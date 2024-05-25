The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Warriors outperform non-athletes academically, reports show

Byline photo of Kae Takazawa
By Kae TakazawaMay 25, 2024
El+Camino+College+Board+of+Trustees+members+Trisha+Murakawa%2C+Katherine+Steinbroner+Maschler%2C+Brett+C.S.+Roberts%2C+Nilo+Vega+Michelin%2C+Clifford+Numark+and+student+trustee+Connor+Lai+attend+the+May+20+Board+of+Trustees+meeting+in+the+Administration+Building.+%28Kae+Takazawa+%7C+The+Union%29
El Camino College Board of Trustees members Trisha Murakawa, Katherine Steinbroner Maschler, Brett C.S. Roberts, Nilo Vega Michelin, Clifford Numark and student trustee Connor Lai attend the May 20 Board of Trustees meeting in the Administration Building. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)

El Camino College student-athletes show higher academic success compared to non-athletes, the Warrior Athletic Program reported during the May 20 Board of Trustees meeting.

Dean of Health Sciences and Athletics Russell Serr and Athletics Director Jeffrey Miera highlighted that student-athletes had an average GPA 0.22 higher than non-athletes in fall 2022.

While 81% of non-athletes completed a course in fall 2023, student-athletes’ completion rate was 86%, which is 5% higher, according to the Student Services Dashboard.

Board of Trustees Vice President and Acting President Trisha Murakawa said she was “pretty blown away by the accomplishments” after hearing the report.

“I feel kind of emotional and I am so incredibly impressed with their academic performance,” Murakawa said.

Miera also reported to the board the team accomplishments for fall 2023 and spring 2024, including men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s soccer, women’s volleyball, softball, women’s swimming and track and field.

The program has a total of 34 state championships, 160 individual state champions, 97 conference champions and two national champions, Miera said.

There were nine student-athletes introduced in an individual standouts section.

“We had a really tremendous year for our athletic program,” Serr said.

Health Sciences and Athletics Dean Russel Serr presents the student-athletes' academic success statistics during the May 20 Board of Trustees meeting in the Board Room of the Administration Building at El Camino College. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Health Sciences and Athletics Dean Russel Serr presents the student-athletes' academic success statistics during the May 20 Board of Trustees meeting in the Board Room of the Administration Building at El Camino College. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)

But Serr said every year some athletes are not able to maintain their Student-Athletic Eligibility when they are during the season or between seasons.

One of the requirements for student-athletes is to take part in their practices and competitions by enrolling in the athletic class. Students need to do well in the class to maintain their eligibility to play for El Camino.

The Warrior Athletic program started working with the Student Equity program to start a new strategy this spring semester to make sure those “underprivileged” students are passing their classes and staying in their education plan to maintain their eligibility for sports.

Serr said he wants to increase the rate of eligible student-athletes.

“So next year, I hope to report not only on our great student success but our improvements and hopefully our number of ineligible athletes can come down to zero,” Serr said.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall Sports
The El Camino Warriors celebrate after winning a point against the Pasadena City College Lancers at the ECC Gym Complex on Friday, Sept. 16. The Warriors won their first conference match after going 0-7 at the beginning of their season. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warriors shock Pasadena City with first win in women’s volleyball conference opener
El Camino Warriors get ready to take the field for their game against Bakersfield on Saturday, September 10 at Featherstone Field in Torrance. The Warriors defeated the Renegades 30-20, and will play on the road against Ventura College on September 17. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
El Camino football team tops Bakersfield College at first home game
The El Camino College Warriors Football team takes the practice field at Murdock Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Its the second to last practice before they face the Bakersfield College Renegades, one week after their season opener was canceled. (William Renfroe | The Union)
Warriors Football home opener canceled due to health and safety issues
The Moorpark College Raiders jump up in celebration of another point won against the El Camino College Warriors on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the ECC Gym Complex. The Raiders dominated in three of the four sets played against the Warriors taking the match win. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Moorpark Raiders dominate against Warriors Women's Volleyball in Home Opener
The Warriors beat the Panthers,11-6 in a South Coast Conference water polo showdown. Rio Hondo mini tournament is next
ECC women’s volleyball team defeats the Compton Tartars in South Coast Conference contest, 3-0
More in News
Graduation regalia are on display at the El Camino College Bookstore on May 23. Graduates participating in the 77th Commencement Ceremony on June 7 are required to wear them. We encourage graduates to purchase their regalia from the Bookstore immediately, the El Camino website says. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Board of Trustees thumbs up over $120,000 for graduation ceremony
Members of the Academic Senate discuss agenda items during the senate meeting on Tuesday, May 21. Microsoft Copilot, an AI companion, can now be accessed by students, faculty and staff through their El Camino College email accounts, as announced at the meeting. (Johan Van Wier | The Union)
New AI service available to students, faculty
Chief Technology Officer Loic Audusseau, left, presents the technology committee’s plan to upgrade El Camino’s technology on campus throughout the next three years, at the College Council meeting on Monday, May 20. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
El Camino unveils technology plan; cybersecurity, improved internet access, among priorities
College Council members discuss agenda items during its meeting on Monday, May 20. El Camino College has launched the ECC Evolve initiative, a new version of its meta-major program previously known as Guided Pathways, which was announced during the meeting. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
El Camino degree credit program undergoes rebranding
Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland, left, and Vice President of Logistics and Communications Maria Garcia discuss the requirements for instructors to teach video game production courses at the Academic Senate meeting in the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, May 21. (Angela Osorio | The Union)
Bachelor’s degree program to return this fall with updated requirements
El Camino College students run laps around the rescue tower in the El Camino Fire Academy located in Inglewood on Dec. 13, 2021. Current El Camino students wanting to become paramedics, firefighters and emergency medical technicians train at this location as the new center is being constructed at the college. (Kim McGill | The Union)
$20 million additional funding requested to expand training center
More in Sports
21-21 Vision: Warriors coach, athletic director recap baseball season
Former El Camino student and bodybuilder Arian Razaghpanah lifts at Dave Fishers Powerhouse Gym on Sunday, Feb. 4. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Next-level workout spots in the South Bay
Anthony Taylor, center, takes the podium after winning a state title in the mens 110-meter hurdles at the CCAA track and field state championship on Saturday, May 18 at Saddleback college. Taylor, the state leader in the event and favorite to win set a personal best of 14.12 seconds. (Greg Fontanilla)
Hurdler clinches state title, longtime coach to retire
Behind the Net: An exclusive look at El Camino College's women's volleyball coach
The Santa Ana Dons celebrate Connor Dietschs second-inning two-run home run against the Warriors during Game 2 of the 3C2A SoCal Regionals on Saturday, May 4, at Don Sneddon Field. Dietsch went 2-for-3, with two RBIs and a walk. The Dons beat the Warriors 17-7 ending El Caminos season. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Santa Ana cuts Warriors baseball playoff run short in season-ending loss
Moorpark College designated player Alexa Paradis slides into first base during a pickoff attempt by Warriors pitcher Madilyn Radeke at El Camino Colleges softball field on Friday, May 3. El Camino won 3-0 against Moorpark in Game 1 of the 3C2A Southern California Regionals. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino Softball shuts out Moorpark in game one of 3C2A SoCal Regionals

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in