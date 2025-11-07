Vikings dominate Warrior women’s volleyball

The Long Beach City College Vikings (14-8) women’s volleyball team pulled off its 12th straight win in their match against the El Camino College Warriors (10-12).

Taking place at the ECC Gymnasium Wednesday, Nov. 5, the game saw the Vikings settle the score by dominating in the three periods of gameplay.

Wednesday’s win cements the Vikings’ No. 1 ranking in the South Coast College Conference.

The Vikings set the stage for what was to come when they outpaced the Warriors by scoring 25 to seven.

“It was a pretty tough match,” Warriors middle blocker Amiekal Looney said. “I think we’re just very intimidated from the start… I think this game just definitely wasn’t a great showing for us.”

The Warriors tried to stage a comeback in the second period, but the Vikings intercepted their plays.

For every two points lead the Warriors made, the Vikings quickly closed the gap.

“My thoughts in this game were to definitely just put the ball away, end the rallies quickly, and then be working on three ball plays,” Vikings outside hitter Kyla Jones said.

By the time a time out was called, the Vikings were leading 16-14. When they returned, they landed a flurry of hits that ended the period 25-14.

The third period foreshadowed what was to come when the Vikings doubled their point lead before gathering points due to a combination of kills, bad sets and errors.

The Vikings finished the period with a score of 25-15.

This is the 10th game in the 2025-2026 season in which the Vikings dominated in all three periods of game play.

“They’re really tough, so it was kind of a rough game,” Arden Templeton, Warriors middle blocker, said. “It was really hard to stay positive when we were down, but we tried.”

The Warriors are set to go down the 110 Freeway on Friday, Nov. 7 for the penultimate conference match of the season against the Los Angeles Harbor College Seahawks (5-13).