Warrior’s men soccer edges LA Harbor Seahawks in regular season finale

By Giselle JimenezNovember 5, 2025
El Camino College forward Juan Tibocha (20) executes a flick pass to a teammate during a men’s soccer match against LA Harbor College on Nov. 4. Tibocha was one of the standout players in the Warriors’ 3-2 home victory on Nov. 4. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)

The No. 7 ranked El Camino College Warriors men’s soccer team (11-4-5) closed out its regular season with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Harbor College Seahawks (4-10-5) on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at the ECC Soccer Field.

The action started early as Seahawks midfielder Gabriel Amaya scored six minutes into the first half, giving the Seahawks a 1-0 lead despite taking a hard hit earlier in the game. The Warriors responded when midfielder Jaden Hancock headed in a goal to tie it 1-1.

Warriors coach Michael Jacobson said the team emphasizes maintaining momentum. “We’ve had pretty good momentum, so the challenge is trying to keep that. We’ve had three or four games in a row that we’ve won,” Jacobson said.

Late in the first half, forward Juan Tibocha scored to make it 2-1, celebrating with a quick kiss to his mom on the sidelines as the Warriors took the lead into halftime.

El Camino College forward Juan Urrutia (37) attempts to break away from tight marking by two LA Harbor College defenders, during the game Nov. 4. The Warriors won the tightly contested match, 3-2. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)

In the second half, Amaya tied the game 2-2 with a penalty kick scoring his second goal of the game and season.

The Warriors regained control when midfielder Joshua Zendejas, assisted by midfielder Dilan Acevedo, scored his fifth goal of the season to seal the 3-2 win for the Warriors.

El Camino College midfielder Joshua Zendejas (14) celebrates near the corner flag after scoring his team's third goal during a match against LA Harbor College on Nov. 4. Zendejas' goal in the 66th minute gave the Warriors a 3-2 victory. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)

After the game, Hancock said it wasn’t the Warriors’ greatest performance.

“Today honestly wasn’t our best performance,” Hancock said. “But when you don’t play well and still win — that’s the mark of a championship team.”

Amaya, who scored both goals for the Seahawks, said he was proud of his plays despite the loss.

“Happy and excited, obviously those goals are the sport,” Amaya said. “However, it’s not the result I wanted… I’m happy with the team’s performance.”

Seahawks coach Jose Hernández said his team was prepared for “an intense game” that would come down to which side “is most consistent with the ball and creates more opportunities to score.”

Hernandez added that the Seahawks’ eyes were set on “being disciplined, consistent, and sticking to our strengths.”

With the win, the Warriors advance to the South Coast Conference Tournament on Nov. 7, at home against the No. 17 ranked Cerritos Falcons (12-5-2).

El Camino College forward Gavin Hancock (22) dribbles past a LA Harbor College defender during a men's soccer game at El Camino College on Nov. 4. The Warriors won the game, 3-2. (Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union)
