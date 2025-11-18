The student news site of El Camino College

Warriors running back goes from fueling aircraft to soaring into the end zone

Byline photo of Keandra Lee
By Keandra LeeNovember 18, 2025
Warriors running back Azeon Nelson kneeling down on Featherstone Field. Nelson is currently the oldest player on the team at the age of 26. Oct. 31, 2025. (Katie Dang |The Union)
Warriors running back Azeon Nelson kneeling down on Featherstone Field. Nelson is currently the oldest player on the team at the age of 26. Oct. 31, 2025. (Katie Dang |The Union)

While many football players come straight from high school on to the college football field, El Camino Warriors running back Azeon Nelson came from the military to chase his dreams as a football player.

Nelson was born in Kennett, Missouri. One of the oldest of 10 siblings and raised by his aunt Dianne Jones.

He played many sports growing up including baseball, basketball, and football.

But football was the sport that never left his heart.

Izeeon Nelson, El Camino football runner as seen on Oct. 29, 2025. (Katie Dang|The Union)
Warriors running back Azeon Nelson posing midfield on Featherstone Field on Oct. 31, 2025. Nelson has 302 rushing yards on this season which is third on the team. (Katie Dang |The Union)

“It’s my happy place, my getaway from life, don’t necessarily mean as a player, but just a game,” Nelson said.

He decided to join the military when he was 18 years old, where he was stationed in the Grand Force Air Force Base in North Dakota, where he would do aircraft maintenance.

Nelson worked on five airplanes a day, where he refuel and de-fuel airplane jets, seal fuel leaks, and remove components daily.

Although the military changed Nelson’s life for the better, he wasn’t too happy being there and his dreams of playing in National Collegiate Athletic Association Football never left his mind.

“Part of me wanted to pursue my dream of football that couldn’t go away,” Nelson said.

After six years of serving the military as a Aircraft Fuel System Specialist, Nelson made the decision to leave.

Nelson was scrolling on X where he came across a group chat about California Junior colleges.

Running back Azeon Nelson bulldozes his way towards the goal line during El Camino College’s spring scrimmage at Featherstone Field on Friday, May 30. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Running back Azeon Nelson bulldozes his way towards the goal line during El Camino College’s spring scrimmage at Featherstone Field on Friday, May 30. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

“I chose a junior college, because I wanted to earn a scholarship, I could’ve walked on anywhere in the country but I just wanted to earn it,” he said.

He felt there were more schools and opportunities in California for him which is why he chose the two-year college route.

“I just started reaching out to schools and I found coach Ty, he stayed in contact with me, even when I thought I wasn’t going to go to El Co,” he said.

Warriors running back coach Ushali Ellison, who goes by coach Ty, is in his 5th season coaching running backs for El Camino College’s football team.

When Ellison recruits players he looks for leadership, a strong build, and the drive to achieve more.

Nelson stands 5-foot-11 tall and weighs 205 pounds, wearing shoulder pads, cleats, and a jersey.

Sophomore running back Azeon Nelson of El Camino College celebrates after making a 7-yard rushing touchdown at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6. Azeon and the Warriors went on to win the game 17-13 over No. 20 College of the Canyons. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Sophomore running back Azeon Nelson of El Camino College celebrates after making a 7-yard rushing touchdown at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6. Azeon and the Warriors went on to win the game 17-13 over No. 20 College of the Canyons. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)

Playing football at any age can be stressful and frustrating at times, but playing football at a junior college puts a lot of pressure on the players to work hard for a Division 1 scholarship.

“[Nelson] makes me wanna get better everyday,” defensive lineman Tory Hampton said.

With Nelson being 26 years old, most of the younger men on the team go to him for advice and wisdom.

“He’s a great leader, being around him in the game, it’s always going to be positivity and everything,” Warriors linebacker Drahcir Mackay said.

Nelson joined the Warriors football team when he was 24 years old, he is now the oldest player on the team and finishing up his degree in kinesiology at ECC.

“Taking care of the guys in the group, even when he’s not the main guy or star of the group, he’s more vocal and they look up to him as if he is,” Ellison said.

Nelson played in his last home game of the season Saturday, Nov. 1, against Riverside City College with a score of 44-42.

Nelson wants to get his degree in Kinesiology and hopes to become a college football coach someday in the future

“I feel like my purpose as to why god put me here is tied to football,” Nelson said.

