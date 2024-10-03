An Evening Of One Act Plays coming soon

Under the direction El Camino College students, three one-act comedy plays will take place at the Campus Theater from Friday, Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.

Two out of the three productions are original ideas from student directors. One is inspired by numerous fairytales from the collection of stories by the Brothers Grimm.

A comedy short titled “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” written by Don Zolidis and directed by Dean Castro will open up the event.

Castro’s production is a 30-minute comedic take on classic fairy tales that include “Snow White,” “Cinderella,” and “Sleeping Beauty.”

Next will be “Switcheroo,” written by Mora V. Harris and directed by Bianca Ondatje with a 10-minute runtime.

“Switcheroo” is a mystery comedy set in the 1940s about two telephone switchboard operators that discover a mysterious phone call and realize it’s not what it seems.

To end the night, “Here Comes the Bride… And There Goes the Groom” will run approximately 30 minutes. The play is written by Billy Wayne St. John and directed by Meyonni Varnado.

The story is about a bride named Millie Compton who is devastated about her fiancé leaving her at the altar, but is comforted by family.

Student directors who have been producing these one-act plays have been casting, rehearsing and assembling their productions in August and September.

Theater professor Nathan Singh, the faculty advisor for the Evening of One Act Plays hopes audiences will enjoy watching the performances.

“We’re living through a real tough time,” Singh said. “We want audiences to come, laugh and see how absurd and hilarious life can be and get some escapism from the real world.”

An Evening of One Act Plays will take place in the Campus Theatre on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m., Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 3 p.m.

General admission tickets are priced at $10 and can be purchased at the Campus Theatre, online at www.CenterForTheArts.org or by phone at 310-329-5345.