry shortcake, looks too pretty to eat. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
‘Let them eat cake’: Curb cake cravings around El Camino
Fashion forward: Formerly homeless student sets her sights on the future
From left to right: El Camino College architecture professors Marc Yeber, Reuben Jacobs and Dan Richardson in the Industry Technology Education Center on Thursday, May 23. “Working with Dan and Marc has been a great experience, we have a lot of synergy and learn from each other,” Jacobs said. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Building a home at El Camino: Architecture professor, alum shares his journey
The view from the top of the Palos Verdes Estates Shoreline Preserve Trail with the scenery of wildflowers and the ocean. (Nick Geltz | The Union)
Hikes for all: Explore these hiking trails in the South Bay