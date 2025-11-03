Related Image
Warriors women’s volleyball soars past Cerritos College Falcons to victory

Byline photo of Erica Lee
By Erica LeeNovember 3, 2025
El Camino College Warriors women’s volleyball setter Justine Sapitanan head to head with rivaling Cerritos player during a home game on Oct. 29, 2025 in Torrance, Calif. [Seph Peters | The Union]

It was a race to the top of the South Coast Conference ranks for the El Camino College Warrior women’s volleyball team as they faced off against the Cerritos College Falcons.

In a tense, two-hour-long standoff, the Warriors soared past the Falcons to win three out of four sets during the Wednesday, Oct. 29 conference home game at the ECC Gym Complex.

El Camino College was ranked third in the South Coast Conference for women’s volleyball, after Cerritos.

At first, it appeared this would be the match for the Warriors to take once they breezed past the first two sets by scoring 25-20, then 25-18.

After a slow start, Warriors tried to catch up with a series of rallies that brought their score up by three points before the Falcons shut them out 25-21.

Amiekal Looney, player 4, skillfully tips the ball over the net while playing outside hitter, earning points at El Camino College in the gymnasium on October 29, 2025.(Hailey Adams| The Union)
Amiekal Looney, player 4, skillfully tips the ball over the net while playing outside hitter, earning points at El Camino College in the gymnasium on October 29, 2025.(Hailey Adams| The Union)

“Going into the match, we knew that we were always going to be fighting at it neck and neck,” Cerritos libero/defensive specialist Gabriella Colombo said.

That was when the Warriors roared back with a vengeance with a devoted cheer section chanting words of encouragement.

Taking up six rows and standing shoulder to shoulder, over 30 members of the ECC men’s baseball team packed a section of the stands to cheer on the volleyball team.

“We wanted to come out and support. I heard from our coach that they’re neck to neck in the standings so we wanted to give the team a little edge to catch the win today,” business management major Nolan Fox, 18, said.

In a tense standoff, the Warriors and the Falcons dealt a series of volleys that had both sides scrambling to make passes and land a definitive blow on the other side.

The ECC men’s baseball team chanted the college’s name and shouted words of encouragement including “you can’t do that,” to a crescendo of stomps and claps, while the front row mimicked each serve and dive.

Warriors middle blocker Amiekal Looney won the stand off, 25-21, when she made the kill with an assist by setter Justine Sapitanan.

El Camino College Warriors women's volleyball middle blocker Amiekal Looney leaping above players from Cerritos college to hit the ball during a home game at ECC in Torrance, Calif on Oct. 29, 2025. [Seph Peters | The Union]
El Camino College Warriors women’s volleyball middle blocker Amiekal Looney leaping above players from Cerritos college to hit the ball during a home game at ECC in Torrance, Calif on Oct. 29, 2025. [Seph Peters | The Union
“This was a big win after we didn’t play our best against them the first time we played them,” Warriors coach Liz Hazell said. “So it was nice to come out and really play hard and do things we’ve been working on.”

El Camino College will next take on the first-ranked team, the Long Beach City College Vikings, in their next conference home game Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Setter for the El Camino College Warriors women's volleyball team Justine Sapitanan setting up a strike at a home game against Cerritos College on Oct. 29, 2025 in Torrance, Calif. [Seph Peters | The Union]
Setter for the El Camino College Warriors women’s volleyball team Justine Sapitanan sets up a strike at a home game against Cerritos College on Oct. 29, 2025 in Torrance, Calif. (Seph Peters | The Union)
