The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Smitten with Badminton: New club invites all to play

Byline photo of Erica Lee
By Erica LeeApril 7, 2025
Members of the El Camino College Badminton Club share a laugh with club adviser and badminton coach David Levin on Wednesday, April 2 in the ECC Gym Complex. (Oriana De Quay | The Union)

Rubber sneaker soles squeak against the polished wooden floor of the basketball court.

The air is filled with a series of whooshing sounds, punctuated by the loud thwacks of shuttles as they hit the racquets before hurtling over the high net.

The players quickly dart from side to side, intercepting the shuttle when it enters their side of the court.

They play in doubles to accommodate the 28 people who have shown up tonight.

More people are expected to join in the coming weeks.

And tonight is only their third meeting.

El Camino College student Anya Gore
Administration of justice and business administration major Anya Gore surveils the EL Camino College Badminton club members in the ECC Gym Complex on Wednesday, March 26. Gore plays for the ECC Badminton team. Having started playing in her backyard, she took badminton seriously at 12 years old and played in high school and now college, she said. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

The El Camino College Badminton Club is one of the newest student-run organizations on campus. They made their debut at the Spring 2025 Club Rush.

They meet twice weekly on Monday and Wednesday night, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., in the ECC Gym Complex.

It is the brainchild of Marisela Gomez, 30, a high school substitute teacher and club secretary, and her sister Maria.

She had been taking fitness classes at ECC since fall 2023, but there was something special about the badminton course they took.

“My sister and I really love the class,” Gomez said. “So we talked to Coach [David Levin], and he said we didn’t have the club. So I decided to start the process of making the club.”

El Camino College Badminton club founder Marisela Gomez and ECC Badminton coach David Levin catch up in the gymnasium during the Badminton club meeting on Wednesday, April 2. Many in the badminton class last semester wanted a club to be created for the sport, Gomez says. Gomez pushed the idea further and finalized the paperwork to make it happen. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino College Badminton Club founder Marisela Gomez and ECC badminton coach David Levin catch up in the gymnasium during the Badminton Club meeting Wednesday, April 2. Many in the badminton class last semester wanted a club to be created for the sport, Gomez said. She pushed the idea further and finalized the paperwork to make it happen. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

With the help of members of ECC’s women’s badminton team, four of whom serve in leadership positions, Gomez started crafting the club constitution, talking to the college for access to the gymnasium and applying for the official notice.

By December 2024, the Inter-Club Council approved the ECC Badminton Club’s application.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a badminton club before this one,” Levin said. “Not that I know of. There’s team badminton at El Camino and there’s badminton in the curriculum.”

Badminton is a racquet sport whose origins can be traced back to India.

Like tennis and pickleball, the goal of badminton is to score points by landing the shuttle, a feathery projectile also known as a “shuttlecock” or “birdie,” into the opponent’s side of the court.

Players must score 21 points to win a game. Badminton is played as “best out of three,” meaning the winner is determined after winning two games.

(L-R) Montila Winyaworapon and Saray Kilos keep track of points during a match at the badminton club in the El Camino College gymnasium. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
(L-R) Badminton Club Inter-Club Council representative Montila Winyaworapon, 26, and club Vice President Saray Kilos, 20, keep track of points during a match at the Badminton Club meeting Wednesday, April 2 in the El Camino College Gym Complex. The club’s biggest turnout consisted of fifty people. “We created the club so everyone could play,” Kilos said. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

British army officers, who had been introduced to the sport while stationed in India, brought it to England in the 1860s.

The name comes from the estate of the Duke of Beaufort, Badminton House, where he introduced the game to his friends at an 1873 lawn party.

Today, badminton is the second most popular sport worldwide. It is popular in Asian countries such as China, Thailand and Indonesia.

However, badminton is now gaining popularity in the United States.

According to Google Trends, which analyzes search trends, badminton saw a sharp spike in popularity between July and August 2024.

This coincides with the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where badminton is an Olympic sport.

For the Badminton Club, the interest was more face-to-face.

El Camino College Badminton club president Anya Gore plays on the ECC badminton team and runs the Badminton club. She graduated high school at 16 by passing her California High School Proficiency Examination, and came to El Camino College the following year majoring in both Business Administration and Administration of Justice. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino College Badminton club president Anya Gore, 18, watches for the birdie during a badminton match Wednesday, April 2. Gore plays on the ECC badminton team and runs the Badminton Club. She graduated high school at 16 by passing her California High School Proficiency Examination, and came to El Camino College the following year majoring in both business administration and administration of justice. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

“A lot of people don’t know about the sport, so once they heard about it during the Club Rush, they were interested,” Montila Winyaworapon, 26, said. The kinesiology major pulls double duty as a member of the ECC badminton team and its club’s ICC representative. “They show up and they enjoy it.”

Experience isn’t a requirement to sign up for the Badminton Club.

The college provides the racquets and shuttles needed to play. All members need to bring are a pair of suitable shoes.

No black soles are allowed, as the club’s Instagram account has to remind its over 70 followers, because they “will damage the court by leaving black marks, which are impossible to remove.”

During the spring 2025 Club Rush, the Badminton Club saw over 76 people sign up over two days.

“If we were there for three days, we’d have more people sign up,” Winyaworapon said.

The ages of the members span from late teens to 50s.

“I like everything because there is no age limit,” Maja Mandic, 50, a language academy student from Serbia, said. “There are great people who play so well, but it’s important to have fun.”

