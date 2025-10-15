Coach for El Camino’s men’s soccer team reaches 100th career win

Warriors men’s soccer coach Michael Jacobson reached his 100th career win Tuesday, Sept. 23, when the team won 1-0 against the LA Mission Eagles.

Since being hired in 2018, Jacobson has led his team to a 95-22-18 overall record with a 35-9-10 conference record.

Jacobson said he had a feeling that the men’s soccer program could become special.

“Not focusing on [the wins], but I knew this program could become great, with a little love, coaching, recruiting. To do that within a six year period is pretty remarkable,” Jacobson said.

He also led the team to five straight trips to the 3C2A SoCal Regional Playoffs and a state championship run in 2023. (Link to story here)

With a 24-1-0 record, it was the teams’ first state title since 1992 and its fifth in program history.

This season, the Warriors are currently ranked No. 5 according to the 3C2A website.

With a (7-3-4) overall record so far this season, they look to end the season strong.

The men’s soccer team next game will be Friday, Oct. 17, on the road against the No. 20 ranked Mount San Antonio College Mounties (6-2-3) at 4 p.m.

Intern Philip Kozel-Lopez contributed to this story.