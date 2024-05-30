Warrior Recap: Women’s badminton finishes season on a strong note

The El Camino Women’s Badminton team finished its season with a 5-5 (.500) overall record.

Despite facing ups and downs throughout the season, the Warriors managed to finish on a positive note, winning their last game against Compton College and carrying a streak into the next season.

The Warriors won four out of their last six games, beating Compton College 19-2, East Los Angeles College 16-5, San Diego City College 12-9 and Compton College 1-0 in a forfeit.

The Warriors also lost to Pasadena City College 19-2 and San Diego Mesa College 15-6.

Their performance on home ground was commendable, boasting a 3-2 record. While they faced some challenges on the road with a 2-3 away record, the Warriors maintained their even overall record of 5-5.

Throughout the season, the team exhibited growth and improvement, highlighted by their competitive spirit and ability to bounce back from setbacks.

Despite facing tough opponents like the San Diego Mesa College Olympians, the team showed significant progress.

With four of the six players being freshmen, the Warriors are primed to improve as a team and compete in the next season.