Marisela Gomez 30
El Camino college Badminton club founder Marisela Gomez, 30, rallies at the ECC gym on Wednesday, April 2. Gomez is a substitute teacher and copy editor. Gomez says, she feels rewarded watching the joy people get from learning. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

For the March 26 meeting, the gymnasium was converted into six temporary badminton courts.

The players pair off for doubles matches, while others wait on the sidelines for their turn. Others congregate at the center of the gymnasium to practice their swings and serves.

“My hope is that it continues, that it’s not just a one-semester event,” Levin said. “All it takes is one person to make it happen.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Cherry Blossom Festival marks 25 years at El Camino College
Twin Flames member Chelsea June talks to students and visitors about the inspiration behind the music that she and her husband, Jaaji, create during a songwriting master class in the Music Building's Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, April 3. Twin Flames is a Canadian musical duo that blends folk, rock 'n' roll, and Indigenous spirit flutes. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Songwriting event with professional musicians inspires music students
Game Development Club President Ri'chard McCray leads a demonstration for club members Tuesday, April 2. Members learn basic programming in the engine Godot 4 in Library 17 in the Schauerman Library's west wing basement during their meeting. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
El Camino Game Development Club opens the door for students to learn game design
Zavier Davis, 18, music major, (far left) sings a song from the musical fantasy film "Wicked" with some of his friends in the El Camino College Social Justice Center on Tuesday, April 1. Davis attended the sing-a-long viewing of the film before he had to go to class because he likes the movie and his favorite song from it is "Defying Gravity." (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Students celebrate inclusivity during 'Wicked' Sing-Along
(L-R) Industrial equipment technician Zachary Miller, art professor Russell McMillin and Fine Arts technical specialist Adrian Amjadi wear their foundry suits and gear near the metal-melting furnace in the Arts Complex on Tuesday, March 4. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
Super sculptor: Art professor retiring after 23 years firing clay and melting metal
Autumn Blakley, El Camino College Distinguished Women's Wall of Fame honoree, and her mother, Mitzi Cunningham, mingle at the honoree reception, which took place in ECC's East Dining Room on Thursday, March 27. "Learning is an act of falling in love," Blakley said during her acceptance speech. (Melissa Palmer | The Union)
Educating and inspiring generations: El Camino awards distinguished women
More in Badminton
The El Camino Women's Badminton team smiles for the camera on a match day against San Diego Mesa College on Wednesday, April 17 at the Manhattan Beach Badminton Club. From left, Mai Hoang, Anh Ly, Saray Kilos Gatica, Sabina Villa, Anya Gore and coach David Levin. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
Warrior Recap: Women's badminton finishes season on a strong note
Cerritos shortstop DJ Massey slides for home plate after an error by El Camino's second baseman Connor Meidroth. The Cerritos College Falcons beat the El Camino College Warriors in extra innings 8-5 on Thursday, March 7. Massey went 2 for 5 with one RBI. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warrior Watch: Surviving spring sports teams seek hardware
Long-time Badminton and Soccer coach John Britton is an 'Energy' for his students.
Warriors badminton player Miyu Kawaguchi playing a singles match versus the Compton College Tartars on Friday, March 15, at El Camino's North Gym. The Warriors defeated the Tartars 17-2. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova
Warriors badminton team finishes second in conference, sends players to state championships
Warriors badminton player Sunya Unger serves during a doubles set against Compton College on Friday, April 5, at El Camino College. Sunya Unger and doubles partner Lauren Ritter went on to win both of their sets 21-18 and 21-11. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo
Warriors badminton team beats Compton twice in 1 day, extends winning streak to 3
Warriors badminton coach John Britton and player Riley Arrowhead talking between matches versus East L.A. on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's North Gym. The Warriors have one last home game on Friday, April 5, versus Compton College. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova
Women's badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3
More in Sports
(L-R) El Camino College men's volleyball team players Owen Loebs, Jordan Jotie and Noah Rivera play defense against the Santa Monica College Corsairs on Wednesday, April 9 in the ECC Gym Complex. (Daimel Garcia del Busto | The Union)
Santa Monica swings past El Camino's men's volleyball team 3-2
CJ Arnold, El Camino College athletics specialist, stands in Murdock Stadium where the ECC football team plays on Thursday, March 27. Arnolds favorite sport is football, he played as a safety at LA Harbor College and San Jose State and would coach community college football teams for 15 years. Arnold helps ensure ECC student-athletes maintain their eligibility to participate in sports by having the required GPA. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
CJ Arnold sees student-athletes succeed in all sports at El Camino
Compton College infielder Corey Guy hits the ball during the game on Saturday, April 5. The Warriors won 14-1. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
Warriors dominate in 14-1 against Compton
El Camino College outfielder Daniel Craig prepares to bat in the bottom of the third inning of Saturday's game that took place at Warrior Field on Mar. 29, 2025. The Warriors defeated the Falcons 8-7. (Tina Talley | The Union)
El Camino's baseball team outruns Cerritos 8-7
Cody Bidlow from Athlete.X, a running club, crosses the finish line, securing first place in the men’s 4x100-meter relay. It was the club's first time working together, in the weeks leading up to the race the group never practiced hand-offs. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Non-collegiate sprinters shine at Dave Shannon Invitational
El Camino College Warriors women's beach volleyball player Tate Mercer scores during a matchup against Cerritos College on Friday, March 28 at the Sand Courts. (Bret Fast | The Union)
Warriors rally against Cerritos Falcons for a 3-2 victory