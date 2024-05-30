The student news site of El Camino College

Warrior Recap: Women’s badminton finishes season on a strong note

By Johan Van WierMay 30, 2024
The El Camino Women’s Badminton team smiles for the camera on a match day against San Diego Mesa College on Wednesday, April 17 at the Manhattan Beach Volleyball Club. From left, Mai Hoang, Anh Ly, Saray Kilos Gatica, Sabina Villa, Anya Gore and coach David Levin. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

The El Camino Women’s Badminton team finished its season with a 5-5 (.500) overall record.

Despite facing ups and downs throughout the season, the Warriors managed to finish on a positive note, winning their last game against Compton College and carrying a streak into the next season.

The Warriors won four out of their last six games, beating Compton College 19-2, East Los Angeles College 16-5, San Diego City College 12-9 and Compton College 1-0 in a forfeit.

The Warriors also lost toPasadena City College 19-2 and San Diego Mesa College 15-6.

Freshman Sabina Villa focuses on her singles match against San Diego Mesa College freshman Brittney Villalvazo on Wednesday, April 17 at the Manhattan Beach Volleyball Club. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

Their performance on home ground was commendable, boasting a 3-2 record. While they faced some challenges on the road with a 2-3 away record, the Warriors maintained their even overall record of 5-5.

Throughout the season, the team exhibited growth and improvement, highlighted by their competitive spirit and ability to bounce back from setbacks.

Despite facing tough opponents like the San Diego Mesa College Olympians, the team showed significant progress.

Sophomore Anh Ly goes for a swift pass over the net during a singles match versus San Diego Mesa College on Wednesday, April 17 at the Manhattan Beach Badminton Club. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

With four of the six players being freshmen, the Warriors are primed to improve as a team and compete in the next season.

Season Overview
Feb. 23: 17-4 win against the East Los Angeles Huskies
Feb. 28: 19-2 loss against the Pasadena City Lancers
March 8: 21-0 loss against the San Diego Mesa Olympians
March 12: 21-0 loss against the San Diego City Knights
March 15: 19-2 win against the Compton Tartars
March 20: 16-5 win against the East Los Angeles Huskies
March 27: 19-2 loss against the Pasadena City Lancers
April 5: 12-9 win against the San Diego City Knights
April 17: 15-6 loss against the San Diego Mesa Olympians
April 19: 1-0 win against the Compton Tartars due to a forfeit

