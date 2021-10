ECC women’s volleyball team defeats the Compton Tartars in South Coast Conference contest, 3-0 The El Camino College Warriors women’s volleyball team defeated the Compton Tartars during the South Coast Conference contest, 3-0, on Monday, Oct. ...

El Camino Warriors lose first home game back on campus Many fans, families, and students came out to El Camino College's first home game at Featherstone Field in over a year, against Ventura College.Minute...