Three brothers share an unbreakable bond playing for the Warriors soccer team

Competing in a team with amazing teammates is an honor within its own right.

Being able to share the field with a sibling could arguably be considered an even greater honor.

The Warriors men’s soccer team has a special case, however, as three brothers — Jaden Hancock, 21, and his younger identical twin brothers Owen Hancock, 18, and Gavin Hancock, 18 — juggle the responsibility of being on the field together.

Jaden, who plays midfield, describes competing on the team along with his identical twin siblings, who both play forward, as “great,” and that being able to “compete for a common goal is awesome.”

Warriors soccer coach Michael Jacobson, who has been coaching for the soccer team since 2018, describes this situation as “unique and special” for the three brothers and for the program.

“They are good kids, and they do well and want to do well, it’s a special thing to have, there has even been a point when they have all been on the field this year,” Jacobson said.

All three brothers shared the field against Compton College, where the Warriors went on to win by a staggering score of 11-0, and all Hancock brothers got on the scoreboard scoring six of the game’s eleven goals.

Jaden picked up a hat-trick, Gavin got a brace and Owen started the double-digit lead over Compton, netting one goal and one assist Friday, Oct. 24.

Jaden looks up to French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane, who to him is "one of the few guys who played soccer like the beautiful game."

Growing up, Gavin and Owen would play soccer together but only watched Jaden play. Now they both share the field with him.

“Having your big brother as a captain is a different experience to having a regular captain,” Owen said. “You respect him in a different sort of way than you would any other captain, which is interesting to be able to have that.”

All three brothers have been practicing and playing the sport their entire lives.

Jaden said they started playing at the American Youth Soccer Organization, and then continued their journey in club soccer before making their way to the Warriors.

Sibling rivalry is a common and popular topic in sports, and the dynamic can make for amazing yet heart-wrenching stories.

But for the Hancock brothers, no changes in their dynamic and feelings toward one another are present.

“It’s always been at home and on the field, we are sharpening one another,” Jaden said.

While chemistry major Jaden currently pursues a professional career in soccer, political science major Owen and psychology major Gavin hope to compete at a Division 1 college level.

Instead of pursuing professional soccer, the twins will instead look to other areas to stay connected with the sport, whether its through coaching or chatting about it with friends.

Jaden added that when they transfer, he hopes that they are all the same level and are able to compete against one another.

“I think the dynamic would still be us making each other better, for the sake of our own development,” he said.

