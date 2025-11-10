Men’s soccer headed to semifinals of the South Coast Conference Tournament

The No. 4 ranked El Camino College men’s soccer team came from behind to defeat the No. 5 ranked Cerritos College Falcons, 2-1, on Friday Nov. 7, according to the Warriors’ athletics website.

Friday’s win moves the Warriors on to the South Coast Conference Semifinals, where they will face the No. 1 Mt. San Antonio College Mounties (10-2-5) on the road Monday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.

During the game, the Falcons took an early lead in the 28th minute when forward Nathan Pineda found the back of the net, scoring after a quick passing play inside the box.

His goal came against the flow of the game, as the Warriors had been controlling possession but were punished on the counterattack.

The Warriors responded quickly.

Just four minutes later, Juan Tibocha, who had just entered the match, made an immediate impact.

After receiving a cross from the right wing, Tibocha calmly finished past the Falcons’ goalkeeper to tie the game 1-1.

From that point, the Warriors took control of the match.

Their midfield, led by captain Jaden Hancock, dictated the pace of play and limited the Falcons’ opportunities to move forward.

They struggled to regain momentum after their early goal, and the Warriors created several chances before halftime.

The second half began much like the first ended — with the Warriors pressing high and forcing Cerritos onto the defensive.

In the 50th minute, Hancock put the Warriors ahead with a well-placed shot from just inside the penalty area, giving his team a 2-1 lead.

The captain’s goal sparked loud cheers from Warriors fans and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Refusing to go down quietly, the Falcons pushed for an equalizer midway through the second half.

They had several dangerous opportunities, including a close-range header that went just over the bar in the 70th minute.

However, the Warriors’ defense stood firm, with goalkeeper Luis Avelar making two key saves in the final minutes to preserve the lead.

As the final whistle blew, the Warriors celebrated a hard-fought victory and their SCC Tournament championship.