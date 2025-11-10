The student news site of El Camino College

Men’s soccer headed to semifinals of the South Coast Conference Tournament

By Juan Carlos CardosoNovember 10, 2025
El Camino College forward Juan Tibocha (20) battles Cerritos College defender Edgar Ausencio (17) for possession during a conference match on November 7. Tibocha’s crucial goal started the Warriors’ comeback against Cerritos, leading to a pivotal 2-1 victory. The intense action took place at El Camino College in Torrance, California. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)

The No. 4 ranked El Camino College men’s soccer team came from behind to defeat the No. 5 ranked Cerritos College Falcons, 2-1, on Friday Nov. 7, according to the Warriors’ athletics website.

Friday’s win moves the Warriors on to the South Coast Conference Semifinals, where they will face the No. 1 Mt. San Antonio College Mounties (10-2-5) on the road Monday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.

During the game, the Falcons took an early lead in the 28th minute when forward Nathan Pineda found the back of the net, scoring after a quick passing play inside the box.

His goal came against the flow of the game, as the Warriors had been controlling possession but were punished on the counterattack.

El Camino College teammates Jaden Hancock (10) and Arsen Mkhitaryan (8) celebrate after scoring the go-ahead goal early in the second half. The pivotal score completed the Warriors' comeback against Cerritos College on Nov. 7. ECC went on to win the critical conference matchup by a final score of 2-1. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)
El Camino College teammates Jaden Hancock (10) and Arsen Mkhitaryan (8) celebrate after scoring the go-ahead goal early in the second half. The pivotal score completed the Warriors' comeback against Cerritos College on Nov. 7. ECC went on to win the critical conference matchup by a final score of 2-1. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)

The Warriors responded quickly.

Just four minutes later, Juan Tibocha, who had just entered the match, made an immediate impact.

After receiving a cross from the right wing, Tibocha calmly finished past the Falcons’ goalkeeper to tie the game 1-1.

From that point, the Warriors took control of the match.

Their midfield, led by captain Jaden Hancock, dictated the pace of play and limited the Falcons’ opportunities to move forward.

El Camino College midfielder Jaden Hancock (10) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal during a 2-1 home victory on Nov. 7. Hancock, wearing the captain's armband, was a standout performer and key player in the comeback win for the Warriors. His second-half goal completed the scoring as ECC defeated its conference opponent. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)
El Camino College midfielder Jaden Hancock (10) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal during a 2-1 home victory on Nov. 7. Hancock, wearing the captain's armband, was a standout performer and key player in the comeback win for the Warriors. His second-half goal completed the scoring as ECC defeated its conference opponent. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)

They struggled to regain momentum after their early goal, and the Warriors created several chances before halftime.

The second half began much like the first ended — with the Warriors pressing high and forcing Cerritos onto the defensive.

In the 50th minute, Hancock put the Warriors ahead with a well-placed shot from just inside the penalty area, giving his team a 2-1 lead.

The captain’s goal sparked loud cheers from Warriors fans and set the tone for the rest of the game.

El Camino College Warriors forward Julio Portillo (7) initiates an attack against heavy Cerritos College defense a conference soccer match. Portillo's solid performance helped the Warriors secure a pivotal 2-1 comeback victory. The game was played on Nov. 7 in Torrance. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)
El Camino College Warriors forward Julio Portillo (7) initiates an attack against heavy Cerritos College defense a conference soccer match. Portillo's solid performance helped the Warriors secure a pivotal 2-1 comeback victory. The game was played on Nov. 7 in Torrance. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)

Refusing to go down quietly, the Falcons pushed for an equalizer midway through the second half.

They had several dangerous opportunities, including a close-range header that went just over the bar in the 70th minute.

However, the Warriors’ defense stood firm, with goalkeeper Luis Avelar making two key saves in the final minutes to preserve the lead.

As the final whistle blew, the Warriors celebrated a hard-fought victory and their SCC Tournament championship.

El Camino College's Juan Tibocha (20) celebrates with his team after scoring the game-tying goal against Cerritos College on Nov. 7. The goal ignited a comeback that ultimately secured a 2-1 victory for the Warriors. ECC defeated Cerritos in the conference matchup at home in Torrance. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)
El Camino College's Juan Tibocha (20) celebrates with his team after scoring the game-tying goal against Cerritos College on Nov. 7. The goal ignited a comeback that ultimately secured a 2-1 victory for the Warriors. ECC defeated Cerritos in the conference matchup at home in Torrance. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)
